ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Austin Butler ‘Went Home In Tears’ After ‘Elvis’ Director Ordered Executives to ‘Heckle’ Him About His Singing

Tough love! Elvis star Austin Butler opened up about the methods director Baz Luhrmann used to get him into character — some ending up too intense for the actor to handle. “When I was on my first day in the recording studio, Baz wanted me to get as close to performing as possible,” Butler, 30, revealed in interview with VMAN‘s Mathias Rosenzweig that was published on Wednesday, July 27. “He had all the executives and everybody from RCA, who were back in the offices, he brought them into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin’ … and he told them to heckle me.”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at Age 44

A shocking loss. Elvis star Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville, Tennesse, home on Thursday, July 21. She was 44. “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk [University] graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” read a tweet from the official Metro Nashville PD account on Thursday.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Horn Lake, MS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
City
Glendora, MS
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Presley Heading to Court Over Ex-Husband’s Child Support in Wake of ‘Elvis’ Movie

The former husband of Lisa Marie Presley is seeking additional child support payment from the daughter of Elvis Presley. Michael Lockwood, PopCulture reports, will have the opportunity to introduce “live evidence” at an upcoming trial. Lockwood also will have the opportunity to question Lisa Marie about her finances in court. At this time, she is paying him $4,641 in monthly payments. She does not reportedly believe that she has to pay more.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Ed Parker
Person
Vernon Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodyguards#The Drury Inn Suites#The Las Vegas Hilton
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Shares Adorable Video Of Herself As A Little Girl Singing Patty Loveless’ 90’s Hit, “Blame It On Your Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s always been able to sing the heck outta some 90’s country. She shared an adorable video of herself as a little girl singing Patty Loveless’ 1993 hit “Blame It on Your Heart” earlier, which also included a portion of her recent performance of the song for the Grand Ole Opry’s “Opry Loves The ’90s” experience.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy