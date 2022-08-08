Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
We answer your questions about the “Inflation Reduction Act”
We’re getting lots of question about the Inflation Reduction Act. We know, weird name for the major climate and tax legislation the Senate passed earlier this week. Kimberly Adams and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino break down how Democrats plan to pay for it and what it might mean for prescription drug prices. Plus, the meaning behind the phrase “paycheck to paycheck.”
marketplace.org
The Inflation Reduction Act wants to incentivize electric car purchases – but there’s a catch
The climate-change provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act – passed by the Senate and to be considered by the House later this week – include a lot of financial incentives to jumpstart electric-vehicle sales and production. There’s a $7,500 consumer tax credit for buying a new EV, $4,000...
States Will Decide How Much Democrats’ Historic Climate Deal Actually Cuts Emissions
The divide between red and blue states could warp how the U.S.’ first real climate law takes shape.
marketplace.org
Here’s what’s fueling that headline inflation number
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation's bite. Lower prices at the pump are offering some relief from other areas of inflation, like rent and food. But gas prices are a volatile indicator. Why the price of groceries is going up faster than a meal out. by Samantha...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
marketplace.org
As housing costs climb, legislation targets homelessness
What can the producer price index tell us about inflation?. The PPI offers a glimpse into what you might be paying for goods and services in the very near future. As homelessness rises, some states make it illegal to sleep outside. by Samantha Fields. Aug 11, 2022. In Missouri, it’s...
marketplace.org
Where does money collected from corporate fines go?
This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
marketplace.org
U.S. inflation slows from a 40-year peak but remains high
Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though overall price increases slowed only modestly from the four-decade high that was reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government said Wednesday, down from a...
marketplace.org
The tribal gaming industry is bouncing back after pandemic closures
The tribal gaming industry took a major hit in the early days of the pandemic, but it’s rebounded dramatically. Tribal casinos brought in a record $39 billion in revenue in 2021, according to the National Indian Gaming Commission, the federal agency that regulates the industry. That’s up 40% from 2020 and 13% over pre-pandemic levels.
RELATED PEOPLE
marketplace.org
Consumers get a confidence boost
Marketplace host Kimberly Adams speaks with Nela Richardson from ADP and Catherine Rampell from The Washington Post about this week's inflation numbers, what that could mean for the Fed moving forward and more of this week's economic news. Survey finds consumers feel a little better about the economy. by Savannah...
marketplace.org
Welcome to a new phase of the pandemic
Timing is everything. While Kimberly Adams is working from home with COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines for quarantines, social distancing and testing. Does this mark a turning point in the pandemic? Kimberly and guest host Meghan McCarty Carino discuss. Then, private companies use consumer data often without permission, and the government wants to know how you feel about it. Plus, look up at the sky before you go to bed tonight. Oh, and do spiders dream?
marketplace.org
Gas prices keep falling, but Americans still feel inflation’s bite
The pace of price growth is cooling, with data released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showing that U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July. Gas prices are a big part of the reason why, as they’ve dropped roughly 20% from a peak reached following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
marketplace.org
Quitting is literally paying off for most workers, study finds
The University of Michigan’s sentiment index has shown consumers are pretty downbeat, mainly due to inflation. Meanwhile, there are signs workers remain pretty upbeat, and keep quitting to find new jobs at near-record rates. The rate at which workers quit their jobs each month has remained higher over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marketplace.org
Survey finds consumers feel a little better about the economy
There’s a sign that consumers may be feeling a little better about the economy. Sentiment ticked up slightly in August, according to the University of Michigan’s monthly survey of how consumers feel about their personal finances and overall economic conditions. That comes after record low sentiment in June...
Comments / 0