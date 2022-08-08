Read full article on original website
Teresa Giudice Reveals "One More Exciting Life Update" Before Her Honeymoon
Before Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas jet off to celebrate their new marriage, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member is leaving behind a parting gift. “I wanted to share one more exciting life update before I leave for my honeymoon!” Teresa began her August 10 announcement on Instagram, cryptically teasing that “the rumors are true.”
Austen Kroll & Craig Conover Are “Super Excited” About a “New Venture” in NYC
The Southern Charm castmates have a new restaurant in the works, and it’s “coming soon.”. Austen Kroll and Craig Conover are teaming up on an unexpected venture in New York City. On August 10, Craig (who had previously hinted at a new Manhattan-based business via his Instagram Stories)...
Lisa Hochstein Celebrated Her Birthday with a Massive, “Spectacular” Birthday Cake
The Real Housewives of Miami cast member’s towering confection was “bigger than [her].”. As she continues to prove year after year, no birthday in Lisa Hochstein’s house is complete without an incredible cake. For her daughter Elle’s first birthday in 2020, the celebration included a pink confection featuring gilded floral designs. At her son Logan’s seventh birthday last month, a Star Wars–inspired cake matched the theme of the backyard party. Most recently, The Real Housewives of Miami cast member celebrated her own special day with the most stunning towering cake.
Tamra Judge Responds After People Compare Her Wedding Dress to Teresa Giudice’s
The RHOC cast member weighed in on the similarities between her bridal gown and the RHONJ ’Wife’s. Tamra Judge is responding to people drawing comparisons between her wedding dress and the gown that Teresa Giudice wore during her recent lavish nuptials to Luis “Louie” Ruelas. As...
Gail Simmons Shares a Look Inside Her “Date Night in Rome” with Husband Jeremy
Of course the Bravo’s Top Chef judge’s romantic evening with her husband included a mouthwatering meal. As Gail Simmons enjoys a family vacation in Italy, she recently shared a peek at a special dinner with her husband, Jeremy. “Date night in Rome with spaghetti alla bottarga,” Gail captioned an August 7 Instagram photo that showed the mouthwatering pasta dish Gail was enjoying with a glass of wine. To conclude the post, she quipped, “Husband was also present.”
Makeup Mogul Jaclyn Hill's Former Husband Jon Dies After 'Sudden Tragedy'
Makeup mogul Jaclyn Hill is sharing some devastating news with her fans. Jaclyn took to her Instagram Story Thursday to share that her ex-husband, Jon Hill, has passed away after a "sudden tragedy." "It is with profound remorse and sorrow that we must report that our beloved Andrew Jonathan Hill...
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Are Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer Still Friends? We Have a Major Update
Leah celebrated the RHONY alum's birthday with an Instagram tribute that was equal parts sweet and hilarious. As fans will recall, Leah McSweeney and Tinsley Mortimer’s friendship was documented on The Real Housewives of New York City, and, in case you're wondering, it is still going strong. The evidence? Leah shared a sweet Instagram birthday tribute to the RHONY alum on August 11.
Here’s Why Lisa Rinna’s Gold Sequined Dress on RHOBH Looked So Familiar
If you thought you’d seen the RHOBH cast member’s sparkly ensemble before, you were right... Lisa Rinna and Mary Cosby both have a thing for sequins! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member recently rocked a sparkly gold dress that looked nearly identical to the one The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City ’Wife wore at the Season 1 reunion.
On My Screen: ‘White Lotus’ Star Jennifer Coolidge On Her Most-Quoted Role, The Part She Didn’t Get To Play & Why “Character Is Fate”
Jennifer Coolidge is fresh from shooting Season 2 of The White Lotus and she’s on a high. Having made such an indelible mark in Season 1 of Mike White’s limited series set in a luxury Hawaiian resort, she’s the only main character returning for a second shot. For now, she’s having to keep plot details under wraps, but she’s positive that it will be another hit: “It would be impossible to not like it,” she says. All we know is that Season 2 will see Coolidge, Emmy-nominated for her role, back as the tortured and grieving Tanya McQuoid alongside her...
Melissa Gorga Posts a Sweet New Photo with Joe: “Wine for Two Please”
The RHONJ cast member also wrote, “Only the strong survive,” in her Instagram caption. It’s no secret that The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Melissa Gorga likes to unwind with a glass of red wine every now and then. And even the driest bottle is made sweeter when she gets to enjoy it with her husband, Joe Gorga, at her side. After making it through another day, Melissa and Joe took a moment to enjoy the fruits of their labor, sharing an adorable couples’ photo to Instagram on August 10.
Dolores Catania Shares a Romantic Photo with BF Paulie at Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHONJ cast member just shared the sweetest look at her romance with Paul “Paulie” Connell. Dolores Catania was joined not only by her family when she attended Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis “Louie” Ruelas on August 6 but also her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member posted to her Instagram Stories a sweet photo of herself with her BF taken at the romantic event last weekend.
Ramona Singer Shines Bright in an Orange Cutout Zip-Up Swimsuit
“Ready for my close up,” the RHONY mom wrote. Ramona Singer showed off her glam swimwear while on vacation in Ibiza. The Real Housewives of New York City mom soaked up the sun in a bright orange cutout one-piece during her recent tropical getaway, as captured in a series of photos on Instagram.
Diana Jenkins Has a Stunning “New Look”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member showed off a glamorous hair change. In her first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Diana Jenkins has certainly made an impression. She lives an unbelievably luxe lifestyle, has lots of charitable endeavors, is an accomplished businesswoman, and — not at all least — has incredible style. Even in her rookie year, Diana has proved she’s an absolute pro at putting together confessional looks that’ll keep people talking.
Leva Bonaparte Reveals Who Makes Her “Giggle” “Whenever Things Get Weird” on Southern Charm
Go behind the scenes of this “glamorous” Season 8 moment on Southern Charm. Yes, Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul knew the formal wedding she threw for her dog, Peaches, and Shep Rose’s dog, Lil Craig, was “silly,” but that certainly didn’t stop her. From multiple cakes, a doggy wedding gown, and a full reception, no expense was spared for the event featured in the August 11 episode. Amused by the spectacle, attendee Leva Bonaparte, for one, was glad she had a certain fellow cast member by her side to share a few laughs.
Crystal Kung Minkoff Reflects on Her Shady Comment About Camille Grammer
The RHOBH cast member shared how well she knows the 90210 alum amid their Twitter drama. After The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Camille Grammer recently shared her take on RHOBH cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff, Crystal shot back at the former ’Wife with a little shade on social media.
Patricia Altschul Shows the “Best Room” in Her House, and It’s Not What You’d Expect
The Southern Charm matriarch shows a “heavenly” part of her incredible home. As you can see in the video above, Patricia Altschul’s historic Charleston house has a “double drawing room” filled with jaw-dropping pieces of art, a “unique” bathroom with its own fireplace, and multiple gorgeous “private rooms” where she likes to spend most of her time. However, as the Southern Charm matriarch explains in the clip, she has a special preference for a totally different area of the home.
Craig Conover Transformed His Sewing Room into a Stunning Kitchen: “Obsessed”
The Southern Charm cast member’s “original sewing room” is now a beautiful white kitchen that he “could not be more in love with.”. When Craig Conover was first pursuing his professional sewing dreams, he had a room in his home dedicated to working on his craft. However, now that his company, Sewing Down South, has become a success and he opened a Charleston store last year, the Southern Charm cast member is using his former sewing space quite differently.
Crystal, Garcelle, and Sutton Make Some Predictions About the Season 12 Reunion (UPDATED)
UPDATE (August 12, 6:50 A.M.): Sutton Stracke responded to Garcelle's response to Andy's call for questions for the reunion on Twitter, writing, "Well, I have some things to say, then." The original story continues below. The ladies have faced many emotional ups and downs during Season 12 of The Real...
Kyle Viljoen Says One “Very Odd” Detail About the Yacht Made His Job Extra Tough
On the July 11 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Captain Sandy Yawn raved about her crew’s new yacht for the charter season. “The cool thing about motor yacht Home, it’s a hybrid... It’s really futuristic looking,” she said. “Everything’s white, stainless, ultra-modern.”. While...
