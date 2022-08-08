NFL training camp 2022: Lions RB Jamaal Williams vows to 'run over you while crying' after impassioned practice speech

Detroit Lions Training Camp ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 29: Jamaal Williams #30 of the Detroit Lions laughs during the Detroit Lions Training Camp at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility on July 29, 2022 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell's energy appears to be contagious.

The second-year Detroit Lions head coach made enthusiasm his calling card when he took over in 2021. During a recent training camp huddle, running back Jamaal Williams gave a speech that should make his coach proud.

NFL Films released video of the speech on Monday while promoting the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks" that will focus on the Lions' preseason. Williams — who was asked by Campbell to "break it down," closed a practice huddle with an impassioned appeal to his teammates to "think of that f***ing record" every time they get tired. By the time he was done, he was in tears — and vowing to "run over you while crying" on social media.

"I wanna let y'all know man, today is the minimum of effort," Williams said. "Do not give up. Do not feel like you're tired. When you tired, think of last year and think of that f***ing record. Every time I get tired or I think I can't go no more, I think about that f***ing record."

Williams' energy amplified.

"Last year wasn't it," Williams continued. "That ain't us. We can make it. Have some heart. I get emotional about this. I'm about to cry because I care about ya'll."

"That record," of course, is Detroit's 3-13-1 finish last season that left them in their familiar standing in NFC North cellar, a spot where they've finished for four consecutive seasons. Campbell's made culture change a priority since Day 1 with enthusiastic and frequently over-the-top rhetoric seeking to help turn the page on the dregs of the Matt Patricia era.

See, for example, his infamous kneecaps speech at his introductory news conference in 2021.

His way with words has sometimes elicited mockery as bombastic. But it's also endeared him to Lions fans and players alike. Case in point, Williams, who fed off his coach's energy to deliver his speech.

At some point, that energy will need to translate to on-field success. Another three-win season won't cut it. Hence, Williams' repeated reference to "that f***ing record."