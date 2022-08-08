ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado 14ers experienced their sharpest decline in hikers in 2021

Liability issue concerns, parking restrictions and wildfire smoke all contributed to 112,000 fewer visits to Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks in 2021, down 27% from 2020, according to a report by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. A record number of hikers made the trek up Colorado’s fourteeners in 2020, when pandemic lockdowns...
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Boat ramp now closed for season at Jackson Lake State Park

Due to staffing shortages or low water levels, boat ramp operations will be changing at three state parks, according to a news release from Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Boat ramps at both Jackson Lake State Park and Barr Lake State Park both closed Sunday evening due to low water levels.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy