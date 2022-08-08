Read full article on original website
Colorado’s new pay transparency rules bring more jobseekers, but fewer online job postings
Colorado’s Equal Pay for Equal Work Act likely contributed to fewer online job postings in the state, especially for remote positions offered by national employers, while at the same time boosting the number of active jobseekers, according to a study from labor market research hub Recruitonomics. “This version of...
Wine in grocery stores, affordable housing fund among issues that could be on November ballot
Several measures to change Colorado liquor law may go before voters this fall, as well as a measure to dedicate some income tax to affordable housing — if the signatures they submitted are verified. Monday was the last day for advocacy groups to turn in petitions aimed at changing...
Colorado 14ers experienced their sharpest decline in hikers in 2021
Liability issue concerns, parking restrictions and wildfire smoke all contributed to 112,000 fewer visits to Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks in 2021, down 27% from 2020, according to a report by the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative. A record number of hikers made the trek up Colorado’s fourteeners in 2020, when pandemic lockdowns...
Boat ramp now closed for season at Jackson Lake State Park
Due to staffing shortages or low water levels, boat ramp operations will be changing at three state parks, according to a news release from Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Boat ramps at both Jackson Lake State Park and Barr Lake State Park both closed Sunday evening due to low water levels.
