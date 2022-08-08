ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas WR Xavier Worthy showing no signs of complacency entering 2022

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy enjoyed a breakout season in 2021.

Worthy shattered most of Texas’ freshman receiving records en route to an All-American rookie campaign. He served as the Longhorns’ top wideout snagging 62 passes for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

The speedster had four games eclipsing the 100-yard mark including a 261-yard, two-touchdown superhuman performance against Oklahoma in week six.

Now that he has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in America, Worthy is gaining all sorts of preseason hype. Steve Sarkisian had high praise for Worthy when asked about the soon-to-be sophomore’s work ethic after his monster freshman season.

Worthy showing no complacency is a great sign for the Texas offense. Improved quarterback play and a retooled wide receiver room around him set him up well to improve his numbers in 2022.

