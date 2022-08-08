Read full article on original website
‘Sweet 70’ for WHS Class of ‘70
Editor’s Note: Due to a production error, the accompanying photo ran too small in print/was cropped incorrectly when it was originally published, so we are re-running it. We apologize for the error. Members of the Wilmington High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 70th birthdays on August 6, 2022...
Important ag events are upcoming
I hope you are enjoying the cooler, less humid weather like I am. I complain about our very hot/humid weather each year, but I should not complain too much, as our neighbors in the south and southwest have had it much worse than us. Through some of this unlikable weather,...
Family to family: Bill Marine Ford purchased by Busam Automotive
WILMINGTON — In 1960, Bill Marine and his family settled in Wilmington and began their family-owned car dealership, beginning their great legacy in the area. For 62 years, the Bill Marine Family has been a staple in the Clinton County community — and now they welcome another family to join them.
PERSING-HOFFMANN WEDDING
Joe and Michelle Persing are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Honor Christine Persing of Martinsville, Ohio, to Charles Owen Hoffmann of Batavia, Ohio, by Pastor Mike Poynter. The ceremony took place July 16 at Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church. The groom’s parents are Susan Sherman and David Hoffmann....
Reading is food for the brain
I love to read. It serves as an escape, as well as education. Reading is good food for the brain. According to an article published in 2018 by “The Best Brain Possible”, there are seven ways our brain benefits by reading. They include mental stimulation, stress reduction, enhanced social skills, vocabulary expansion, memory improvement, improved brain connectivity and function, and better sleep.
Homeless advocates in Wilmington act in response to West Inn selling
WILMINGTON — Clinton County Coalition on Homelessness (CCCH) participants are trying to help the low-income people who use West Inn Motel for housing after CCCH learned the motel is being sold and dwellers were notified they need to vacate. Located near the west edge of Wilmington on Routes 22/3,...
2 local youth inventors honored
CINCINNATI — Students in K-12 from throughout Ohio were recently recognized in the 29th Ohio Invention Convention Virtual Award Ceremony & Celebration. Those honored included two local students. The competition was an opportunity for students to display their problem-solving and critical-thinking skills through prototypes they have invented. The annual...
Throwback Thursday: Relocating a road
These are some highlights from the News Journal on August 9, 1974:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Gerald R. Ford ascends to the presidency at the stroke of noon today, a plain man vaulted to power by the scandals that shattered Richard M. Nixon’s administration. He becomes the first president never to face national election, succeeding the first president ever to resign.”
CCHD to provide back-to-school immunizations at open houses in county’s schools
For the convenience of Clinton County families, the Clinton County Health District will be at open houses in each school district providing back-to-school immunizations. A parent or guardian must be present at the time of immunization, or a court document must be provided if the accompanying adult is not the legal guardian. Register in advance at: https://bookclintonschoolsvax.timetap.com.
Blanchester accepts funds from state opioid settlement
BLANCHESTER — Village officials accepted part of a statewide settlement related to the opioid crisis. At Thursday’s Blanchester Village Council meeting, members agreed to accept an estimated $17,834.05 from the Ohio Opioid Settlement, which will be paid in 18 separate payments. Blanchester Police Chief Robert Houghton told the...
Live music downtown Friday night
WILMINGTON — Enjoy an evening of blues and soul by the Eric Jerardi Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the stage at the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1224. “Eric and his band will take you on a ride of soulful blues that you will not want to miss.”
Hillsboro hands Blanchester 4-1 loss in opener
HILLSBORO — The Blanchester girls tennis team was defeated by Hillsboro 4-1 Wednesday in its season-opening match. Coach Julia Perry said her team “got our nerves out of the way and are ready to roll.”. The lone win came at second doubles where Taylor Baker and Greta Quigley...
ODOT: Roadwork set for next week
Through the week ending August 20, the following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to ODOT. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com. Continuing impacts. E....
BREAKING: Suspect dead after pursuit, long stand-off
CHESTER TWP., Clinton County — A man is dead after he attempted to breach an FBI field office then led a pursuit up I-71 that included shooting at a state trooper, followed soon by an exchange of gunfire, and a nearly seven-hour standoff. He was shot dead after the...
Field of dreams tourney a big hit in Clarksville
Nearly 500 people were in Clarksville for the three-day Tiffany Jackson Memorial Softball Tournament. The goal of the tournament is to raise money for a graduating senior at Clinton-Massie High School, help families dealing with cancer and give to the Friends of Clarksville organization, said tournament director Dave Carroll. Money...
Trial delayed due to attorney’s injury
WILMINGTON — An alleged child predator’s trial date was pushed back due to his attorney being injured. On Thursday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck agreed to move the bench trial for Ethan Lakes to November 3. Lakes’s attorney, Anthony Baker, advised the court...
BREAKING: BHS football scrimmage tonight cancelled
The Blanchester High School football scrimmage at Greeneview tonight has been cancelled. Blanchester athletic director Brad Ballinger said the Wildcats are battling illness “so we’re taking precautions to stop the spread” by cancelling the game. Blanchester, and all other Clinton County football teams, open their regular season...
