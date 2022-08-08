Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
KVIA
El Paso police say man threatened Days Inn staff, vandalized hotel room
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso police say a man threatened hotel staff with a piece of broken glass and told them they were going to die in an early Sunday morning disturbance at the Days Inn near Yarbrough and Gateway Blvd. west. Police arrested 24-year-old Stephen Aaron Alvarez, an...
Why El Paso Police Are Warning Public About Mansion Party Invites
El Paso Police are warning the public not to accept invitations to "mansion parties" that have resulted in a string of violence. The El Paso Police Department is forewarning the public to avoid attending "mansion" or "house parties" promoted via social media. Police allege various shootings and stabbings have occurred...
Days Inn staff threatened by guest who vandalized room
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hotel staff was threatened, and a room vandalized at the Days Inn on 10635 Gateway West according to an El Paso Police report. Police Officials said a suspect identified as 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez was accused of vandalizing a hotel room and threatening their staff on the early hours of […]
Man driving car shot by backseat passenger after mansion party, documents say
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to arrest documents, a man driving a car after a party over the weekend was shot by a backseat passenger after they were shooting guns into the air. As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaac Carlos, 18, for reportedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Cisqo […]
KVIA
Two injured in south Las Cruces; police responded to report of shooting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane. Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.
Man arrested accused of being in possession of controlled substances
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested with marijuana and prescription pills. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located the illegal substances underneath the center console. According […]
Sheriff’s Office arrests man in fatal shooting connected to mansion party
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another man after both had attended a mansion party in far east El Paso County, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported. The incident helps to illustrate the extent of criminal activity associated with so-called mansion parties […]
KVIA
One man dies after being shot in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane. Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.
riviera-maya-news.com
Authorities identify main suspect after they conduct eight searches for missing Isla Mujeres girl
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — A local man believed involved in the disappearance of an Isla Mujeres girl has become the main suspect. On Monday, the Attorney General released a photo and information on Marcos Antonio Cauich Adrián. He is an island taxi driver and it was his home...
El Paso ‘mansion party’ house connected to convicted drug trafficker
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County property from where a “mansion party” and shooting death allegedly stemmed is owned by Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who in 2021 was convicted of supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Connecticut. Chavez is listed as the owner of property and home at 5081 Fort Defiance Dr., according […]
Man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than two dozens of guns from a gun shop on Friday. Las Cruces Police were dispatched on Friday August 5, to Sparks Firearms at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., where the burglary is believed occurred between […]
Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
cbs4local.com
21 year old dies after aggravated assault; El Paso police, deputies investigate
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sunday morning the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was advised of a gunshot victim who had been taken to Sierra/Providence Hospital at east El Paso. The Sheriff's Office Major Crimes unit responded and began their investigation. The Victim, 21 year old Cisqo Rodriguez, of...
UPDATE: Las Cruces police say no foul play in death of man found in arroyo
UPDATE: EL Paso, TEXAS (KTSM) – Las Cruces police say no foul play is suspected in the death of a man found in an arroyo. At about 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, Las Cruces police were sent out to investigate a report of an unattended death in an arroyo that runs underneath Lohman Avenue near […]
LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue. Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one […]
Woman rescued from large sinkhole in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents
EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway.
cbs4local.com
One person injured after crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms. The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the The post El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise” appeared first on KVIA.
