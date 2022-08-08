ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

El Paso man arrested after threatening to shoot family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who pointed a gun to a woman and threatened her family is now behind bars. On August 4, 2022 a suspect identified by police as 40-year-old Joshua Roberto Trevizo got into an argument about a dog. The victim, 33-year-old Maria Cortez reported to the El Paso Police Department, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Days Inn staff threatened by guest who vandalized room

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Hotel staff was threatened, and a room vandalized at the Days Inn on 10635 Gateway West according to an El Paso Police report. Police Officials said a suspect identified as 24-year-old Stephan Aaron Alvarez was accused of vandalizing a hotel room and threatening their staff on the early hours of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Two injured in south Las Cruces; police responded to report of shooting

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were injured in south Las Cruces on the 100 block of La Posada Lane. Las Cruces police were called out to the location. The shooting was reported just before noon. The location happens to be near the recent shooting at a Chevron gas station that involved an officer and a shoplifting suspect.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man arrested accused of being in possession of controlled substances

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested with marijuana and prescription pills. On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located the illegal substances underneath the center console. According […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One man dies after being shot in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Man suspected of stealing more than 2 dozen guns from store

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police are looking for a man who they say stole more than two dozens of guns from a gun shop on Friday.   Las Cruces Police were dispatched on Friday August 5, to Sparks Firearms at 1560 W. Picacho Ave., where the burglary is believed occurred between […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Wreck in Central El Paso sends one person to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was injured following a car crash in the intersection of Montana and St. Vrain in central El Paso this morning. El Paso Police Department say one person was taken to a local hospital and their condition is unknown. No other information was provided. This is a developing story, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

LCPD make arrest, ID suspect in road rage incident

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces police have identified, arrested and charged a man suspected in a road rage incident Friday, Aug. 5, that injured a 3-year-old girl on Amador Avenue. Police said Estevan Miguel Jimenez, 24, turned himself in to police on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 7. Jimenez has been charged with one […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Woman rescued from large sinkhole in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department is reporting a large sinkhole on Gateway Boulevard South, near Yandell Dr. According to officials, a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.   Traffic is being diverted at Boone Street. This is a developing story and will be updated with more information […]
EL PASO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Migrants Die in Crash Fleeing Border Agents

EL PASO – On July 27, 2022, at approximately 4:05 a.m., a Border Patrol agent driving an unmarked U.S. Border Patrol vehicle was conducting roving patrol duties on New Mexico Highway 9 and observed a Tahoe driving westbound near mile marker 144. The agent observed the vehicle drive past his location heading eastbound on HW 9 and the vehicle appeared to be carrying more weight than when he initially observed it. The agent proceeded to follow the vehicle and noticed that it was driving slower than the normal rate of speed for the highway.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

One person injured after crash in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was injured following a crash in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The crash happened at Montana Avenue and St. Vrain Street around 11:48 a.m. Officials said the person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other information was provided.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise”

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are issuing an urgent warning to teenagers, twenty-somethings, parents and homeowners about the dangers of "house" or "mansion" parties that have been promoted on social media platforms. The police department says numerous shootings and stabbings have occurred at these parties, and that's led to retaliatory violence at the The post El Paso Police warn of “house party” dangers; say anyone who attends risks their own “demise” appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

