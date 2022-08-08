Read full article on original website
2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
It's rarely a bad idea to emulate Warren Buffett's investment strategy, especially in a bear market environment.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing July Stocks?
Don't be too quick to step in just because some of these high-profile stocks are on sale.
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Walmart Shares Tumble Following Company Profit Warning
The superchain largely blames inflation, invigorating recession concerns and redefining consumer habits across-the-board. Its stock drop has negatively impacted the share prices of other retailers.
The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic
Buffett’s investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession
Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows
Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 by 2030
ServiceNow, Salesforce, and MercadoLibre could be future multi-baggers.
Nasdaq falls 1.19% as negative Micron guidance weighs down tech stocks
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined as chip stocks continued to struggle Tuesday, dragging down the tech market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 58.13 points, or 0.18%, the S&P 500 fell 0.42% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 1.19%. Tuesday's decline came as shares of chipmaker Micron fell...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
3 Safe Dividend Stocks Set To Outperform the S&P 500
These stocks can offer generous dividend yields with safety to boot.
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Bullish Momentum With A 7.85% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 7.85% to $1.86 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for VerifyMe is 43153, 78.51% below its average volume of 200853. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.72, 59.81% under its 52-week high of...
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
NASDAQ
MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat
MRC Global Inc. MRC reported mixed results for second-quarter 2022. MRC’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. However, sales beat the same by 2%. In the reported quarter, MRC’s adjusted earnings were 27 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line increased 237.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 8 cents. Results benefited from higher sales generation and improved margins.
