Stocks

NASDAQ

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for August 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, August 9th:. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN: This healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

Buffett’s investing prowess has created life-changing wealth for long-term shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway. Paramount Global and HP are two Berkshire holdings that could be significantly undervalued. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Chipotle, with its focus on providing outstanding value, is positioned to continue its success. Costco's scale and negotiating power with suppliers allows it to charge extremely low prices. O'Reilly, a top all-weather stock, performs well in both robust and adverse economic times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

Match Group, Freshpet, and Twilio are all trading within 10% of their 52-week lows. All three stocks are defying the recent market rally, but they all posted disappointing financial results earlier this month. All three stocks have niche leadership in growing markets. They should bounce back after they clear their...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
via.news

VerifyMe Stock Bullish Momentum With A 7.85% Jump On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with VerifyMe (VRME) jumping 7.85% to $1.86 on Monday while NASDAQ dropped 0.26% to $12,624.09. Today’s last reported volume for VerifyMe is 43153, 78.51% below its average volume of 200853. VerifyMe’s last close was $1.72, 59.81% under its 52-week high of...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher

The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
ECONOMY
NASDAQ

MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Sales Beat

MRC Global Inc. MRC reported mixed results for second-quarter 2022. MRC’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. However, sales beat the same by 2%. In the reported quarter, MRC’s adjusted earnings were 27 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents. The bottom line increased 237.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 8 cents. Results benefited from higher sales generation and improved margins.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

