Rep. Brad Finstad Sworn into Office
Washington D.C. (KROC-AM News)- Southern Minnesota has a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives for the first time since mid-February. Rep. Brand Finstad was sworn in on the House floor Friday morning. The Republican defeated Democrat opponent Jeff Ettinger in Tuesday’s Special Election to determine who will serve the remainder of the late Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s term. Finstad referenced Hagedorn in a statement on being sworn in Friday morning.
Republican Finstad is Winner of Special Election For Congress
(KROC-AM News) - The Republicans have retained Minnesota's First District Congressional seat, at least through the end of the year. Republican Brad Finstad has been declared the winner of yesterday's special election for the remainder of the late Congressman Jim Hagedorn's term in office. Finstad received the support of about 51% of the voters who cast ballots in the special election. 47% supported Democrat Jeff Ettinger.
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Rochester Wins Nearly $20 million Grant For New Downtown Bridge
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The City of Rochester has been informed that it has been awarded a nearly $20 million grant to help finance the 6th Street Southeast bridge project. The funding is from the US Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. A...
40+ People in Rochester Help Cleanup Flooding Disaster in Kentucky
About a week ago, I was sitting in the studio at Townsquare Media in the middle of my radio show and I got a phone call from someone in Montana. I get a ton of spam calls and I honestly never answer my phone so I wasn't going to answer it. Well, turns out, it was a phone call I should have immediately stopped my show for and answered. My youngest two kids were part of a group from Christ Community Church in Rochester, Minnesota that went to help clean up the devastation from the floods in Kentucky and one of my kids had a little "incident".
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
20 of the Worst Summer Jobs in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois
20 of the Worst Jobs to Have in Minnesota During the Summer. The last few days have been an actual sauna in the midwest. Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have been feeling the heat wave that's been rolling through the entire United States and most of us have retreated indoors to our air-conditioned homes and workspaces. Unfortunately, some jobs are happening in the thick of the hot temperatures and have been labeled as some of the worst jobs to have in the summer heat.
If You Left Minnesota, What Would You Miss Most?
What would you miss the most (other than friends & family) if you moved away from Minnesota? Lakes, the Mall of America, the fall colors? Let us know what you'd miss, and see our answers -- and the rest of 'em as they come in. You betcha!. Let us know...
SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free
Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
Former CDC Director Joins Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has joined the Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees. It was announced today that Dr. Julie Louise Gerberding and Dr. Martine Rothblatt were elected to the Board of Trustees at its quarterly meeting today. They will join the 31-member panel of public representatives and Mayo Clinic physicians and administrators in overseeing Mayo Clinic operations on November 10th.
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
If you've ever gone to Foster Arend in Rochester or over to Lake City for a fun day in the water, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?
The 2023 Governor’s Fishing Opener Will Be Held in Southern Minnesota
Once May rolls in Minnesota residents start to see more and more prepare for what is one of the biggest unofficial holidays in the state. Whether you load up the boat with your family and head north, or maybe you head to the Mississippi river, thousands of people make a trip to the water to catch some fish. In fact, Minnesota boasts about 1.4 million licensed anglers each year and a half a million who fish during the fishing opener.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Minnesota’s Crack Down on Speeding Leads to Nearly 19,000 Tickets Last Month
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Law Enforcement from 300 agencies in Minnesota cited nearly 19,000 drivers for speeding during extra speed enforcement during the month of July. The southeast region of the state saw some of the most citations written. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office led greater Minnesota as the agency with the most number of citations written with 196. State Troopers in the Rochester area led the Minnesota State Patrol districts in the number of citations written with 1,353, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
Over 1 Million Power Tools Sold in Minnesota Recalled Due to Injuries
A popular saw has been recalled and pulled from store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and throughout the entire United States due to 571 reports that a safety guard has been failing and 9 individuals reporting laceration injuries. Over 1 Million DeWALT Saws Recalled Due to Laceration Injuries. According...
The Scary Reason There Could Be Cash on Your Windshield Here in Minnesota
Ordinarily, finding money on your car would be a good thing-- but this time it could mean big trouble in Minnesota. It's not a surprise that crime involving vehicles has been increasing in parts of Minnesota over the past several years. We've heard stories about brazen car thefts and carjackings taking place in parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul. As I wrote about back in June, some law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities have called it an 'epidemic' of car thefts, with car thefts 'exploding' since December.
Rochester Rainfall Total Was Nearly 2 Inches – Flood Watch Extended
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - As predicted, heavy rains visited many areas of southeastern Minnesota Saturday night and another round of heavy rain is possible tonight. The National Weather Service says the flood watch issued Saturday night has been extended until 8 AM Monday. It covers portions of southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and western Wisconsin, including Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Houston, Wabasha, and Winona counties.
