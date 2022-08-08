ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

Bring school supplies for 2 Dallas ISD schools, get free pizza

Greenville Avenue Pizza Co. is again holding its “slices for supplies” event. Anyone who brings in school supplies, such as new packages of pencils, pens, notebooks and folders, will get a free slice of pizza with one topping. Monetary donations will also be accepted. The East Dallas locations...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Ascension Coffee hopes to open East Dallas location this winter, president says

Ascension Coffee is renovating an old chapel on Garland Road for its latest location, which will be its first in East Dallas. The 2,232-square-foot space is the old White Rock Community Chapel. And because of the historic nature of the site, the company is paying close attention to details — lighting, décor and artwork, for example — and taking its time to do the work well.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Show at East Dallas Arts features live band, shadow puppetry

The Old Man and The Old Moon, an upcoming show at East Dallas Arts, will feature a live band, shadow puppetry and choreography, all performed by a young cast. Out of Line Concepts is presenting the show, which is inspired by Celtic folklore. It runs Aug. 11-14 at East Dallas Arts, which was established in 2017.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Shuffle 214 hosts game tournaments daily

When it comes to talk of casinos and poker, Las Vegas and Oklahoma typically come to mind. It turns out, however, there’s a smaller-scale, members-only poker room in our backyard that hosts tournaments every day. Shuffle 214 is a private game room/ social club that started in Austin as...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

‘Curse of the Puerto Ricans’ world premiere at Bishop Arts Theatre Center

A new play about a woman torn between family expectations and living her own life takes the stage at the Bishop Arts Theatre Center this week. Curse of the Puerto Ricans, described as “hilarious” and centered on one family’s Christmas celebration, runs through Aug. 28, and the world premiere is Saturday, Aug. 13.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

$1.2-million budget increase would keep libraries open longer hours

Several Oak Cliff libraries would stay open longer if a City of Dallas budget proposal is approved. “Library access has proven to be challenging for many, as the current post-pandemic hours are not reflective of community needs,” the city’s proposed budget states,” the City Manager’s proposed budget states.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

‘The Sound of Deep Ellum’ album to mark 150-year anniversary of the neighborhood

The Sound of Deep Ellum, a live album made by local musicians, will mark 150 years of the neighborhood. Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that advances the musical legacy and creative culture of Deep Ellum, is selecting 10 artists to participate in a live performance to be held Oct. 5 at Trees Dallas. A limited vinyl release will be made through Dallas’ Idol Records. Tickets to the performance are available by making a donation to Deep Ellum 100.
DALLAS, TX

