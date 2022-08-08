Read full article on original website
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday said nine companies will buy 20 million barrels of oil in the latest sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the Biden administration's plan to ease petroleum prices elevated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shrinking U.S. exports likely to build oil stocks at Cushing storage hub
NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The shrinking discount of U.S. crude to Brent and rising Canadian oil imports this month will send more barrels to the top U.S. oil storage hub, continuing a recent supply build, oil dealers and traders said.
Labor to back new fossil fuel projects that ‘stack up’ economically and environmentally
The Albanese government will continue to support new fossil fuel projects so long as they “stack up” from an economic and environmental perspective, the federal resources minister says. Labor rejected the Greens’ demand that there be no new fossil fuel projects during negotiations over the climate bill. The...
Daimler Truck to keep prices high, sees strong 2023
BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) will keep prices high even if certain costs begin to fall in order to compensate for lower margins since last year, the truckmaker said on Thursday, forecasting demand will remain strong into 2023 despite fears of recession.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 soon because supplies are running low, Goldman Sachs says
US gas prices will jump back to $4.35 a gallon and will average $4.40 in 2023, Goldman Sachs has predicted. Gas prices have fallen sharply after topping $5 a gallon in June, with the average price standing at $4.059 on Monday. However, Goldman said oil and gasoline prices are likely...
The Inflation Reduction Act promises thousands of new oil leases. Drillers might not want them.
The U.S. Senate passed the largest climate action bill in American history on Sunday, clearing the path for hundreds of billions of dollars for clean energy and other climate-related measures (in addition to billions for other Democratic Party priorities). But because the so-called Inflation Reduction Act bears the imprint of swing-vote Senator Joe Manchin, it also includes numerous provisions that support oil and gas producers.
rigzone.com
OPEC Sees Global Oil Market Tipping Into Surplus
OPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump in the third quarter by 1.24 million barrels a day to 28.27 million a day, according to its latest monthly report. That’s about 570,000 barrels a day less than OPEC’s 13 members pumped in July.
Gas prices are 30% higher than last year - but fuel demand is cratering to pandemic levels of 2 years ago
The average gallon of gas in the US costs $4.113 today, compared to $4.800 one month ago. Prices have declined in recent weeks, however they remain 28.9% higher than one year ago's $3.190 rate. Fuel demand has dropped off dramatically, hitting levels not seen since the pandemic in July 2020,...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 8, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower on its short-term time frames, forming lower highs connected by a falling trend line on the hourly chart. Price seems ready for another test of this resistance zone. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting. The 38.2% Fib is...
US News and World Report
Oil Leak Contained at Three U.S. Gulf Platforms on Pipeline Outage, Shell Says
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell said on Thursday it halted production at three U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut two pipelines connecting the platforms, adding it expected pipeline service to resume on Friday. A failure at an onshore pipeline junction in...
Oil rises nearly 2% on strong economic data but trade choppy
HOUSTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Monday in volatile trading, bouncing off multi-month lows touched last week, as positive economic data from China and the United States fed hopes for demand despite nagging fears of a recession.
Tesla's China Business in Focus as Tensions Increase Between Beijing and Washington
Electric vehicle giant Tesla saw a drop in sales of China-made vehicles in July, largely due to a production disruption from the company's ongoing upgrades to its Shanghai factory. The lower figures from the China Passenger Car Association come after Tesla struck new long-term deals last week with two China-based suppliers of battery-materials; however, as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the future for Tesla and U.S. manufacturing in China is becoming increasingly uncertain. Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
National average price of gas returns to $3.99 for first time since early March
The national price for gasoline dropped below $4.00 to $3.99 on Tuesday according to GasBuddy. It’s the eighth straight week that prices have fallen and experts believe they will continue to fall as the summer driving season concludes.
Marketmind: Europe set to sour the U.S. sugar high
European economic data takes centre stage on Friday, with investors in risk assets fearing old world doom and gloom will darken the mood after the recent U.S. double whammy of higher than expected employment and cooler than expected inflation.
Oil demand will get a bigger boost this year as Europe scrambles to burn crude to generate power instead of sky-high natural gas
"Natural gas and electricity prices have soared to new records, incentivising gas-to-oil switching in some countries," the IEA said in a report Thursday.
Rinehart-backed joint venture pledges $1bn gas expansion but hurdles remain
Senex Energy says extra fuel will be for domestic use but plans are yet to secure state or federal environmental approvals
Saudi Arabia sets Sept crude prices to Asia at record high
SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised September crude oil prices for Asian buyers to record high levels despite falling refining margins.
srnnews.com
Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise, eyes on U.S. inflation data
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. report on inflation and after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $95.57 a barrel at 0651 GMT. U.S....
