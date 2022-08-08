ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Daimler Truck to keep prices high, sees strong 2023

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) will keep prices high even if certain costs begin to fall in order to compensate for lower margins since last year, the truckmaker said on Thursday, forecasting demand will remain strong into 2023 despite fears of recession.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
The Inflation Reduction Act promises thousands of new oil leases. Drillers might not want them.

The U.S. Senate passed the largest climate action bill in American history on Sunday, clearing the path for hundreds of billions of dollars for clean energy and other climate-related measures (in addition to billions for other Democratic Party priorities). But because the so-called Inflation Reduction Act bears the imprint of swing-vote Senator Joe Manchin, it also includes numerous provisions that support oil and gas producers.
OPEC Sees Global Oil Market Tipping Into Surplus

OPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump in the third quarter by 1.24 million barrels a day to 28.27 million a day, according to its latest monthly report. That’s about 570,000 barrels a day less than OPEC’s 13 members pumped in July.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 8, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending lower on its short-term time frames, forming lower highs connected by a falling trend line on the hourly chart. Price seems ready for another test of this resistance zone. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where sellers might be waiting. The 38.2% Fib is...
Tesla's China Business in Focus as Tensions Increase Between Beijing and Washington

Electric vehicle giant Tesla saw a drop in sales of China-made vehicles in July, largely due to a production disruption from the company's ongoing upgrades to its Shanghai factory. The lower figures from the China Passenger Car Association come after Tesla struck new long-term deals last week with two China-based suppliers of battery-materials; however, as geopolitical tensions escalate between the U.S. and China, the future for Tesla and U.S. manufacturing in China is becoming increasingly uncertain. Lewis Black, CEO of Almonty Industries, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Marketmind: Europe set to sour the U.S. sugar high

European economic data takes centre stage on Friday, with investors in risk assets fearing old world doom and gloom will darken the mood after the recent U.S. double whammy of higher than expected employment and cooler than expected inflation.
Oil slips as U.S. crude stockpiles rise, eyes on U.S. inflation data

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a key U.S. report on inflation and after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.8%, to $95.57 a barrel at 0651 GMT. U.S....
