ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Where Wisconsin lands in the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mkhYb_0h9lblaF00

On Tuesday morning, the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released and the Wisconsin Badgers landed at No. 20 in the initial poll.

The Badgers did not finish in the AFCA Coaches Poll at the end of the 2021 season but began last year at No. 15. There are several other Big Ten teams that made the 2022 preseason poll including Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this consists of Alabama(1), Ohio State(2), Georgia(3), Clemson(4), Notre Dame(5), Michigan(6), Texas A&M(7), Utah(8), Oklahoma(9) and Baylor(10).

The Badgers are just starting to get into fall camp, but they will open their season at home on Sep. 3 against the Illinois State Redbirds.

Below are the Big Ten teams featured in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qW5HG_0h9lblaF00
Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ic7Uj_0h9lblaF00
© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qt1d9_0h9lblaF00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AeFzI_0h9lblaF00
© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1440 WROK

Wisconsin’s ‘Original’ Capital Is Now A Vacant Ghost Town

Did you know that the capital of Wisconsin would have been a little closer to Illinois if history had gone slightly different?. The town of Belmont, Wisconsin is, I think officially, a sleepy hamlet. Tucked in the southwest corner of the state, above Galena, maybe 30 miles north of the border, Belmont is officially home to 986 residents as of the 2010 census.
BELMONT, WI
stoughtonnews.com

Girls golf: Izzi Stricker, Waunakee top Stoughton in opener

Izzi Stricker and the Waunakee girls golf team topped Stoughton 169-225 in a season-opening Badger East Conference dual on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Coachman’s Golf Resort. Stricker and Jordan Shipshock led the Warriors with 5-over-par 40s. Sam Austin finished with a 49 for the Vikings. Austin collected one par to go along with three bogeys.
WAUNAKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
1011now.com

Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
GILTNER, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today Sports#Coaches Poll#The Wisconsin Badgers#Ohio State#Clemson#Texas A M
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeerecord.com

‘The Daily Show’ talked to some brilliant conspiracy folks at the Waukesha Trump-Michels rally

The Daily Show‘s Jordan Klepper was in Waukesha last week for the big Donald Trump-Tim Michels rally. He talked to some people. Those people—at least the people that made the cut for the seven-minute segment—were…something. Classic conspiracy folks like Pizzagate believers and 9/11 truthers mingled comfortably with Ron Johnson fans and “Let’s Go Brandon!” numerologists. Like we said, it was…something.
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie road to close for 8 weeks to accommodate development project on north side

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Sun Prairie drivers may need to take a detour for several weeks while a road on the city’s northside is shut down because of a nearby development project. According to a Facebook post from Sun Prairie’s Public Works Department, Bird Street will be closed between Stonehaven Drive and Egre Road to accommodate work on the Heyday...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WSAW

Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
nbc15.com

All lanes open after crash on US 151 in Verona

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that the crash was cleared and all lanes were back open just after 7 p.m. Sunday. Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on US 151 in Verona Sunday night. Around 5:40 p.m., Dane County dispatch received a report of a...
VERONA, WI
Q985

A City in Wisconsin Was Just Named America’s Best Place to Live

If you want to live somewhere good, there are plenty of places to stay, but if you want the greatest or even the "best" there's only one city for you. Here's the best part, it's close to Rockford too. What I'm saying is, if you feel you can't find a place here, you won't be too far from friends and family all while getting a house at a decent price.
ROCKFORD, IL
veronapress.com

Costco Wholesale set to open Aug. 17

A little over two years after the company submitted its plans to the City of Verona to build a warehouse at the southeast corner of County Hwys. M and PB, Costco Wholesale is set to open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The Issaquah, Washington-headquartered chain of membership-only retail...
VERONA, WI
WIFR

$13.48M to improve access to Beloit Ho-Chunk casino

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The City of Beloit and the Ho-Chunk nation were awarded a multi-million dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for road improvements near the new Beloit casino. The RAISE grant was fully approved by the Department of Transportation for much-needed road improvement projects given prospected...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Elderly man dies in crash on rural Sauk Co. road

LOGANVILLE, Wis. — An elderly man died after crashing into a piece of construction equipment on a rural Sauk County road earlier this week. According to an incident report, Sauk County dispatchers first got a call about a hit-and-run crash from a construction crew working on Stone Church Road, just east of the intersection with County Road D. ﻿ Officials...
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Beaver Dam tactical situation resolved

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a tactical situation on Seippel Boulevard has been resolved Monday afternoon. According to a post on its Facebook page, the agency had asked peopel to avoid the area near Seippel Blvd., Industrial Dr. and Mary Ann Rd, near the Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Beaver Dam.
BEAVER DAM, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy