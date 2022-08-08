Where Wisconsin lands in the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

On Tuesday morning, the first USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released and the Wisconsin Badgers landed at No. 20 in the initial poll.

The Badgers did not finish in the AFCA Coaches Poll at the end of the 2021 season but began last year at No. 15. There are several other Big Ten teams that made the 2022 preseason poll including Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll top 10 for this consists of Alabama(1), Ohio State(2), Georgia(3), Clemson(4), Notre Dame(5), Michigan(6), Texas A&M(7), Utah(8), Oklahoma(9) and Baylor(10).

The Badgers are just starting to get into fall camp, but they will open their season at home on Sep. 3 against the Illinois State Redbirds.

Below are the Big Ten teams featured in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

© Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports