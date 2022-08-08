ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Refugee Services of Texas seeking artists for September art auction

Calling all artists and creative spirits— Refugee Services of Texas (RST) in Lake Highlands is hosting an art exhibit next month, and they’re looking for submissions. Performance, traditional, and any other artist you can think of, are invited to submit their art. Artists will be donating their art as part of a statewide art auction.
Starbucks opening soon in old Taco Cabana space on Greenville Avenue

The Starbucks on Greenville Avenue is going to open soon. The coffee company confirmed the location with the Advocate in January. It’s the old Taco Cabana space at the corner of Greenville and Alta Avenue, an area with a notable history in our neighborhood. There’s a sign on the...
Dallas United Crew hires first-ever executive director

Dallas United Crew, a rowing organization based at White Rock Lake, hired its first-ever executive director. Austin “A.J.” Brooks will start work Aug. 15. All DUC programs and coaches will report to him. Brooks started rowing at Newport Aquatic Center and then competed for the University of Washington....
Compared to other cities, Dallas home sizes rank 6th largest

Dallas isn’t called the Big D for nothing, our city happens to have some of the largest median square-footage for houses. Our city ranks sixth in the country, according to research by real estate company Clever. The median price for single family homes in Dallas is ranks 10th nationally in the study’s top 10 most affordable cities for single family homes.
East Dallas chef starts delivery business for pastries, savory foods

An East Dallas chef recently launched a business to make and deliver sweet and savory treats to our neighborhood. Keith Cedotal, originally from San Antonio, started KEESH — “Keith’s Epic East-Side House” — a Texas “bake-aurant” with a French twist. “I live in...
Petra and the Beast will move to Lakewood Shopping Center

Petra and the Beast, a restaurant by chef Misti Norris, is moving from its N. Haskell Avenue location to Lakewood Shopping Center. The restaurant will open in the old Lakewood Smokehouse space, CultureMap reported. The original Petra and the Beast will remain open on Haskell Avenue during the transition. Lakewood...
Neighborhood meetings scheduled to discuss Lakewood Conservation District

The City of Dallas Department of Planning and Urban Design has scheduled 12 meetings to talk about proposed regulations for the Lakewood Conservation District expansion. The neighborhood committee turned in signed petitions from 189 residents in the expansion area in June — representing 68% of homeowners in the area — and City staff recently verified the signatures.
‘The Sound of Deep Ellum’ album to mark 150-year anniversary of the neighborhood

The Sound of Deep Ellum, a live album made by local musicians, will mark 150 years of the neighborhood. Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that advances the musical legacy and creative culture of Deep Ellum, is selecting 10 artists to participate in a live performance to be held Oct. 5 at Trees Dallas. A limited vinyl release will be made through Dallas’ Idol Records. Tickets to the performance are available by making a donation to Deep Ellum 100.
$4.5-billion budget proposed for ’23, property taxpayers sent almost 11% more to City

The Dallas City Manager today released the city’s proposed budget for 2023, totaling more than $4.51 billion. The City of Dallas received an estimated $132.2 million more in property-tax revenue this year than in the previous year, an increase of 10.97%. New construction accounts for about $24.9 million of that increase, according to the 757-page budget.
$1.2-million budget increase would keep libraries open longer hours

Several Oak Cliff libraries would stay open longer if a City of Dallas budget proposal is approved. “Library access has proven to be challenging for many, as the current post-pandemic hours are not reflective of community needs,” the city’s proposed budget states,” the City Manager’s proposed budget states.
