Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
White Rock Lake safety update: catalytic converter theft, burglary of vehicles
The biggest safety problems over the past couple months at White Rock Lake have been burglaries and catalytic converter theft. A Dallas police officer briefed the White Rock Lake Task Force at Winfrey Point on recent occurrences at the lake. The most common crime issue there is burglary of motor...
Refugee Services of Texas seeking artists for September art auction
Calling all artists and creative spirits— Refugee Services of Texas (RST) in Lake Highlands is hosting an art exhibit next month, and they’re looking for submissions. Performance, traditional, and any other artist you can think of, are invited to submit their art. Artists will be donating their art as part of a statewide art auction.
Starbucks opening soon in old Taco Cabana space on Greenville Avenue
The Starbucks on Greenville Avenue is going to open soon. The coffee company confirmed the location with the Advocate in January. It’s the old Taco Cabana space at the corner of Greenville and Alta Avenue, an area with a notable history in our neighborhood. There’s a sign on the...
Dallas United Crew hires first-ever executive director
Dallas United Crew, a rowing organization based at White Rock Lake, hired its first-ever executive director. Austin “A.J.” Brooks will start work Aug. 15. All DUC programs and coaches will report to him. Brooks started rowing at Newport Aquatic Center and then competed for the University of Washington....
Bulky trash and hazardous waste accepted at community ‘trash-off’ event Saturday
The Oak Park Estates Neighborhood Association invites neighbors to join them in a community trash pick-up at Kiest Park Saturday. Dallas residents can also bring bulky trash, such as broken furniture, and hazardous waste like paint and batteries to the event for disposal. Sponsored by the City of Dallas Keep...
Compared to other cities, Dallas home sizes rank 6th largest
Dallas isn’t called the Big D for nothing, our city happens to have some of the largest median square-footage for houses. Our city ranks sixth in the country, according to research by real estate company Clever. The median price for single family homes in Dallas is ranks 10th nationally in the study’s top 10 most affordable cities for single family homes.
East Dallas chef starts delivery business for pastries, savory foods
An East Dallas chef recently launched a business to make and deliver sweet and savory treats to our neighborhood. Keith Cedotal, originally from San Antonio, started KEESH — “Keith’s Epic East-Side House” — a Texas “bake-aurant” with a French twist. “I live in...
Petra and the Beast will move to Lakewood Shopping Center
Petra and the Beast, a restaurant by chef Misti Norris, is moving from its N. Haskell Avenue location to Lakewood Shopping Center. The restaurant will open in the old Lakewood Smokehouse space, CultureMap reported. The original Petra and the Beast will remain open on Haskell Avenue during the transition. Lakewood...
Neighborhood meetings scheduled to discuss Lakewood Conservation District
The City of Dallas Department of Planning and Urban Design has scheduled 12 meetings to talk about proposed regulations for the Lakewood Conservation District expansion. The neighborhood committee turned in signed petitions from 189 residents in the expansion area in June — representing 68% of homeowners in the area — and City staff recently verified the signatures.
‘The Sound of Deep Ellum’ album to mark 150-year anniversary of the neighborhood
The Sound of Deep Ellum, a live album made by local musicians, will mark 150 years of the neighborhood. Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that advances the musical legacy and creative culture of Deep Ellum, is selecting 10 artists to participate in a live performance to be held Oct. 5 at Trees Dallas. A limited vinyl release will be made through Dallas’ Idol Records. Tickets to the performance are available by making a donation to Deep Ellum 100.
$4.5-billion budget proposed for ’23, property taxpayers sent almost 11% more to City
The Dallas City Manager today released the city’s proposed budget for 2023, totaling more than $4.51 billion. The City of Dallas received an estimated $132.2 million more in property-tax revenue this year than in the previous year, an increase of 10.97%. New construction accounts for about $24.9 million of that increase, according to the 757-page budget.
$1.2-million budget increase would keep libraries open longer hours
Several Oak Cliff libraries would stay open longer if a City of Dallas budget proposal is approved. “Library access has proven to be challenging for many, as the current post-pandemic hours are not reflective of community needs,” the city’s proposed budget states,” the City Manager’s proposed budget states.
