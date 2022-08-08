Read full article on original website
Related
advocatemag.com
East Dallas chef starts delivery business for pastries, savory foods
An East Dallas chef recently launched a business to make and deliver sweet and savory treats to our neighborhood. Keith Cedotal, originally from San Antonio, started KEESH — “Keith’s Epic East-Side House” — a Texas “bake-aurant” with a French twist. “I live in...
advocatemag.com
Show at East Dallas Arts features live band, shadow puppetry
The Old Man and The Old Moon, an upcoming show at East Dallas Arts, will feature a live band, shadow puppetry and choreography, all performed by a young cast. Out of Line Concepts is presenting the show, which is inspired by Celtic folklore. It runs Aug. 11-14 at East Dallas Arts, which was established in 2017.
advocatemag.com
Refugee Services of Texas seeking artists for September art auction
Calling all artists and creative spirits— Refugee Services of Texas (RST) in Lake Highlands is hosting an art exhibit next month, and they’re looking for submissions. Performance, traditional, and any other artist you can think of, are invited to submit their art. Artists will be donating their art as part of a statewide art auction.
advocatemag.com
‘The Sound of Deep Ellum’ album to mark 150-year anniversary of the neighborhood
The Sound of Deep Ellum, a live album made by local musicians, will mark 150 years of the neighborhood. Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that advances the musical legacy and creative culture of Deep Ellum, is selecting 10 artists to participate in a live performance to be held Oct. 5 at Trees Dallas. A limited vinyl release will be made through Dallas’ Idol Records. Tickets to the performance are available by making a donation to Deep Ellum 100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advocatemag.com
Dallas United Crew hires first-ever executive director
Dallas United Crew, a rowing organization based at White Rock Lake, hired its first-ever executive director. Austin “A.J.” Brooks will start work Aug. 15. All DUC programs and coaches will report to him. Brooks started rowing at Newport Aquatic Center and then competed for the University of Washington....
advocatemag.com
Compared to other cities, Dallas home sizes rank 6th largest
Dallas isn’t called the Big D for nothing, our city happens to have some of the largest median square-footage for houses. Our city ranks sixth in the country, according to research by real estate company Clever. The median price for single family homes in Dallas is ranks 10th nationally in the study’s top 10 most affordable cities for single family homes.
advocatemag.com
Bulky trash and hazardous waste accepted at community ‘trash-off’ event Saturday
The Oak Park Estates Neighborhood Association invites neighbors to join them in a community trash pick-up at Kiest Park Saturday. Dallas residents can also bring bulky trash, such as broken furniture, and hazardous waste like paint and batteries to the event for disposal. Sponsored by the City of Dallas Keep...
advocatemag.com
White Rock Lake safety update: catalytic converter theft, burglary of vehicles
The biggest safety problems over the past couple months at White Rock Lake have been burglaries and catalytic converter theft. A Dallas police officer briefed the White Rock Lake Task Force at Winfrey Point on recent occurrences at the lake. The most common crime issue there is burglary of motor...
RELATED PEOPLE
advocatemag.com
Neighborhood meetings scheduled to discuss Lakewood Conservation District
The City of Dallas Department of Planning and Urban Design has scheduled 12 meetings to talk about proposed regulations for the Lakewood Conservation District expansion. The neighborhood committee turned in signed petitions from 189 residents in the expansion area in June — representing 68% of homeowners in the area — and City staff recently verified the signatures.
advocatemag.com
Shooting on Santa Fe Avenue leaves 1 injured
There was another shooting near the Santa Fe Trail over the weekend. Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 5200 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 6:18 p.m. Aug. 6. Two men were arguing, and the argument escalated when one of them shot the other in the...
advocatemag.com
$1.2-million budget increase would keep libraries open longer hours
Several Oak Cliff libraries would stay open longer if a City of Dallas budget proposal is approved. “Library access has proven to be challenging for many, as the current post-pandemic hours are not reflective of community needs,” the city’s proposed budget states,” the City Manager’s proposed budget states.
advocatemag.com
East Dallas residents Sarah Lamb, John Bryant running for Texas House District 114
Vickery Place neighbor Sarah Lamb will face Swiss Avenue resident John Bryant in the race for Texas House District 114. Running as a Republican, Lamb will face Bryant, the winner of the Democratic primary. Bryant beat Alexandra Guio in the May 24 run-off. Lamb didn’t run in the Republican primary,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
advocatemag.com
Driver dies after vehicle crashes into tree, light pole and catches fire
A person died after their car crashed and caught fire near Tenison Park. The driver of a blue Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north near the 7100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 9:57 p.m. Aug. 5. According to the Dallas Police Department, the vehicle “failed to maintain a single lane,...
advocatemag.com
$4.5-billion budget proposed for ’23, property taxpayers sent almost 11% more to City
The Dallas City Manager today released the city’s proposed budget for 2023, totaling more than $4.51 billion. The City of Dallas received an estimated $132.2 million more in property-tax revenue this year than in the previous year, an increase of 10.97%. New construction accounts for about $24.9 million of that increase, according to the 757-page budget.
Comments / 0