Dallas, TX

advocatemag.com

East Dallas chef starts delivery business for pastries, savory foods

An East Dallas chef recently launched a business to make and deliver sweet and savory treats to our neighborhood. Keith Cedotal, originally from San Antonio, started KEESH — “Keith’s Epic East-Side House” — a Texas “bake-aurant” with a French twist. “I live in...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Show at East Dallas Arts features live band, shadow puppetry

The Old Man and The Old Moon, an upcoming show at East Dallas Arts, will feature a live band, shadow puppetry and choreography, all performed by a young cast. Out of Line Concepts is presenting the show, which is inspired by Celtic folklore. It runs Aug. 11-14 at East Dallas Arts, which was established in 2017.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Refugee Services of Texas seeking artists for September art auction

Calling all artists and creative spirits— Refugee Services of Texas (RST) in Lake Highlands is hosting an art exhibit next month, and they’re looking for submissions. Performance, traditional, and any other artist you can think of, are invited to submit their art. Artists will be donating their art as part of a statewide art auction.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

‘The Sound of Deep Ellum’ album to mark 150-year anniversary of the neighborhood

The Sound of Deep Ellum, a live album made by local musicians, will mark 150 years of the neighborhood. Deep Ellum 100, a nonprofit that advances the musical legacy and creative culture of Deep Ellum, is selecting 10 artists to participate in a live performance to be held Oct. 5 at Trees Dallas. A limited vinyl release will be made through Dallas’ Idol Records. Tickets to the performance are available by making a donation to Deep Ellum 100.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Dallas United Crew hires first-ever executive director

Dallas United Crew, a rowing organization based at White Rock Lake, hired its first-ever executive director. Austin “A.J.” Brooks will start work Aug. 15. All DUC programs and coaches will report to him. Brooks started rowing at Newport Aquatic Center and then competed for the University of Washington....
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Compared to other cities, Dallas home sizes rank 6th largest

Dallas isn’t called the Big D for nothing, our city happens to have some of the largest median square-footage for houses. Our city ranks sixth in the country, according to research by real estate company Clever. The median price for single family homes in Dallas is ranks 10th nationally in the study’s top 10 most affordable cities for single family homes.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Neighborhood meetings scheduled to discuss Lakewood Conservation District

The City of Dallas Department of Planning and Urban Design has scheduled 12 meetings to talk about proposed regulations for the Lakewood Conservation District expansion. The neighborhood committee turned in signed petitions from 189 residents in the expansion area in June — representing 68% of homeowners in the area — and City staff recently verified the signatures.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Shooting on Santa Fe Avenue leaves 1 injured

There was another shooting near the Santa Fe Trail over the weekend. Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call in the 5200 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 6:18 p.m. Aug. 6. Two men were arguing, and the argument escalated when one of them shot the other in the...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

$1.2-million budget increase would keep libraries open longer hours

Several Oak Cliff libraries would stay open longer if a City of Dallas budget proposal is approved. “Library access has proven to be challenging for many, as the current post-pandemic hours are not reflective of community needs,” the city’s proposed budget states,” the City Manager’s proposed budget states.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Driver dies after vehicle crashes into tree, light pole and catches fire

A person died after their car crashed and caught fire near Tenison Park. The driver of a blue Chevrolet Camaro was traveling north near the 7100 block of E. Grand Avenue around 9:57 p.m. Aug. 5. According to the Dallas Police Department, the vehicle “failed to maintain a single lane,...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

$4.5-billion budget proposed for ’23, property taxpayers sent almost 11% more to City

The Dallas City Manager today released the city’s proposed budget for 2023, totaling more than $4.51 billion. The City of Dallas received an estimated $132.2 million more in property-tax revenue this year than in the previous year, an increase of 10.97%. New construction accounts for about $24.9 million of that increase, according to the 757-page budget.
Dallas, TX

