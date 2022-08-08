ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

247Sports

Memphis transfer impressive early in Auburn's camp

AUBURN, Alabama—Listed at 6-2, 281 pounds, Memphis transfer Morris Joseph. would be considered a big defensive lineman 20 years ago, but nowadays with defensive tackles regularly two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier you don’t see many guys his size playing in the Southeastern Conference in this era of college football.
247Sports

Bryson Eason making move as 'athletic big man' on Tennessee's D-line

Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
BlueDevilCountry

Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
nbcsportsedge.com

St. Jude Matchups: Fading Southwind Struggles

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week in Memphis. It's a loaded field,...
actionnews5.com

Memphis area corners captain's market at Navy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers play at Navy in their second game Sep. 10. They’ll face a midshipman squad captained by a Memphis area product, and that is not out of the ordinary. Kip Frankland, former Houston High School star offensive tackle, was named captain of captains at...
localmemphis.com

Variety of Memphis barbecue to be sold at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Golf isn't the only thing fans can enjoy while at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the barbecue is another huge attraction. This year, The Pit is providing some fantastic food and great vibes for friends and family at the tournament. It's a real treat for visitors who are just discovering Memphis barbecue.
actionnews5.com

Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.

On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
franchising.com

2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis

Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
WREG

Metro Memphis home prices shot up 33% in past year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What did Memphis and Miami have in common over the past year? Some of the fastest-rising home prices in the country. The median listing price of a house in metro Memphis shot up by 33% in the past 12 months, to $318,000 according to July data released by Realtor.com. The rate of […]
localmemphis.com

Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
desotocountynews.com

New Trophy Blue Catfish record set

Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
localmemphis.com

$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
irlonestar.com

8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show

8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show. Bill Morris former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis,Extradited James Earl Ray , Assassinated Martin Luther King ,to stand trial in Memphis…Grew up with Elvis Presley remained close friends was honored guard at his funeral…Author of Bill Morris “A Legendary Life”
memphismagazine.com

Where the Chefs Eat

The restaurant business is a demanding, high-pressure environment for chefs and their staff. Managing inventory, prepping food, and creating dishes all day doesn’t leave much room for recreation. But after spending all day with their own food, kitchen workers want a change of pace when they sit down to enjoy a meal. Memphis chefs are dialed into the Mid-South food scene, and are often supportive of their peers in the industry. So where do they like to eat? We asked several of our city’s culinary captains where they sit down when their shifts are over. And if their picks sound enticing, check out our monthly dining listings for more information.
