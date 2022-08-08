Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
247Sports
Memphis transfer impressive early in Auburn's camp
AUBURN, Alabama—Listed at 6-2, 281 pounds, Memphis transfer Morris Joseph. would be considered a big defensive lineman 20 years ago, but nowadays with defensive tackles regularly two inches taller and 20 pounds heavier you don’t see many guys his size playing in the Southeastern Conference in this era of college football.
Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line
Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
nbcsportsedge.com
St. Jude Matchups: Fading Southwind Struggles
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. The FedExCup Playoffs get underway this week in Memphis. It's a loaded field,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis area corners captain’s market at Navy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tigers play at Navy in their second game Sep. 10. They’ll face a midshipman squad captained by a Memphis area product, and that is not out of the ordinary. Kip Frankland, former Houston High School star offensive tackle, was named captain of captains at...
localmemphis.com
Variety of Memphis barbecue to be sold at FedEx St. Jude Championship
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Golf isn't the only thing fans can enjoy while at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the barbecue is another huge attraction. This year, The Pit is providing some fantastic food and great vibes for friends and family at the tournament. It's a real treat for visitors who are just discovering Memphis barbecue.
actionnews5.com
Football coach drowns saving child from drainage ditch.
On the eve of golf championship play in Memphis, Bluff City vendors learn about ‘business of golf’. Full interview: Joe Birch talks with St. Jude CEO Rick Shadyac ahead of FedEx St. Jude Championship. Wednesday afternoon Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - August 10, 2022. Birdies &...
franchising.com
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at TPC Southwind, home of the The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Metro Memphis home prices shot up 33% in past year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What did Memphis and Miami have in common over the past year? Some of the fastest-rising home prices in the country. The median listing price of a house in metro Memphis shot up by 33% in the past 12 months, to $318,000 according to July data released by Realtor.com. The rate of […]
Member of Memphis State Eight dies, university announces
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ralph Prater, a member of the Memphis State Eight, has died, according to the University of Memphis. Prater was among the first group of African-American students to enroll at the university in 1959. In a tweet, the UofM made the following statement on Prater’s passing:
localmemphis.com
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
actionnews5.com
PETA alleges horses at Memphis race track ‘injected with cocaine,’ among other claims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The animal rights nonprofit PETA has sent a letter to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday asking officials to investigate illegal gambling, drug usage, and horse doping it alleges is taking place at a Frayser race track. In the letter, the organization asks Sheriff...
actionnews5.com
Retired Memphis teacher returns to classroom to help fill teacher shortage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After calling it a career in October 2020, 62-year-old Letha Reed returns to the classroom. It’s part of a new law that went into effect in Tennessee on July 1 that allows school districts to re-hire retirees in hopes of filling the ranks in schools.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two shows to look forward to in September, including Denim and Praise ‘22 on September 30 and Bush Mania 2022 on September 18.
localmemphis.com
$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
irlonestar.com
8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show
8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show. Bill Morris former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis,Extradited James Earl Ray , Assassinated Martin Luther King ,to stand trial in Memphis…Grew up with Elvis Presley remained close friends was honored guard at his funeral…Author of Bill Morris “A Legendary Life”
Unsafe lead levels found in water at Germantown schools as students head back to class
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Concerns heading into the first day of school in Germantown after the school district announced unacceptable lead levels in the water. The two schools affected are Riverdale School and Houston High School. Riverdale has three sinks affected and Houston High School has a total of 22...
memphismagazine.com
Where the Chefs Eat
The restaurant business is a demanding, high-pressure environment for chefs and their staff. Managing inventory, prepping food, and creating dishes all day doesn’t leave much room for recreation. But after spending all day with their own food, kitchen workers want a change of pace when they sit down to enjoy a meal. Memphis chefs are dialed into the Mid-South food scene, and are often supportive of their peers in the industry. So where do they like to eat? We asked several of our city’s culinary captains where they sit down when their shifts are over. And if their picks sound enticing, check out our monthly dining listings for more information.
