Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina Andras
Related
Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Runs By Northwestern, 22-10
We’re counting the days until the 2022 season by the number of points the Buckeyes scored in some of their greatest victories.
Ryan Day Very Impressed By Ohio State 5-Star Freshman
23 days remain before the Ohio State Buckeyes welcome Notre Dame to Columbus for their 2022 season opener. For Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, one freshman is making big strides towards a big role in that game. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day spoke glowingly of freshman safety Sonny...
The Buckeyes are the hottest ticket in college football
With a No. 2 preseason ranking and Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud under center, interest in Ohio State football is through the roof ahead of the season, which begins in just two weeks. State of play: For the first time ever, the Buckeyes are the most in-demand team in college football...
2023 Alabama DL James Smith, Qua Russaw List Ohio State Among Top Schools
It should come as no surprise given who made the cut, but the highly rated teammates plan to play together in college.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Despite Reclassifying, Ohio State's Sonny Styles Impressing During First Fall Camp
"It’s going to be a lot of fun with the things we’re going to be able to do with him. He's going to be a secret weapon."
Four Ohio State Commits Named MaxPreps Preseason All-Americans
The Buckeyes were represented on both the junior and senior All-American teams.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes’ guest list grows for opener, 247Sports rankings update keeps Raiola No. 1
Now a full week into fall camp for Ohio State, the Buckeyes are providing glimpses into what this team is going to look like this season. Whether it’s the removal of the Black Stripe or hearing from the various players and coaches of certain position groups, it’s pretty clear this team is loaded with talent and has lofty expectations just as they do every year.
Ohio State LB Palaie Gaoteote No Longer Hampered By Eligibility Issues, Injuries
Unlike last summer when he was ineligible following his transfer from USC, Gaoteote is fully immersed in preseason camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
270hoops.com
Ohio Prospect Camp: 5th-8th Grade Top Performers
A look at the top performers from the 5th-6th grade and 7th-8th grade sessions of the Ohio Prospect Camp. COLUMBUS, Ohio -- With over 180 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030 players in attendance, the Ohio Prospect Camp brought out some of the best talent that Central Ohio has to offer in grades 5-8. The competition was fierce on last weekend as these young men got after it in the drill sessions and the five-on-five games that had a couple of bangers involved. Every young man that took part in the camp left as a better player and, more importantly, a better person. While no young man had a bad camp, check out which players stood out last weekend.
Columbus, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Hilliard Bradley High School football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on August 11, 2022, 07:00:00. Hilliard Bradley High SchoolSt. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus.
tigerdroppings.com
Noahla Cajun Seafood - New Restaurant in Columbus, Ohio
Which one of yall baws are opening up this fine establishment?. There is no website or social media presence. Should no doubt be authentic Cajun seafood cuisine, right?. Can't wait to go to Columbus and get some authentic Cajun Blackened Tilapia. Member since Oct 2005. 84285 posts. Posted on 8/12/22...
Awful Announcing
Shannon Terry and On3 file lawsuit against former Ohio State writer
Non-compete clauses can lead to messy disputes in the sports media world, and it looks like one is beginning between On3 founder Shannon Terry and one of the company’s former employees, Ohio State recruiting writer Jeremy Birmingham. After leaving Lettermen Row, On3’s Ohio State site, back in June, Birmingham...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusnavigator.com
The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus
Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are recovering after being shot in northeast Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 2400 block of Northwold Road just east of Cleveland Avenue around 10:50 p.m. following reports of shots fired. Columbus police told 10TV News no victims were found at that location, but they said one victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound down the road in the 200 block of Landsburn Drive.
Get out and do something in central Ohio: Aug. 11-16
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio. Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m. All […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Columbus, OH — 30 Top Places!
We can’t deny that brunch is an awesome part of our days, and if you’re in the middle of visiting Columbus (a fabulous city with lots to see and do), you’ll want to find a spot for a quick break. With all the attractions and beautiful places...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Clintonville
Clintonville is one of my favorite places to answer the question, “what do you want to eat?”. There are so many truly fantastic places to grab a meal in Clintonville that it feels like the kind of place where you can just walk in anywhere and find the best meal of your life.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for April 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,225,000; 3 Bottomley Crescent; New Albany; Ian & Jenni Kieninger from W. John & Beth M. Pritchard. 2. $1,950,000; 192...
Comments / 1