Rollback to Trump-era pricing: Big Mike’s Tesoro is site of two-hour event when price of a gallon will drop to $2.38

Americans For Prosperity Alaska State Director Bernadette Wilson announced Monday that the organization will be helping Alaskans out with their transportation costs on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Big Mike’s Tesoro, 7201 Jewel Lake Road.

Her nonprofit organization will be paying the difference between the price at the pump on Tuesday and the price that gas was when Joe Biden took over as president in 2021. Those drivers coming by to fill up their tanks will pay just $2.38 a gallon.

It’s part of the group’s “True Cost of Washington” tour of the 50 states, and it’s finally Alaska’s turn. Recreational vehicles and gas cans will not be allowed in the event — this is for cars, trucks, and motorcycles only, Wilson said. And the event lasts just two hours.

“Let’s get as many cars through as we can, like a NASCAR pit stop,” Wilson said. There are no gimmicks and it’s not a political event, she added.

In all other states AFP has had similar price rollback events, bringing down the price of gas to point out the problems with inflation-driving policies in Washington, D.C. Drivers can expect a long line, and Wilson advises families to pack some snacks.

Last month hundreds of cars waited in line in Davenport, Iowa, where a “True Cost of Washington” event occurred.

While prices are coming down from the high of about $5.79 in Anchorage last month, they’re still double what they were before Biden came into office.

Must Read Alaska’s Suzanne Downing interviewed Wilson on Monday afternoon on Facebook.