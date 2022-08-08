ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breaking: Trump says Mar A Lago under siege by FBI

By Suzanne Downing
Must Read Alaska
 4 days ago
Former President Donald Trump said today that the FBI has raided his home at Mar A Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. The FBI had a search warrant and even broke into his safe, Trump said.

The FBI is acting on behalf of the Justice Department, which is apparently investigating Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 surge into the nation’s Capitol, as well as whether Trump tried to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating events of Jan. 6, has urged the Justice Department to prosecute Trump for crimes allegedly committed during the the rally that turned riotous as the Senate was preparing to certify the election.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant government agencies, this unannounced raid at my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.

“…my beautiful home Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida is currently under siege, raided and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. He was not at home at the time of the raid.

Trump has been crisscrossing the country, speaking on behalf of many candidates and conservative causes, and pumping up his visibility in advance of what many expect will be a run for the presidency in 2024.

His full statement:

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A—Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate. It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections. Such an assault could only take place in broken, Third-World Countries. Sadly, America has now become one of those Countries, corrupt at a level not seen before. They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”

#Fbi Agents#Fbi#The Justice Department#Republican#House#Senate#Fl
