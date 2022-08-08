Read full article on original website
Herald and News
Oregon House candidate sues massage parlor
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic candidate for the Oregon House of Representatives is suing the owner of a massage parlor in Woodburn, Oregon, after he says she tried to initiate sexual contact with him. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that in a suit filed in Marion County Circuit Court...
Herald and News
Oregon Tech visitors see school's impact on workforce development
Policymakers and community leaders visited the Oregon Institute of Technology on Thursday as part of the Oregon Business & Industry (OBI) 2022 Manufacturing Roadshow. The visit was in partnership with the Oregon Business Council and highlighted Oregon Tech’s impact on workforce development and the manufacturing sector. OBI is Oregon’s leading statewide business association, representing more than 1,600 businesses and industries in the state.
Herald and News
Court sides with Oregon governor over early prison releases
SALEM — The Oregon Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday, Aug. 10 that Gov. Kate Brown was within her authority to grant clemency during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 1,000 people convicted of crimes. Two district attorneys, Linn County’s Doug Marteeny and Lane County’s Patricia Perlow, along with family members...
Herald and News
Eastern Oregon historic flour mill destroyed in fire
PENDLETON, Ore. — A historic flour mill in northeast Oregon was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning. According to the Pendleton Police Department, the fire at the Grain Craft Flour Mill in Pendleton started around 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, KHQ reported.
Herald and News
Oregon State Fire Marshal to pre-position resources in Klamath, Deschutes counties this weekend
Recent lightning and the elevated threat of wildfire in Central and Southern Oregon have prompted the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to pre-position two structural task forces of firefighters and equipment in Klamath and Deschutes counties during the coming week. A task force from Marion County mobilized Thursday morning,...
Herald and News
This week in Klamath Basin history for week of Aug. 13
Whether the proposed I.W.W. drive was really started here or whether the member of the organization arrested yesterday was merely playing a lone hand, was the subject of speculation in official circles. At any rate, the arrest by Sheriff Low and Deputy Sam Walker of Wm. Fischer disposed of one alleged organizer.
Herald and News
Authorities ask for help finding missing California teen
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday, Aug. 10 for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee,...
Herald and News
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday, Aug 10. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
