Georgia State Police Officer facing rape and kidnapping charges, police say
Terry Payne, 59, has been charged with rape, kidnapping, and more by the Gwinnett County Police Department after officials say that he raped a woman who he went on a date with. The woman told authorities that she agreed to go on a date with Payne where she remembered having a drink with him at a restaurant in Buford and waking up in an unfamiliar location.
Therapist discusses helping children face fears over new school year
ATLANTA - Parents and students are feeling the stress of heading back inside the classroom. A therapist breaks down ways to talk with children about possible fears returning to school amid safety concerns. "Where we as adults have that fear around mass shootings, kids have that same fear as well,"...
