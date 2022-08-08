Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Jonathan Turley Reminds Us That Bill Clinton Took A Couch So Donald Trump Should Be Able To Take Nuclear Codes
Pour a little out for Jonathan Turley. It’s got to be getting difficult to keep up his daily routine of telling Fox News viewers that the emperor is, in fact, fully clothed and positively fetching. But Turley is, if nothing else, a professional when it comes to vapid sophistry...
US News and World Report
Amid Surplus, Kemp Again Seeks to Hold Georgia Spending Flat
ATLANTA (AP) — Even after two years of big surpluses, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is telling state agencies not to get their hopes up for more money. Office of Planning and Budget Director Kelly Farr on Wednesday wrote in a yearly memo that kicks off the state budget process that agencies should not ask for any more money than they got in the current budget, which started July 1. Exempted are education and healthcare agencies that get money based on enrollment or other formulas.
States Will Decide How Much Democrats’ Historic Climate Deal Actually Cuts Emissions
The divide between red and blue states could warp how the U.S.’ first real climate law takes shape.
US News and World Report
Explainer-What Charges Might Trump Face for Removing White House Records?
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Here is an outline of the legal problems Donald Trump might face over his removal from the White House of official presidential records that his son said had prompted an FBI search on Monday of the former president's Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate. WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
US News and World Report
House Democrats Pass Spending Bill in Latest Victory for Biden
House Democrats voted Friday to pass a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a major turnaround after the legislation seemed doomed just weeks ago. “Today is really a glorious day for us,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California...
US News and World Report
Trump Plays Defense as FBI Documents Surface
Former President Donald Trump appeared to offer a preemptive defense earlier Friday for his retention of top-secret materials seized by federal agents, saying in response to reports in several publications that obtained access to the warrant that he had “declassified” the items in his possession while he was president.
US News and World Report
Trump Says He Took the Fifth in New York’s Probe of His Business Practices
Former President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he “declined to answer” questions under oath in a New York civil investigation into his business, invoking the Fifth Amendment. Not long after arriving at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office on Wednesday to answer question under oath for an...
US News and World Report
Trump Property Appraiser No Longer in Contempt in NY Civil Probe
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cushman & Wakefield, which appraised several properties belonging to Donald Trump, is no longer in contempt of court for not complying with a subpoena for the New York attorney general's civil probe into the former U.S. president's business. In an order made public on Friday, Justice...
RELATED PEOPLE
US News and World Report
Tribe Wins Injunction Blocking County Voting Plan
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — An American Indian tribe has won a court order blocking Lyman County officials’ plan to hold an at-large election for county commissioners in November. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Friday that the county has developed a plan that would give American Indian...
US News and World Report
Biden to Sign $430 Billion Climate and Tax Bill Into Law Next Week
(Reuters) - President Joe Biden said he will next week sign into law a $430 billion bill that is seen as the biggest climate package in U.S. history, designed to cut domestic greenhouse gas emissions and lower prescription drug prices. "And while I plan to sign the Inflation Reduction Act...
US News and World Report
Trump Florida Home Search Warrant Allowed Seizure of Evidence of Illegally Possessed Items - Fox News
(Reuters) - A warrant to search Donald Trump's Florida home earlier this week gave U.S. federal agents authority to seize documents and records constituting evidence of items illegally possessed, Fox News reported. The warrant gave agents the authority to seize "all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of...
US News and World Report
FBI Seized Top Secret Documents at Trump's Home; Espionage Act Cited
(Reuters) - FBI agents in this week's search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida home removed 11 sets of classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department said on Friday, while also disclosing it had probable cause to conduct the search based on possible Espionage Act violations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Louisiana Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in Abortion Ban Case
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court on Friday denied an appeal filed by plaintiffs in the ongoing legal battle over the state’s abortion ban, allowing the ban to stay in effect. The ruling marked a major blow to abortion-rights advocates and providers, who had hoped...
US News and World Report
Bracing for the Worst, Hoping for the Best: A Country Holds its Breath as Children Return to School
When schools in Virginia’s Stafford County welcome students for the first day of the academic year on Monday, social distancing will no longer be required. Neither will cleaning between classes, contact tracing and letters home to families about potential exposures. The COVID-19 dashboard will be retired. Water fountains will be turned back on for the first time in two years.
Comments / 0