US News and World Report
South Korea, China Clash Over U.S. Missile Shield, Complicating Conciliation
SEOUL (Reuters) -China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences. The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea emerged after an apparently smooth...
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
US News and World Report
Broad Swathe of China Swelters in High Temperatures
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Several regions of China including the major southwestern city of Chongqing baked in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Saturday, while the country's national observatory continued its red alert for extreme heat. In Zhejiang, home to many factories and exporters, a meteorological official said that...
US News and World Report
Darkness and Debris Impede Rescue Effort at Flooded Mexico Mine
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican army divers were blocked by debris in their first attempt to descend deep into a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico where 10 miners have been trapped for a week, the country's defense minister said on Thursday. The miners became trapped at a mine in the...
