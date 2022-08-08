ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

South Korea, China Clash Over U.S. Missile Shield, Complicating Conciliation

SEOUL (Reuters) -China and South Korea clashed on Thursday over a U.S. missile defence shield, threatening to undermine efforts by the new government in Seoul to overcome longstanding security differences. The disagreement over the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system installed in South Korea emerged after an apparently smooth...
US News and World Report

Broad Swathe of China Swelters in High Temperatures

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) -Several regions of China including the major southwestern city of Chongqing baked in temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on Saturday, while the country's national observatory continued its red alert for extreme heat. In Zhejiang, home to many factories and exporters, a meteorological official said that...
US News and World Report

Darkness and Debris Impede Rescue Effort at Flooded Mexico Mine

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican army divers were blocked by debris in their first attempt to descend deep into a flooded coal mine in northern Mexico where 10 miners have been trapped for a week, the country's defense minister said on Thursday. The miners became trapped at a mine in the...
