Elections

US News and World Report

Old Scars and New Hopes as Kenya Votes and Holds Its Breath

KIAMBAA, Kenya (Reuters) - One inked fingernail and old burn scars: the story of Kenya's past election traumas and current hopes is written on the skin of Philip Wangoi's hands. At 16, he was badly burned in a church set aflame during the post-election violence that rocked Kenya after the...
960 The Ref

Anxiety rises over claims in Kenya's close presidential vote

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — Human rights groups on Wednesday warned anxious Kenyans over "rising levels of false or misleading information being shared on social media" as the country awaited results of a close presidential election. The electoral commission indicated it would be at least Thursday before a winner is declared.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Uhuru Kenyatta
Person
William Ruto
Person
Raila Odinga
Place
Africa
Washington Examiner

Egypt frets as Ethiopia's mega dam prepares to come online

As Ethiopia raced to complete work on the largest dam in Africa last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi vowed his country will not stand to lose "one drop of water" from the Nile River that has been its lifeblood for millennia. As Ethiopia readies to finish work on the...
The Associated Press

Timeline of events in Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

The Taliban’s capture of Kabul on Aug. 15, 2021 brought the hardline movement back into power in Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were toppled by the U.S. invasion following the 9/11 attacks. The year since has been disastrous for the country. After the world cut off funding, Afghanistan’s...
The Independent

Afghan girls face uncertain future after 1 year of no school

For most teenage girls in Afghanistan, it’s been a year since they set foot in a classroom. With no sign the ruling Taliban will allow them back to school, some are trying to find ways to keep education from stalling for a generation of young women.At a house in Kabul, dozens gathered on a recent day for classes in an informal school set up by Sodaba Nazhand. She and her sister teach English, science and math to girls who should be in secondary school.“When the Taliban wanted to take away the rights of education and the rights of work...
AFP

US says new Africa strategy will engage leaders, rethink military role

The White House on Monday unveiled broad new policy goals for sub-Saharan Africa, with administration officials seeking to tie the region's democratic, economic and security progress to US national security. Officials in President Joe Biden's administration told reporters that the new "U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa" will actively engage the region's leaders on issues from climate change to pandemic recovery to food insecurity, while thinking "more holistically" about military engagement on the continent.
