Related
Why some Haitian boat refugees are allowed into the U.S. and others are sent back
A worrying rise in the number of Haitian refugees arriving by boat off the Florida coast is raising questions about a long-standing immigration practice that determines why some fleeing migrants are processed into the United States and others are quickly returned to Haiti despite making it into U.S. territorial waters.
The U.S. is worried it will lose its scientific edge to China. By one new measure, it already has
A report released Tuesday says China now beats the U.S. in the quantity and quality of academic research. U.S. lawmakers passed the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act out of a fear that China was about to overtake the U.S. in scientific and technological expertise. But a recently released study suggests that, by one measure, China already has.
"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help
A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Wyclef Jean Rules Out Another Presidential Run in Haiti After Failed Bid
"I definitely want to influence the right party to be in office," the Fugees star said during an interview on U.K. TV.
China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
Government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis, says Sunak
Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.The former chancellor, who has acknowledged he is trailing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race for No 10, insisted that he would rather lose than promise “false things I can’t deliver”.Earlier, Ms Truss – who had previously opposed further “handouts” – denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.She said that if she became prime minister on September 5, she would instruct the...
More Haitian, Cuban and Venezuelan asylum-seekers ending up in downtown McAllen
Fewer asylum seekers are being released to the Humanitarian Respite Center in downtown McAllen, Texas, this summer, and their countries of origin also are different, Border Report has learned.
Indians forced to buy national flag in return for food rations, says opposition
India’s opposition leader, Rahul Gandhi, has accused the government of forcing people entitled to free food at government ration shops to buy flags in return for provisions in the run-up to Independence Day celebrations on 15 August. India will celebrate 75 years of independence from the Raj on Tuesday,...
After MPP, Haitian migrants rush to begin asylum process at crowded shelters
"I'm looking for a better life for my baby," she said. "I have no other options."
UK energy bills ‘set to cost two months’ wages’, ministers warned
TUC calls for October energy price cap rise to be cancelled as chancellor tells firms to invest ‘extraordinary profits’
Reclaiming rare earth elements could clean up Pennsylvania acid mine drainage
(The Center Square) – Rare earth elements can be crucial for national security and economic production – and producing them may also provide an environmental boom in certain cases. A House Republican Policy Committee hearing on Pennsylvania’s “Emerging Critical Mineral and Rare Earth Element Industry” focused on America’s...
Gustavo Petro Could Transform Colombia—And Washington’s Role in Latin America
Petro is expected to redefine the security and political ties that have for decades made Colombia the U.S.’s closest ally in the region.
US News and World Report
Mexico Considering $1.5 Billion Investment to Boost Internet Access Nationwide
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is considering investing around 30 billion pesos ($1.50 billion) to boost internet connectivity, especially in isolated rural areas, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. "You can't even talk on the mobile phone, let alone (use) the internet (outside cities)," he told a news...
Analysis-U.S. renewables investors see Senate bill sparking gold rush
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - For the first time, investors seeking to pour cash into U.S. clean energy projects can count on at least a decade of generous federal subsidies, offering them long-sought confidence in the staying power of the world’s third biggest renewables market.
Liz Truss’s solar panel crackdown ‘more pain for farmers’ MPs and campaigners warn
Liz Truss’s plans to stop farmers putting solar panels in their fields risks placing them under greater financial pressure, and fails to recognise the extent to which crops are now used for polluting biofuels, new research suggests.Ms Truss reiterated her desire to crack down on solar power this week, saying she would stop farmers from “filling fields with paraphernalia like solar farms”.But new research by think tank Green Alliance found biofuel production in the UK uses 77 times more arable land than farmland used for solar panels.At the moment, 10 per cent of every litre of petrol put into...
'Unacceptable costs': savanna burning under Australia's carbon credit scheme is harming human health
Savanna burning projects in northern Australia provide economic benefits to Indigenous communities and claim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But our research suggests smoke from these projects is harming human health. Northern Australia’s savannas cover about 25% of Australia’s land mass. They’re among the most flammable regions in the world and comprise 70% of Australia’s fire-affected area each year. Savanna fire management involves strategically burning grasslands early in the dry season, purportedly to reduce the chance of large, intense, more carbon-intensive fires later in the season. Under Australia’s Emissions Reduction Fund, land managers who undertake savanna burning receive financial rewards in the...
At 75, India’s Kashmir challenge shifts foreign policy focus
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — For decades, India has tried to thwart Pakistan in a protracted dispute over Kashmir, the achingly beautiful Himalayan territory claimed by both countries but divided between them. That relentless competition made Pakistan always the focus of New Delhi’s foreign policy. But in the last...
A third of Brits face poverty with energy bills set to hit $5,000
Nearly one third of households in the United Kingdom will face poverty this winter after paying energy bills that are set to soar again in January, campaigners say.
In the Heart of Coal Country, U.S. Climate Bill Could Push up Green Shoots
(Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News
Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
