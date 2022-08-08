ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

"They're killing us": Migrants trapped on tiny island between Greece and Turkey beg for help

A Greek human rights organization has called on authorities to help dozens of migrants and asylum-seekers who it says have been stranded on a tiny river island on the border between Greece and Turkey. The Greek Council of Refugees told CBS News that contact with the group was lost on Wednesday after a young girl among the desperate people was reportedly killed by a scorpion this week.
Fortune

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
The Independent

Government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis, says Sunak

Tory leadership contender Rishi Sunak has said the Government has a “moral responsibility” to help families through the cost-of-living crisis as he promised billions of pounds in additional support.The former chancellor, who has acknowledged he is trailing Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race for No 10, insisted that he would rather lose than promise “false things I can’t deliver”.Earlier, Ms Truss – who had previously opposed further “handouts” – denied that she had ruled out additional direct help for families struggling with soaring energy bills.She said that if she became prime minister on September 5, she would instruct the...
US News and World Report

Mexico Considering $1.5 Billion Investment to Boost Internet Access Nationwide

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico is considering investing around 30 billion pesos ($1.50 billion) to boost internet connectivity, especially in isolated rural areas, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. "You can't even talk on the mobile phone, let alone (use) the internet (outside cities)," he told a news...
The Independent

Liz Truss’s solar panel crackdown ‘more pain for farmers’ MPs and campaigners warn

Liz Truss’s plans to stop farmers putting solar panels in their fields risks placing them under greater financial pressure, and fails to recognise the extent to which crops are now used for polluting biofuels, new research suggests.Ms Truss reiterated her desire to crack down on solar power this week, saying she would stop farmers from “filling fields with paraphernalia like solar farms”.But new research by think tank Green Alliance found biofuel production in the UK uses 77 times more arable land than farmland used for solar panels.At the moment, 10 per cent of every litre of petrol put into...
TheConversationAU

'Unacceptable costs': savanna burning under Australia's carbon credit scheme is harming human health

Savanna burning projects in northern Australia provide economic benefits to Indigenous communities and claim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But our research suggests smoke from these projects is harming human health. Northern Australia’s savannas cover about 25% of Australia’s land mass. They’re among the most flammable regions in the world and comprise 70% of Australia’s fire-affected area each year. Savanna fire management involves strategically burning grasslands early in the dry season, purportedly to reduce the chance of large, intense, more carbon-intensive fires later in the season. Under Australia’s Emissions Reduction Fund, land managers who undertake savanna burning receive financial rewards in the...
US News and World Report

In the Heart of Coal Country, U.S. Climate Bill Could Push up Green Shoots

(Reuters) - In West Virginia, a solar field could soon rise atop an abandoned coal mine, and factories will soon be churning out batteries and electric school buses. The ambitious U.S. climate bill could push up more of these green shoots, but analysts say King Coal will retain outsized clout in the state.
Reuters

China orders audit of $3 trillion trust industry - Bloomberg News

Aug 9 (Reuters) - China's top auditor is conducting a review of the $3 trillion trust industry, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. China's trust industry has been a key part of the country's shadow banking business, which helps channel deposits into risky investments via products often designed to dodge capital or investment regulations.
