El Paso County, CO

KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Body of teen found in Cañon City Tuesday

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after authorities found the body of a teenager in Cañon City on Tuesday. Cañon City police initially announced they were investigating a “suspicious incident” in the 400 block of Gold Canon Road. Police at the scene tell 11 News they found the body of a 19-year-old male.
CANON CITY, CO
US News and World Report

Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea

PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
PAHOA, HI
KKTV

1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting. Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of South Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. Officers say two men were “involved in an...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large

UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
KVIA ABC-7

WATCH: “Jane Doe” homicide victim identified after 37 years says Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Sheriff's Office identified the remains of "Jane Doe" as 16-year-old Dorthy Harrison. Doña Ana County Sherriffs believe her estimated time of death was between September 10, 1984, to January 10, 1985. Harrison was from Wichita, Kansas. The 37 year- old cold case was revisited in 2021. DASO worked The post WATCH: “Jane Doe” homicide victim identified after 37 years says Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KVIA.
WICHITA, KS
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
CBS Denver

Two teens killed in Douglas County head-on crash

Two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead after a head-on collision along the frontage road of I-25 south of Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol said the teens were a male from Castle Rock, and a female from Larkspur. Both were about to be seniors at Castle View High School.The two were riding in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, with another two 17-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger both from Castle Rock. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck them. The male driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Toyota SUV was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of DUI and is currently in the Douglas County Jail. State Patrol said that Avalos-Trujillo could face vehicular homicide charges in future.None of the four juveniles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. 
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KXRM

Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
PUEBLO, CO

