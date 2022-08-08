Read full article on original website
Related
Pueblo County Sheriff searching for missing man
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a missing Pueblo man last seen on Monday. 63-year-old David Edwards was reported missing by his family. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on August 8 when he left his Pueblo West home to go to the grocery store. Edwards is a […]
Help identify Pueblo motorcycle thieves
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle. PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle. If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer […]
Disabled veteran in Colorado now homeless after being evicted
A disabled Air Force Veteran in Fremont County finds himself in the middle of a lawsuit, after an investment company bought his property without him knowing when he failed to pay his property taxes.
KKTV
Body of teen found in Cañon City Tuesday
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after authorities found the body of a teenager in Cañon City on Tuesday. Cañon City police initially announced they were investigating a “suspicious incident” in the 400 block of Gold Canon Road. Police at the scene tell 11 News they found the body of a 19-year-old male.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man accused of killing former Marine wife, deputy
The family of a woman who was found dead in a front yard in unincorporated El Paso County has identified her as Alexandra Rachelle Mittig.
Search for missing man shuts down park in Colorado
Flying J Ranch Park, in Jefferson County, is closed to the public on Tuesday, as crews from the Jefferson County Sheriff's office search for a missing man. According to a report by Denver7, the man's car was found near the park, prompting investigators to conduct a search. "No access from...
Barricaded suspect taken into custody at Academy and Carefree Circle
UPDATE: Crews on scene said the suspect has been taken into custody without incident. CSPD sent a follow-up alert at 7:42 p.m. cancelling the shelter in place order in the area of 3550 N. Carefree Circle. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reporting heavy police activity in response to a barricaded […]
US News and World Report
Hawaii Teen Dies, Brother Missing After Both Swept at Sea
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — A 16-year-old boy has died and his 14-year-old brother remained missing after they were swept away while swimming off a remote beach on Hawaii's Big Island, according to police. Rescuers responded Thursday to a report of multiple swimmers in distress at Haena Beach, also known...
RELATED PEOPLE
KKTV
1 person injured in eastern Colorado Springs apartment shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was injured in an apartment shooting. Colorado Springs police officers responded to an apartment complex at the 1100 block of South Chelton, near Fountain Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Sunday to a report of a shooting. Officers say two men were “involved in an...
COLD CASE: Who killed Judy Diebold?
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods. In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members. A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in […]
Texas traveling nurse facing murder charges in California crash that killed 6
The driver, identified as Nicole Linton, was working in Los Angeles as a traveling nurse out of Texas, when the crash occurred last Thursday, authorities said.
SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large
UPDATE: SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO) says a deputy was shot and killed responding to a shooting call Sunday evening. ESPO has issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near Ponderosa Drive and Grand Boulevard. The Sheriff's Office is actively looking for John Paz, 33, a Hispanic male, suspected The post SWAT operator killed in Security-Widefield shooting; Suspect at large appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: “Jane Doe” homicide victim identified after 37 years says Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Sheriff's Office identified the remains of "Jane Doe" as 16-year-old Dorthy Harrison. Doña Ana County Sherriffs believe her estimated time of death was between September 10, 1984, to January 10, 1985. Harrison was from Wichita, Kansas. The 37 year- old cold case was revisited in 2021. DASO worked The post WATCH: “Jane Doe” homicide victim identified after 37 years says Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office appeared first on KVIA.
KTAR.com
Man arrested in Arizona after traffic stop leads to over 26 pounds of fentanyl
PHOENIX — A 53-year-old man was arrested last month after authorities discovered over 26 pounds of fentanyl in his truck during a traffic stop in northern Arizona. Celso Sanchez-Chavarria, of Denver, was driving a white Ford F-150 on eastbound Interstate 40 near Flagstaff on July 26, when a state trooper conducted a traffic stop, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
CBS News
Teenager dies due to injuries after working with woodchipper in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County
NORTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP Pa. (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy died due to his injuries after he was working with a woodchipper in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County on Tuesday, police say. Authorities say the boy was from Coplay Borough in Lehigh County. The incident happened at 3785 Excelsior Road. The...
Friends remember classmates killed in head-on crash
Friends and classmates of two Castle Rock teens who were killed in a head-on crash over the weekend talked exclusively to FOX31.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two teens killed in Douglas County head-on crash
Two 17-year-olds were pronounced dead after a head-on collision along the frontage road of I-25 south of Castle Rock. Colorado State Patrol said the teens were a male from Castle Rock, and a female from Larkspur. Both were about to be seniors at Castle View High School.The two were riding in a 2006 Honda Ridgeline, with another two 17-year-olds, a male driver and a female passenger both from Castle Rock. A Toyota SUV crossed the center line and struck them. The male driver of the Honda was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, and the female passenger was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.The driver of the Toyota SUV was identified as Ricky Avalos-Trujillo. He was treated for minor injuries, and then taken into custody. He was booked on suspicion of DUI and is currently in the Douglas County Jail. State Patrol said that Avalos-Trujillo could face vehicular homicide charges in future.None of the four juveniles was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
KKTV
2 teens killed in alleged DUI crash on I-25 Saturday
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) -Colorado State Patrol says two teenagers are dead following a crash on I-25 Saturday morning. It happened on Frontage Road in Castle Rock. Troopers say a Toyota headed south went into the northbound lanes on the interstate when the driver hit another vehicle. That vehicle, a Honda, tried to avoid the crash but was hit. Troopers say four teenagers were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
Aug. 5 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Curtis Valdez (27) is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Valdez has three warrants for Failure to Comply which include Theft x2 and Possession of a ControlledSubstance. His total bond amount is […]
Comments / 0