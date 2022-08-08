Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted. In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street. They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to...
wdhn.com
A Dothan man has been indicted for starting two fires in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan man has been indicted by a grand jury in Houston County for starting allegedly starting two fires on Oates Street in Dothan. Jeffrey Lanor Watford, 39, of Dothan is charged with two counts of second-degree arson. Police say Watford confessed to starting the...
wdhn.com
WATCH: McCraney murder trial pushed to next year
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — The murder trial of Coley McCraney has been temporarily postponed until at least 2023. The judge today said the issue is a small jury pool. He said in order to have a jury with three alternates, they need at least 38 jurors able to potentially serve and they did not meet that count.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for August 9, 2022
Markus Merriell, 36, Graceville, Florida: Failure to obey a law enforcement officer order to stop, operating a motorcycle without a license, reckless driving-first offense: Graceville Police Department. Kimberly Shelton, 32, Bascom, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Parker, 37, Jacksonville, Florida: Violation of county probation:...
wdhn.com
Enterprise man arrested after 9-hour stand-off
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man was arrested after shots were fired into an Enterprise home. On Tuesday, August 9th, Enterprise Police responded to shots being fired on the 100 block of Woodfield Place in Enterprise. Once at the scene, officers found that a resident in the area had...
alabamanews.net
Active Shooter Training for Alabama Colleges
With school shootings and bomb threats on the rise, law enforcement are having to increase their drills to keep up with the new protocols. Law enforcement officials from 6 of Alabama’s community colleges conducted a regional active shooter training alongside community law enforcement agencies in Dothan and Enterprise.
wtvy.com
Ozark judge will permit suspected killer’s wife to alibi husband
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge will permit murder suspect Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in her husband’s upcoming trial. She will claim McCraney arrived home a few minutes before 1 a.m. on August 1, 1999---the day 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found shot. Dale County Judge...
wtvy.com
Daleville Police requesting help in attempted robbery assault investigation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Daleville Department of Public Safety Investigations Division, on August 6, 2022 around 9:15 in the morning, The Daleville Police Department responded to Chestnut Street in regards to a firearms assault. When officers arrived, a white female was found with a gunshot wound to...
wdhn.com
New information on skeletal remains found of missing man in Wicksburg
WICKSBURG, Ala. (WDHN) — The over one month search for Rikki Williams who has been missing in Houston County has come to a tragic ending — as Houston County Sheriffs found his human remains behind the marathon gas station in Wicksburg. “A lot of it was decomposed and...
wdhn.com
2 arrested in Ozark bank fraud scheme
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark Police arrested two suspects for a possible bank fraud scam. On July 22nd, the Ozark Police Department received information on a possible bank fraud scam. During the investigation, they discovered two suspects were operating a system to make fake checks and debit cards. Ozark...
wtvy.com
Suspects wanted in Daleville armed assault

WSFA
Who is Coley McCraney?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The man accused of killing J.B Beasley and Tracy Hawlett was never on the radar of police until his DNA matched their case in March of 2019. McCraney was 26 years old at the time of the crime. He has lived in the area most of his life. When arrested, he was serving as a bishop at a local church and a truck driver.
alreporter.com
Holman warden built career after altercations with women cost him Trooper job
Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore made national news last week after officials told a female reporter her skirt was too short and her open-toed shoes were unacceptable. Other female reporters and attorneys jumped in to share their own stories of being subjected to similar regulations that seemed to be capriciously applied to women.
wtvy.com
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
wdhn.com
Judge to allow Coley McCraney’s wife to testify in upcoming trial
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ahead of next week’s trial, an Ozark judge will allow the wife of Coley McCraney to testify as an alibi witness. McCraney is accused of killing two Dothan teenagers in the summer of 1999. Jeanette McCraney claims that Coley McCraney was with her at...
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for August 9, 2022
Deaundre Holden: Hold for Washington County- no bond. Ashley Sloan: Violation of state probation- no bond, arraigned. Ricki Land: Hold for Bay County- no bond. Steven Baxter: Burglary of unoccupied structure- $10,000 bond, no contact with United States Coast Guard Station.
wdhn.com
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
wtvy.com
Arrests made in relation to Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Police Department has made additional arrests in connection with the August 2, 2022 shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Tartan Way in Enterprise, AL. On August 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. EPD Detectives arrested and charged three juveniles with Obstructing Governmental Operations.
Post-Searchlight
Elberta Crate & Box Company suffers damage from fire
Smoke could be seen billowing in the sky on Friday night as one of Bainbridge’s oldest industries, Elberta Crate and Box Company caught fire. According to Bainbridge Public Safety Fire Chief Doyle Welch, E911 reported a structure fire at the company at approximately 9:35 p.m. Welch, along with numerous...
