California lawmakers advance bill to protect immigration status in court
(The Center Square) – California could soon permanently protect a person’s immigration status in court cases where it is not deemed relevant under a bill headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.
bloomberglaw.com
Labor Board’s ‘Whore Board’ Graffiti Ruling Survives Review (1)
The NLRB had adequate justification to rule that an aluminum products maker violated federal labor law for firing a worker who wrote “whore board” on overtime sign-up sheets, a divided federal appeals court in Washington held. The National Labor Relations Board’s decision against a. Constellium NV. subsidiary...
The Inflation Reduction Act Is About to Jumpstart U.S. Climate Policy and Change the World
The bill will jumpstart an economic transformation and rejigger international climate politics— and affect the way Americans live.
Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.
Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
nativenewsonline.net
Interior Sec. Haaland Announces Members of Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names
Using the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) announced on Tuesday, August 9, the names of the members of the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, a federal advisory group to help identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms still in use for places throughout the country.
Daily Beast
Undocumented Workers Feed Us. However You Feel About Immigration, They Deserve Health Care.
Here’s the question I’m wrestling with: Should my home state of California give subsidized health-care coverage to undocumented immigrants?. No need to weigh in. The question is moot. California will soon become the first state to offer universal access to health coverage. The historic change was part of...
rigzone.com
IRA Dubbed Most Consequential Energy Legislation in Decades
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will be the most consequential energy legislation in decades. That’s according to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, who also outlined that the act will be “the most significant federal climate action ever”. “President Biden entered office with a pledge to...
California delayed or wrongly denied jobless benefits for millions during pandemic, report says
California's jobless benefits system is set up in a way that 'makes getting benefits unreasonably difficult,' a new nonpartisan state report says.
