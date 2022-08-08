ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Labor Board’s ‘Whore Board’ Graffiti Ruling Survives Review (1)

The NLRB had adequate justification to rule that an aluminum products maker violated federal labor law for firing a worker who wrote “whore board” on overtime sign-up sheets, a divided federal appeals court in Washington held. The National Labor Relations Board’s decision against a. Constellium NV. subsidiary...
Congress Just Passed a Big Climate Bill. No, Not That One.

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Yesterday, President Joe Biden signed into law one of the most significant investments in fighting climate change ever undertaken by the United States. The new act will boost efforts to manufacture more zero-carbon technology in America, establish a new federal office to organize clean-energy innovation, and direct billions of dollars toward disaster-resilience research.
Interior Sec. Haaland Announces Members of Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names

Using the occasion of the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland (Laguna Pueblo) announced on Tuesday, August 9, the names of the members of the Advisory Committee on Reconciliation in Place Names, a federal advisory group to help identify and recommend changes to derogatory terms still in use for places throughout the country.
IRA Dubbed Most Consequential Energy Legislation in Decades

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) will be the most consequential energy legislation in decades. That’s according to U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm, who also outlined that the act will be “the most significant federal climate action ever”. “President Biden entered office with a pledge to...
