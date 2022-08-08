ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform

Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
SOFTWARE
beckershospitalreview.com

Azenta to buy cold vaccine packaging company for $495M

Manufacturing company Azenta entered into a definitive agreement to acquire B Medical Systems, a global distributor that supplies products designed to store and transport goods that require cold temperatures, such as some of the COVID-19 vaccines. Chelmsford, Mass.-based Azenta will pay 410 million euros, which equals about $495 million, to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts

Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management

Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
BUSINESS
biztoc.com

The supply chain crisis is finally improving

Supply chain bottlenecks are beginning to clear up as consumer spending returns to a more normal mix of goods and services. Driving the news: The New York Fed's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) fell for the third straight month in July, hitting its lowest point since January 2021. Why...
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon

Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Walmart Boosts Omnichannel Strategy With Volt Systems Acquistion

Walmart is acquiring Volt Systems, a technology company that provides suppliers with enhanced on-demand visibility into merchandising resources. Volt’s Engage system, which enables and facilitates vendor relationship management through access and visibility, appears to be Walmart’s main target. In the release announcing the acquisition, Walmart noted, “Engage is...
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

UNC Health inks deal with Gozio, Well Health to bolster digital health patient experiences

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health is partnering with digital health companies Gozio Health and Well Health to release new features for its mobile application. UNC Health launched its consumer-facing mobile app with Gozio almost two years ago to deliver wayfinding and bring other digital elements under a single patient-facing interface. Now the health system is working to build on that technology, according to an Aug. 9 press release.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Direct-to-Consumer Retailing Boosts Supply Chain Technology Providers

More companies have embraced selling directly to consumers, sidestepping old, larger-scale operations in favor of developing direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations. With brick-and-mortar commerce still recovering from the pandemic and shoppers electing to make more purchases online, some manufacturers in the footwear, apparel and electronics sectors have added more D2C business, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 6).
RETAIL
pymnts

foodlogistics.com

Strategies for Mitigating Rising Construction Costs in Food, Beverage Space

Although the food and beverage industry continues to face supply chain issues ranging from labor shortages to transportation and even disruptions attributable to natural disasters and extreme weather, overall there have been some positive indicators. McKinsey reported "since 2019, the [grocery] market has grown at an impressive 15%.” The U.S....
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Consumerism in healthcare: how to offer better patient experiences, boost your bottom line and achieve better outcomes

Consumerism is changing how healthcare organizations design the patient experience. Patients are demanding a digital-first experience that lets them schedule appointments, make payments and check in for visits when it’s convenient for them. In a July webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Phreesia, Joyce Wang, associate...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

100K naloxone doses ease national shortage

To combat the opioid epidemic, nonprofit Remedy Alliance bought 100,000 doses of naloxone, a drug that's used to reverse opioid overdoses, and community groups have already ordered 43,000 doses, according to The Washington Post. Because states don't have enough of the opioid overdose antidote, Remedy Alliance negotiates with naloxone manufacturers...
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon Web Services' healthcare leader departs

Phoebe Yang, who led Amazon Web Services' non-profit healthcare business, said she will be leaving her role in a Aug. 5 LinkedIn post. Ms. Yang, who was appointed general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services in 2020, was responsible for helping health systems design solutions to tackle COVID-19, adopt new technology to solve the challenge of social distancing and migrate to the cloud to build advanced clinical capabilities.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Embattled Supply Chain Startup Fires Suspended CEO: Reports

Click here to read the full article. Logistics software firm Slync.io has reportedly fired CEO and co-founder Chris Kirchner, while also removing him as chair of the board amid allegations of corporate fund misuse and missed employee pay. The leadership change follows Kirchner’s suspension from his duties as chief executive late last month, when Slync’s board installed chief of staff Tim Kehoe as acting president as employee accusations of late and missed paychecks mounted. The company’s vice president of global sales and marketing Burt White declined to state at the time the reason for the suspension, telling Sourcing Journal the company doesn’t...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform

DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Swedish Tech Startup Telness Tech Secures €8.5m to Expand Digital Telecoms Offering

Swedish ‘teltech’ Telness Tech has announced €8.5m in Series A funding to continue to revolutionize the European telecoms market through integrated solutions for telcos. The latest funding round was led by Stockholm-based VC, Industrifonden. Telness Tech’s existing investor, JCE Group, also participated in the round. Founded...
BUSINESS

