Click here to read the full article. Logistics software firm Slync.io has reportedly fired CEO and co-founder Chris Kirchner, while also removing him as chair of the board amid allegations of corporate fund misuse and missed employee pay. The leadership change follows Kirchner’s suspension from his duties as chief executive late last month, when Slync’s board installed chief of staff Tim Kehoe as acting president as employee accusations of late and missed paychecks mounted. The company’s vice president of global sales and marketing Burt White declined to state at the time the reason for the suspension, telling Sourcing Journal the company doesn’t...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO