TechCrunch
Expedock cinches Series A to grow its freight paperwork management platform
Automation can’t overcome these problems — but it can help. At least, that’s the assertion of King Alandy Dy, the founder of Expedock, which uses AI to digitize freight paperwork and categorize it into existing logistics management tools. In a show of investor confidence, Expedock today closed a $13.5 million Series A funding round from Insight Partners, WIN, Decent Capital, Fourth Realm, Neo and Pear, which brings the startup’s total raised to $17.5 million.
beckershospitalreview.com
Azenta to buy cold vaccine packaging company for $495M
Manufacturing company Azenta entered into a definitive agreement to acquire B Medical Systems, a global distributor that supplies products designed to store and transport goods that require cold temperatures, such as some of the COVID-19 vaccines. Chelmsford, Mass.-based Azenta will pay 410 million euros, which equals about $495 million, to...
Walmart to Acquire Volt Systems, Bolster Supply Management
Walmart announced Friday (Aug. 5) that it is set to acquire tech company Volt Systems, with the purchase giving suppliers greater visibility into merchandising resources. The application provides store-level data, actionable analytics and shelf intelligence, letting suppliers “plan, forecast and optimize product assortment,” the company said in a press release. It will also offer customers a more seamless shopping experience, aiming to reduce issues caused by out of stock items.
biztoc.com
The supply chain crisis is finally improving
Supply chain bottlenecks are beginning to clear up as consumer spending returns to a more normal mix of goods and services. Driving the news: The New York Fed's Global Supply Chain Pressure Index (GSCPI) fell for the third straight month in July, hitting its lowest point since January 2021. Why...
marketplace.org
More supply chain trouble could be on the horizon
Supply chain challenges, initially brought on by pandemic distributions been have exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and COVID lockdowns in China. These disruptions have led to higher prices and headaches for consumers and businesses. But there might be more supply chain shocks to come, warns Scott Lincicome, director of general economics and trade at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
TechCrunch
Privya helps companies protect data at code level before it goes into production
One of the founders, CEO Uzy Hadad, was working at a company called VisualDNA, which was later acquired by Nielsen. As he watched the amount of data the company was collecting, storing and monetizing, he came up with the notion of a data privacy startup that would become Privya. He...
pymnts.com
Walmart Boosts Omnichannel Strategy With Volt Systems Acquistion
Walmart is acquiring Volt Systems, a technology company that provides suppliers with enhanced on-demand visibility into merchandising resources. Volt’s Engage system, which enables and facilitates vendor relationship management through access and visibility, appears to be Walmart’s main target. In the release announcing the acquisition, Walmart noted, “Engage is...
beckershospitalreview.com
UNC Health inks deal with Gozio, Well Health to bolster digital health patient experiences
Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health is partnering with digital health companies Gozio Health and Well Health to release new features for its mobile application. UNC Health launched its consumer-facing mobile app with Gozio almost two years ago to deliver wayfinding and bring other digital elements under a single patient-facing interface. Now the health system is working to build on that technology, according to an Aug. 9 press release.
Direct-to-Consumer Retailing Boosts Supply Chain Technology Providers
More companies have embraced selling directly to consumers, sidestepping old, larger-scale operations in favor of developing direct-to-consumer (D2C) operations. With brick-and-mortar commerce still recovering from the pandemic and shoppers electing to make more purchases online, some manufacturers in the footwear, apparel and electronics sectors have added more D2C business, The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday (Aug. 6).
Expedock Raises $13.5M to Help Freight Forwarders Improve Use of Data
Freight software provider Expedock has raised $13.5 million in Series A funding that it will use to expand its team and help supply chain businesses better understand and operationalize their data. The freight forwarding industry has long been behind others in the use of technology, but today’s supply chain bottlenecks...
foodlogistics.com
Strategies for Mitigating Rising Construction Costs in Food, Beverage Space
Although the food and beverage industry continues to face supply chain issues ranging from labor shortages to transportation and even disruptions attributable to natural disasters and extreme weather, overall there have been some positive indicators. McKinsey reported "since 2019, the [grocery] market has grown at an impressive 15%.” The U.S....
beckershospitalreview.com
Consumerism in healthcare: how to offer better patient experiences, boost your bottom line and achieve better outcomes
Consumerism is changing how healthcare organizations design the patient experience. Patients are demanding a digital-first experience that lets them schedule appointments, make payments and check in for visits when it’s convenient for them. In a July webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Phreesia, Joyce Wang, associate...
beckershospitalreview.com
100K naloxone doses ease national shortage
To combat the opioid epidemic, nonprofit Remedy Alliance bought 100,000 doses of naloxone, a drug that's used to reverse opioid overdoses, and community groups have already ordered 43,000 doses, according to The Washington Post. Because states don't have enough of the opioid overdose antidote, Remedy Alliance negotiates with naloxone manufacturers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Amazon Web Services' healthcare leader departs
Phoebe Yang, who led Amazon Web Services' non-profit healthcare business, said she will be leaving her role in a Aug. 5 LinkedIn post. Ms. Yang, who was appointed general manager of healthcare at Amazon Web Services in 2020, was responsible for helping health systems design solutions to tackle COVID-19, adopt new technology to solve the challenge of social distancing and migrate to the cloud to build advanced clinical capabilities.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nursing home staff recovery won't occur until at least 2026 without help: 3 notes
If the nursing home industry continues to fill staffing gaps at its current rate, it will take until at least 2026 to return to pre-pandemic levels without assistance, an Aug. 8 report from the National Healthcare Association/National Center for Assisted Living found. The report projected based on the nursing home...
Embattled Supply Chain Startup Fires Suspended CEO: Reports
Click here to read the full article. Logistics software firm Slync.io has reportedly fired CEO and co-founder Chris Kirchner, while also removing him as chair of the board amid allegations of corporate fund misuse and missed employee pay. The leadership change follows Kirchner’s suspension from his duties as chief executive late last month, when Slync’s board installed chief of staff Tim Kehoe as acting president as employee accusations of late and missed paychecks mounted. The company’s vice president of global sales and marketing Burt White declined to state at the time the reason for the suspension, telling Sourcing Journal the company doesn’t...
A Little Insight Goes a Long Way as Treasurers Look to Build Better Merchant, Retail Strategies
The treasurer’s role is to maximize cash in and cash out of an enterprise. From the treasurer’s point of view, everything affects liquidity. Everything can affect cash flow. Juan Garrido, head of merchant services product, global banking at Bank of America, told Karen Webster that within the retail...
Mechanical Contractor Alex Leclerc Chooses Procore to Support Digital Transformation and Growth
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading global provider of construction management software, today announced that Alex Leclerc, a mechanical contractor based in Donnacona, Québec, has selected Procore as its construction management platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005070/en/ Formed in 1945, Alex Leclerc is a family business focused on plumbing, heat and gas. Four generations later, the company is a leader in the commercial and residential markets. With a large employee base, the company prides itself on its dedication to understanding the needs of its employees and customers.
DocuPhase Acquires Frevvo to Extend Its Solution-Based Automation Platform
DocuPhase, which provides B2B automation services, has bought workflow automation Frevvo and intends to use it to help expand its work in educational fields, a press release said. Frevvo was founded in 2008 and works with numerous industries including higher education and school, to help automate student enrollment, financial aid,...
thefastmode.com
Swedish Tech Startup Telness Tech Secures €8.5m to Expand Digital Telecoms Offering
Swedish ‘teltech’ Telness Tech has announced €8.5m in Series A funding to continue to revolutionize the European telecoms market through integrated solutions for telcos. The latest funding round was led by Stockholm-based VC, Industrifonden. Telness Tech’s existing investor, JCE Group, also participated in the round. Founded...
