CONFIRMED: Guitar Center is Coming to Grand Junction
For musicians, especially guitarists, bassists, keyboard players, drummers, and vocalists, there is typically one favorite store that is shared by all of these people and that is Guitar Center. Now, it has just been confirmed that a Guitar Center store will be opening in Grand Junction, Colorado. Guitar Center in...
Story Behind ‘Ghost Bike’ Memorial For Grand Junction Bicyclist
If you drive past the intersection of 7th Street and Mesa Avenue in Grand Junction, Colorado, you'll spot a white bicycle on the northeast corner. What's the message behind this "ghost bike" memorial?. Cyclist Killed In Accident on August 3, 2022. The memorial is for Grand Junction's Douglas Sorter, a...
3 Reasons to Share Your Artwork at Grand Junction’s Comic Con
Once again, you have an opportunity to get your artwork in front of the public with Mesa County Libraries Comic Con Juried Art Show. If you or someone you know is an aspiring artist with a flair for comics, this might just be your event. Mesa County Libraries will host...
Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado
It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close
As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
New Colorado Taco Bell Hiring – 10 Questions They Will Ask You
The brand new Taco Bell on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado is nearing completion. The banner out front says they are looking to hire. What interview questions will they ask you?. There are a number of questions they are bound to ask. A "leadership and career" blog has shared...
These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction
If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
PHOTOS: Best of 2022 Garfield County Fair
Here is a look back at Post Independent staff photographer Chelsea Self’s favorite images from last week’s Garfield County Fair and Rodeo.
Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches
Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
‘Flashes of Fire': Airplane Makes Emergency Landing In Grand Junction Colorado
An American Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Grand Junction Regional Airport Saturday night. Plane Lands In Grand Junction With Possible Mechanical Issue. A plane traveling from Dallas/Fort Worth to Salt Lake was diverted to Grand Junction for what the airlines called a "possible mechanical issue."...
Grand Junction Residents are Experts in These Fields
Everybody's got certain things that they have an incredible amount of knowledge about. Some of these things are hobbies that we have fully immersed ourselves in, while some of these topics that we're knowledgeable about came out of necessity due to things like our careers. Of course, not just anyone...
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
UPDATE 5:25 p.m. August 8 - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Further details regarding the shooting on Monday morning have been released. According to arrest documents, the evening began as a simple night of fun for a group of friends. The night began at around 11 p.m. with a small...
Colorado River Water Conservation Deadline Approaching
Time is running out for the Colorado River Basin states to conjure up a conservation plan before the Federal government steps in.
Grand Junction Home on 31 Road Features Space, Luxury, and Tranquility
Another impressive luxury home in Grand Junction has been listed for sale, giving us another opportunity to see a custom build that may end up being your Colorado dream home. A backyard pool is a dream come true for many on the western slope. This home goes a step further by including an enclosed and heated patio area next to the pool that includes a built-in grill.
Fans of HBO’s Westworld Will Love this Airbnb in Gateway, Colorado
Fans enjoying season 4 of the HBO series Westworld are bracing for a big ending to the season over the next couple of weeks. Have you ever watched the show and thought there was something familiar about the scenic backdrops that reminded you of Colorado?. Several of the breathtaking landscapes...
Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracted partners will be overseeing helicopter operations along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, August 11. During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions while helicopter lifts rockfall fence...
Surprise Delivery: Teen Lifeguard Helps Woman Deliver Baby at YMCA Pool
A lifeguard in Colorado learned a new skill when she helped a couple deliver their baby at the pool. According to a report from the Washington Post, quick-acting YMCA lifeguard, Natalie Lucas, 18, helped bring new life into the world during what she thought, would be an average day. The...
Grand Junction Recalls the Most Painful Sunburn We’ve Ever Had
If only our crazy Colorado summer sunburn stories came with a selfie. Some of y'all are cracking me up with the stories of falling asleep in your fishing boat up on the Grand Mesa. The sun on the Western Slope can get ya with very little warning. While many of...
Grand Junction Home With 3 Bedrooms Listed For Sale For $1
Could a Grand Junction home actually be selling for just $1?. I saw the listing recently on realtor.com. The home is over 1,300 square feet with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and sits on a .29 acre lot. I took a closer look, and, sure enough, it says $1. Of Course,...
Remember Colorado’s Famous Orange Valley Curtain?
Colorado is known for its beautiful scenery, including stunning snow-capped mountains and dense forests filled with greenery. And for a brief 28 hours back in 1972, another colorful object lined the landscape off of Colorado State Highway 325 in the town of Rifle. In the early 1970s, the famous late...
