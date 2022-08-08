If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO