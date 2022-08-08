ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

secretdenver.com

Pick Apples And Shop For Pumpkins At These 7 Orchards In Colorado

It’s nearly Autumn, which means that it’s nearly time for Pumpkin Spice to become everyone’s favorite adjective and descriptor. This month and next, we’ll likely start to see the openings of many orchards, farms, and vineyards, where you can buy seasonal produce, pick apples straight from the tree, and indulge in cider and cider desserts. We can hardly wait for fall and neither can these orchards, so here’s the guide to getting a kick start on Autumn at these 7 orchards and farms.
LONGMONT, CO
99.9 KEKB

Low Water Levels at Rifle Gap Reservoir Force the Boat Ramp to Close

As Western Colorado moves through the dog days of summer, many are noticing the low water levels in our rivers, lakes, and reservoirs. In Grand Junction, many have noticed the low water level of the Colorado River at Las Colonias River Park. Earlier in the year, Highline Lake had to delay the opening of its boat ramp due to low water levels. Here in August, we have word that low water at Rifle Gap Reservoir has forced an early closure of that access point.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

These Three Homeless Dogs Ready For New Homes In Grand Junction

If there is room in your heart and your home for a new best friend, check out these three loveable dogs that are hoping to find their new forever home in Grand Junction. Typically, our pets of the week involve both dogs and cats that are homeless and are looking for love, but, this week it's all about the dogs. Maybe one of these adorable dogs is the perfect fit for your family.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado celebrates the arrival of Palisade's peaches

Just saying “Palisade peaches” brings a smile and a sigh to most Coloradans. It’s summer’s reward from the Western Slope where the delectable, juicy fruit is grown. The region’s high-altitude sunny days and cooling nighttime breezes cause the sugar in the stone fruit to concentrate and become sweeter. There’s just nothing that beats Palisade peaches.
PALISADE, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Grand Junction Home on 31 Road Features Space, Luxury, and Tranquility

Another impressive luxury home in Grand Junction has been listed for sale, giving us another opportunity to see a custom build that may end up being your Colorado dream home. A backyard pool is a dream come true for many on the western slope. This home goes a step further by including an enclosed and heated patio area next to the pool that includes a built-in grill.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracted partners will be overseeing helicopter operations along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, August 11. During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions while helicopter lifts rockfall fence...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
