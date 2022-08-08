ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Saturday Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday will bring good sun, some clouds, and maybe a quick storm in the morning. Look for periods of showers and storms, starting in the mid-afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.
Showers And Storms Return To Florida Friday; Tropics Are Quiet

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Saturday will bring lots of sun in the morning, but look for periods of showers and in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the low 90s inland. Sunday will...
Florida Is Hot And Mostly Dry Thursday; Watching The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Friday will bring sunny skies in the morning with showers and storms moving in on the sea breezes during the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 90 degrees at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s everywhere else in South Florida.
Sunburn – The Morning Read Of What’s Hot In Florida Politics – 8.11.22

Health care policy expert and veteran political strategist Toby Philpot joins Floridian Partners, effective Sept. 15. Philpot comes to Floridian Partners from the Florida Health Care Association, where he has served as chief lobbyist since September 2020. Following the 2021 Legislative Session, he was named Runner-Up In-House Lobbyist of the Year by INFLUENCE Magazine for his successful stewardship of the association’s legislative agenda.
