‘They deserve this moment, they’ve worked hard for it.’ Horace Hawks prepare for first varsity season

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
valleynewslive.com
Bison football preparing for three brand new non-conference opponents
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - With the 2022 season under a month away, the NDSU Bison are prepping for a brand new slate of non-conference opponents, and head coach Matt Entz spoke with us at the NDSU Media Day about his team’s focus. “We put a lot of...
lakesarearadio.net
Top-seed survives upset-filled afternoon at Pine to Palm
Defending champion Nate Adams of West Fargo was pushed to extra holes by Wyatt Blomseth of Detroit Lakes. Blomseth took a one-hole lead after an eagle on hole 14, but Adams squared the match with a par on hole 15, taking advantage of a Blomseth bogey. The opening round match wasn’t settled until the 20th hole, when Adams took the hole and the match.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo South, Davies Cross Country athletes teaming up to benefit Freshman with Cancer
(Fargo, ND) -- Normally rivals, a pair of local cross country teams are banding together Thursday to support one of their own. The Cross Country teams from Fargo South and Davies High Schools will be hosting a joined car wash and bake sale at the Family Fare off 25th Street South to benefit Clara Motschenbacher.
Little League Baseball - Pure & Innocent - Fargo Still Alive
Fargo Team Just Two Wins Away From The Little League World Series
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fargomonthly.com
Faith, Family and a Foundation in Education
This past May, Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo named Bob Otterson as its 12th president following his four months as Oak Grove’s interim president. The school’s Board of Regents Chair, Sherri Thomsen, was quoted in a press release from the institution stating:. “Mr. Otterson has shown the...
fox40jackson.com
North Dakota parents furious after school board nixes Pledge of Allegiance: ‘Bunch of crap’
The board of education in Fargo, North Dakota angered some parents when it voted to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance at board meetings, only months after beginning the practice. Vice President of the Fargo School Board Jake Schmitz told “Fox & Friends First” Friday that the proponents of the...
valleynewslive.com
Bus route changes for Moorhead students: How long is the walk?
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - With back to school right around the corner, some students in Moorhead may soon be walking a long distance to class. The Moorhead school board held a special meeting today to talk about the change in bus routes to help deal with a lack of bus drivers. They voted to only allow students who live more than two miles from a middle or high school to bus to class. So, what does that mean for students who live just a little closer? They’ll have to get a ride, bike, or walk.
valleynewslive.com
Big & Rich recite ‘Pledge of Allegiance’ with audience in response to Fargo School Board vote
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Scathing words from country band Big and Rich were handed down Thursday night, pointed at the members of the Fargo School Board in light of Monday’s vote to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before board meetings. Prior to rocking out, the band...
RELATED PEOPLE
valleynewslive.com
Bus driver shortages cause several route changes for Moorhead students
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Changes are coming to the way students in Moorhead will get to and from school this year as the district continues to battle severe bus driver shortages. Moorhead Area Public Schools says its down 14 drivers, and officials say despite their best recruiting efforts,...
valleynewslive.com
United Way is gearing students up for the new school year
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Thursday is the last day for the United Way School Supply Drive where they are equipping the area’s students with backpacks and school supplies for the upcoming school year. Scheels Arena is partnered with United Way in these efforts, the distribution occurs in...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo pools closing soon
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Summer is about to wrap up, which means the Fargo Park District will soon be closing its outdoor pools. The Roger G. Gress Northside Pool, Southwest Recreational Pool, and the Madison Pool & Splash Pad are set to close after Sunday, August 14. The...
We-Fest 2022 – Disappointing Friday Night For Miranda Lambert in Detroit Lakes Minnesota
We Fest 2022 had a great lineup as usual, and many people were excited to see Miranda Lambert on that Friday night stage. Unfortunately, mother nature had different plans. A storm was brewing over the Detroit Lakes Venue Friday night, which caused, possibly for the first time ever, a cancellation of a headline act. Friday night's Headliner, Miranda Lambert, was unable to perform.
IN THIS ARTICLE
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Adds New North Dakota Location
The Breakthrough Better-Chicken Brand Opens its Third North Dakota Location in Fargo. August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // FARGO, N.D. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 4477 30th Ave. South in Fargo. Preferred Restaurant Group, a seasoned multi-unit operating group, is at the helm of the third restaurant location in North Dakota.
A Move-In Ready Minnesota Home For $38,000. What’s the Catch?
In a world of record high real estate prices, here's a 1,600 square foot, 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home in Fergus Falls, MN for $38,000. That's less than the average price of a new vehicle and some late model used ones. So what's the catch? I can't really find one....
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Fire Department is looking for new firefighters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department is actively looking for more firefighters to join their team. Applications open Monday, August 15 and close September 5. Applicants do not need prior experience as a firefighter but need to have 60 college credits and be over the age...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
valleynewslive.com
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are using a K9 to help find a fugitive in the area. Officials say the man is wanted on an outstanding warrant and had run from police Wednesday night in the 16-hundred block of Main Avenue. K9 Toby was brought in to assist with the...
kvrr.com
City resolves Fargo townhome dispute with Roers construction
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – It appears the months-long squabble over the Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project in north Fargo has been resolved. The city has negotiated a final settlement with Roers Construction that will allow the building of seven townhomes that were supposed to be completed by the end of last year.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds expected at anti-abortion rally August 19
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are holding a rally Friday August 19 at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Ave. in Moorhead. Organizers say more than three hundred people are expected to attend. David Bereit, the founder...
Comments / 0