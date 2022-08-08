Read full article on original website
LSA finding their groove in 8-man football
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The LSA Lions are finding their groove in 8-man football. Jordan Hopman is entering his fourth year as the team's head coach. Hopman says more and more kids are putting on the football helmet each year. Like man other squads, the Lions are looking to make...
Urbana High School's varsity football season cancelled
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end. School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play...
First year coach looking to turn things around for Eisenhower Football
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - DaJuan Johnson is looking to turn things around for Eisenhower Football. Johnson is entering his first season as the team's head coach. He takes over for Moe Dampeer. Players and coaches all agree, the vibe is different this year with Johnson at the helm.
Irish Fest at Allerton Park this Friday
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A pair of Celtic-style bands will take the stage at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello Friday, Aug. 12 during Irish Fest. Decatur-based group, Broken Brogue will open the show at 6 p.m. The name of the band, Broken Brogue, is a reference to guitarist...
More nice weather is on the way for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - More seasonal weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois. A cold front brought a few quick showers and storms Thursday afternoon and it ushered in some cooler and drier air. We'll see a sun and cloud mix Friday with highs in the upper-70s to around 80°....
Man shot in the knee while driving in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
Red Cross releases safety tips ahead of the first day of school
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The American Red Cross, serving South Central Illinois, has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
Central Illinois enjoying a break from the heat and humidity
(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will continue to enjoy a break from the intense heat and humidity. Morning sunshine gives way to more clouds this afternoon with highs in the low-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A cooler and drier night is ahead with breezy...
KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
Y on the Fly Preparing and Protecting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Kids are out here having a great time, sliding out into fun. But they're also ready to head back to school. "I'm going to be looking forward to seeing my friends." "Doing more hard and challenging things." "I'm going to third grade and to have fun."
Bus grants to assist public transit
DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
LIHEAP program resumes soon
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - LIHEAP stands for low-income home energy assistance program. It is a federal service that anyone who qualifies can apply for. The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) will start making appointments for the LIHEAP program next week. With the increasing prices of everything from groceries to...
Mental health tips for back to school
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): With back to school time upon us, many students are getting ready to adjust to the new school time schedule. Yet, for many parents, this time can be a mix of emotions. For parents, dropping off kids at school, whether it be for the first time or...
IEPA takes next step in Taylorville Kroger cleanup
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois EPA told WAND News the agency has approved a licensed asbestos project design consultant for the Taylorville Kroger asbestos clean-up. It comes after the grocery store was sealed by IEPA over issues with the company conducting asbestos removal. Now, the licensed design consultant will collect...
Boys & Girls Club launches new program as teen violence surges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- WAND News is taking a closer look at an alarming trend in central Illinois- teens shot and killed by gun violence. In Decatur, a 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday. In Springfield, a 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday. Less than two weeks ago four teens were shot, and one of them died from their gunshot wounds.
For decades IDOC has helped bring beauty to the Illinois State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's a year-long process to get the flowers and landscaping done at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. In April, Jerry Morgan, landscape supervisor, and a team from the Illinois Department of Corrections will head out to the fairgrounds to plant flowers. All of the plants come from greenhouses on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and an Illinois correctional center. Morgan explained in the fall his team collects seeds and will collect flowers to grow in the greenhouses.
New legislation would ensure adequate appropriations are always available for Gold Star Families
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new bill filed Friday would ensure funding is provided quickly for families of fallen police officers. HB 5785 was proposed by Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza and is sponsored by State Rep. Dave Vella, D-Rockford. Currently, the state’s Line of Duty Compensation Act provides benefits for...
State of Illinois adopts new CDC COVID-19 Guidelines for K-12 schools and early education
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC. Officials said the new guidelines will drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules. Schools will...
Pritzker issues Disaster Proclamation to assist in recovery efforts following Interco Fire
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) – Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Madison and St. Clair counties to assist in recovery efforts following Wednesday’s fire at the Interco recycling facility. The disaster proclamation will give the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources,...
Police: Person accused of vandalizing downtown Decatur, damaging school property
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School. Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning. The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been...
