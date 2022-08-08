ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcola, IL

WAND TV

LSA finding their groove in 8-man football

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The LSA Lions are finding their groove in 8-man football. Jordan Hopman is entering his fourth year as the team's head coach. Hopman says more and more kids are putting on the football helmet each year. Like man other squads, the Lions are looking to make...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Urbana High School's varsity football season cancelled

URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- The Urbana High School varsity football season has already come to an end. School district officials made the announcement on Wednesday, stating the school's varsity play has been cancelled due to low athlete turnout. According to the News-Gazette, Urbana now joins Fisher in canceling its varsity play...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

Irish Fest at Allerton Park this Friday

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - A pair of Celtic-style bands will take the stage at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in Monticello Friday, Aug. 12 during Irish Fest. Decatur-based group, Broken Brogue will open the show at 6 p.m. The name of the band, Broken Brogue, is a reference to guitarist...
MONTICELLO, IL
WAND TV

More nice weather is on the way for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - More seasonal weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois. A cold front brought a few quick showers and storms Thursday afternoon and it ushered in some cooler and drier air. We'll see a sun and cloud mix Friday with highs in the upper-70s to around 80°....
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Man shot in the knee while driving in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police responded to a late night shots fired incident, after a man was shot in the knee while driving. According to police, a 32-year-old male victim was driving his car shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday evening when he was fired upon at the intersection of W. Wood St./S Haworth Ave by unknown subjects.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Red Cross releases safety tips ahead of the first day of school

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The American Red Cross, serving South Central Illinois, has steps everyone can take to help kids remain safe as they head back to school. As parents get ready for the start of a new school year, it’s a good time to think about emergencies, such as weather-related disasters, and draw up an emergency plan for their household. Know what the emergency plan is at your child’s school and develop a family emergency plan so everyone will know who to contact and where to go if something happens during the school day. Details are available at redcross.org/prepare.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Central Illinois enjoying a break from the heat and humidity

(WAND WEATHER) - Central Illinois will continue to enjoy a break from the intense heat and humidity. Morning sunshine gives way to more clouds this afternoon with highs in the low-80s. Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. A cooler and drier night is ahead with breezy...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

KANSAS concert with Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon canceled

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - This weekend's KANSAS concert with guests Blue Oyster Cult at the Devon this Friday has been canceled. Multiple members of the band KANSAS and its touring organization have tested positive for COVID-19 and are experiencing symptoms. There is a plan to reschedule the show. More details...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Y on the Fly Preparing and Protecting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Kids are out here having a great time, sliding out into fun. But they're also ready to head back to school. "I'm going to be looking forward to seeing my friends." "Doing more hard and challenging things." "I'm going to third grade and to have fun."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Bus grants to assist public transit

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – Decatur and Springfield are receiving millions of dollars in federal grant money according to Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois. Decatur will get $16.8 million. Springfield will collect $5.9 million from a Low-No Emissions program designed to support the transition of the nations public transit bus fleets to cleaner burning energy.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

LIHEAP program resumes soon

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - LIHEAP stands for low-income home energy assistance program. It is a federal service that anyone who qualifies can apply for. The Champaign County Regional Planning Commission (RPC) will start making appointments for the LIHEAP program next week. With the increasing prices of everything from groceries to...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Mental health tips for back to school

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND): With back to school time upon us, many students are getting ready to adjust to the new school time schedule. Yet, for many parents, this time can be a mix of emotions. For parents, dropping off kids at school, whether it be for the first time or...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

IEPA takes next step in Taylorville Kroger cleanup

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois EPA told WAND News the agency has approved a licensed asbestos project design consultant for the Taylorville Kroger asbestos clean-up. It comes after the grocery store was sealed by IEPA over issues with the company conducting asbestos removal. Now, the licensed design consultant will collect...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Boys & Girls Club launches new program as teen violence surges

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- WAND News is taking a closer look at an alarming trend in central Illinois- teens shot and killed by gun violence. In Decatur, a 17-year-old was shot and killed Monday. In Springfield, a 16-year-old was shot and killed Wednesday. Less than two weeks ago four teens were shot, and one of them died from their gunshot wounds.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

For decades IDOC has helped bring beauty to the Illinois State Fairgrounds

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - It's a year-long process to get the flowers and landscaping done at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. In April, Jerry Morgan, landscape supervisor, and a team from the Illinois Department of Corrections will head out to the fairgrounds to plant flowers. All of the plants come from greenhouses on the Illinois State Fairgrounds and an Illinois correctional center. Morgan explained in the fall his team collects seeds and will collect flowers to grow in the greenhouses.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

