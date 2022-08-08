ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kauai County, HI

Comments / 1

Related
KITV.com

Arizona man dies after bodyboarding accident on Kauai

WAINIHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 28-year-old Arizona man drowned while bodyboarding at Wainiha Bay on Kauai on Friday. Rescuers with the Kauai Fire Department (KFD) were called out around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a swimmer in distress. According to KFD, the victim was out bodyboarding when he lost control of his board and was swept out into deeper water.
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Kauai County, HI
Crime & Safety
Glendale, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Hawaii Accidents
City
Honolulu, HI
State
Arizona State
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Kapaa, HI
County
Kauai County, HI
Glendale, AZ
Accidents
momswhothink.com

The 8 Best Restaurants for Families on Kauai

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
KOLOA, HI
thecentersquare.com

Hawaii sharing $78 million opioid settlement with four counties

(The Center Square) - Hawaii will split a $78 million opioid settlement with Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Honolulu counties, Gov. David Ige said. The money is Hawaii’s share of a $26 billion settlement with three drug distributors and Johnson and Johnson, according to a news release from Ige’s office.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Bodyboarding#Volunteers#Hawaii News Now#Accident#Mahelona Hospital#Wilcox Hospital
KITV.com

Food Trucks Competition Comes to Kauai on September 11

LIHUE (KITV4) - Food trucks from all over Kauai will convene on September 11 for a one-day competition and event, all featuring locally made cuisine. "Battle of the Food Trucks" takes place Sunday, September 11, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., on Kress Street in Lihue. Live entertainment will include Kauai Kollab, Kawaiola, and MC by Augie T.
LIHUE, HI
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Kaua‘i County Sees Jump in Firearm Permits Processed in 2021, State Report Shows

Kaua‘i County saw an increase in firearm permits processed, registered firearms and imported firearms last year, according to data released by the Department of the Attorney General. Statewide, 23,299 personal/private firearm permit applications were processed last year, marking a 10.8% decrease from 26,122 applications processed in 2020. Of the...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents

Comments / 0

Community Policy