Solomon Islands PM rules out China military base and says Australia is ‘security partner of choice’
Exclusive: In his first interview since the security deal with Beijing, Manasseh Sogavare says he would only call on China if there was a ‘gap’ that Australia could not fill
BET
South African Government Calls For ‘Apartheid State’ To Be Declared In Israel
The South African government is calling for a new distinction in Israel after concerns that the country’s continued occupation of “significant portions of the West Bank” and the developments of new settlements “are glaring examples of violations of international law” as the Israel-Palestine conflict continues.
International Business Times
Chinese Minister Bristles At Blinken Statement; Says China Will Never Forget Its National Shame
A top Chinese official has taken to Twitter to lash out against U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's statement that China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was an "overreaction." In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying unleashed a scathing attack on...
How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
South Africa warns Blinken over US policies aimed at boxing out Russia and China
A recent congressional push against Russian influence in Africa threw a bit of a wrench into Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s plans to improve U.S. ties with one of the continent’s leading states.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Photos show documents Trump purportedly flushed down toilet: Report
Newly released photos show documents that Donald Trump purportedly attempted to flush down the toilet, offering some credence to previous reports that the former president attempted to destroy Oval Office records during his term.
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in the Bay Area
The captain with top secret clearance vanished into thin air.
Four United States stealth bombers arrive in Australia in a dramatic show of force to the Indo-Pacific - before the military has yet another encounter with a Chinese warship
Rarely-seen USAF B-2A stealth bombers have landed in Queensland in a high-profile show of strength, as Australian Defence Forces have another encounter with a Chinese warship. At least four bombers - whose unique design makes them virtually invisible to radar detection - touched down on Sunday at the RAAF Amberely Base, west of Brisbane.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
As Ukraine and Taiwan Tensions Rage, Pakistan Envoy Warns of Another Crisis
"There's this continuing spell of inattention, which makes Kashmir a blind spot for the international community," Pakistani Ambassador Masood Khan said.
China rages at historic enemy Japan as it flexes muscle over Taiwan
Chinese forces fired several missiles that landed in waters near Japan, a display that suggests how a Chinese attempt to subjugate Taiwan could turn into a wider war.
Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President
North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
Russia unloads an oil cargo at an obscure Egyptian port, as ships carrying its crude increasingly cover their tracks
Russian oil is being transported via a mysterious Egyptian port as Western sanctions loom. The port makes it possible to blend Russian and Egyptian crude, obscuring its origin. Dark activity over Russian oil has been increasing ever since the country invaded Ukraine. Russia has found a way to cover its...
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
US will defend Philippines if attacked in South China Sea: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured the Philippines on Saturday that the United States would come to its defense if attacked in the South China Sea, seeking to allay concerns about the extent of the US commitment to a mutual defense treaty.
World War Three fears grow as China ramps up military drills near Taiwan
CHINA ramped up war fears yesterday by extending its huge military drills around Taiwan. President Xi Jinping’s troops exercises near the contested island — in protest at US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit last week — were due to end on Sunday. But China pledged yesterday...
US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China
The United States is to take part in a joint military exercise with India less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the South Asian country's disputed border with China.
South Korean Foreign Minister Seeks To Reassure Xi Jinping In Beijing Over US Ties
South Korea's foreign minister Park Jin will visit China for the first time on Monday as President Yoon Suk-yeol's government seeks to reassure Xi Jinping of their relationship despite stronger ties with the U.S. What Happened: Jin will be in China for a three-day visit, during which he will hold...
