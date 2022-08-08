ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions training camp notebook: The heat is on for Day 11

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EpjfB_0h9kuzN700

Monday marked the 11th session of Detroit Lions training camp. It was a sweaty day in Allen Park for the unusual afternoon practice, with a 90-degree day with high humidity following a heavy morning rain.

We didn’t get a lot of offense vs. defense in practice, with the players not in full pads. The practice emphasis was on special teams drills, and that dominated the action until a brief downpour ended the practice early out of precautionary measures.

Here’s what I saw, heard and observed in Allen Park on Monday:

Red zone 1-on-1s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12tpWU_0h9kuzN700
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker participates in a drill at the Lions NFL football practice facility, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The only extended offense vs. defense action came in a red zone pass drill. 1-on-1 from the five yard line, receiver vs. coverage with QBs David Blough and Tim Boyle rotating the throwing duty.

This might as well have been called the Tracy Walker coronation drill, because the safety seized the crown as the best player. Walker successfully defended all four attempts, including a near-INT on a Boyle pass intended for TE Garrett Griffin in the shadow of the goalpost. Walker had one rep against TE Brock Wright where he blanketed Wright so thoroughly that Blough didn’t even throw it.

Running back Jamaal Williams also killed it in the drill, winning all three of his reps. His last one came very easily at the expense of LB Anthony Pittman and Williams let him know it–loudly–afterward.

Others who were unbeaten in the drill, minimum two attempts:

  • RB Craig Reynolds, way too fast for rookie safety Kerby Joseph on one rep
  • RB Justin Jackson
  • S Juju Hughes, aided in part by a drop from RB Godwin Igwebiuke
  • LB Alex Anzalone, though he got away with a pretty blatant hold on Hockenson on one of his reps

Those who won’t want to relive the drill or their performances in it:

  • LB Jarrad Davis, toasted badly on simple routes by Williams and Reynolds
  • S Kerby Joseph, who really struggled with the physicality of the TEs he faced off against
  • LB Chris Board
  • LB Derrick Barnes, and it was worse than I’d be comfortable with writing about for No. 55
  • TE Nolan Givan
  • RB Jermar Jefferson, again proving he’s just not up to snuff in the passing game

Jeff Okudah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16E9nw_0h9kuzN700

Jeff Okudah was back in action on Monday after sitting out the last practice. Coach Dan Campbell offered up an interesting assessment prior to practice, noting that Okudah looks great physically but needs more reps.

No. 1 fared well in those reps on Monday. Playing exclusively on the first-team defense, Okudah was in solid position and had no real issue handling the speed on the outside from WRs DJ Chark or Josh Reynolds in coverage. He made a very nice deflection on a quick-hit out route to TE T.J. Hockenson early on, and Okudah also looked like he was baiting QB Jared Goff into a risky throw by lurking just behind Chark (Goff threw elsewhere).

Participation report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A0NdH_0h9kuzN700
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

There were seven Lions who did not participate in practice:

  • LT Taylor Decker
  • RB D’Andre Swift

Those two were scheduled off by the team to keep them fresh; no worries there.

  • WR Quintez Cephus
  • WR Josh Johnson
  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu
  • EDGE Julian Okwara
  • DL Levi Onwuzurike

Johnson and Melifonwu are new additions to the non-participation list. Both were on the field but not in uniform. Cephus, Okwara and Onwuzurike have all been out while dealing with injuries. I saw Okwara and Cephus but did not personally see Onwuzurike, though that doesn’t mean he was not present.

New blood on the OL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQXjF_0h9kuzN700
(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

The Lions made a roster move before practice. Detroit signed veteran OT Kendall Lamm to replace undrafted rookie OL Zein Obeid, who chose to retire.

Lamm took over Obeid’s No. 76 jersey. The linemen were not in full pads and held their drills in the most distant part of the practice facility, so I didn’t get a look at Lamm’s initial performance.

I’ve covered Lamm during his times with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, where he received his most extensive playing time. Based on what I’ve seen from Lamm in the past, this is not some camp body; I expect him to not only make the team but push Matt Nelson for the No. 3 OT job.

Quick hits

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E0e6C_0h9kuzN700

–Recently added WR Maurice Alexander had some impressive reps as a return man in drills. He’s instantly fast and he’s decisive, two very critical traits for a return man.

–The RBs and TEs worked on a special teams tackling drill. As expected, converted safety Godwin Igwebuike looked very good, making form tackles look natural. TE Nolan Givan got scolded by special assistant coach Don Muhlbach for having his head down when attacking the tackling dummy.

Editor’s note–initially had the wrong name listed above

–DJ Chark made a pair of fantastic over-the-shoulder grabs. His ability to adjust to the ball in the air is outstanding. Chark clearly has very strong fingers, as demonstrated on a great snag where he torched CB Amani Oruwariye off the line.

–Defensive tackle Michael Brockers had a good QB pressure on one full-team rep and followed it with a batted pass on the next rep. Both came from a right DT alignment inside rookie DE Aidan Hutchinson.

–Former Lions safety Glover Quin was at practice, checking out the defensive backs and engaging with several players and media members.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury

Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Tom Brady looked 'miserable' in Bucs practice per Ben Volin | THE HERD

NFL writer Ben Volin joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk the latest news coming out of Tampa Bay. Volin has been on the sidelines of the Buccaneers' training camp, and he tells Colin Tom Brady looks miserable, and he's not surprised the quarterback will be stepping away from practice. Plus the two discuss Brady's dalliance with the Miami Dolphins, and what kept him from sticking with retirement and his chance at scoring ownership over an NFL team.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Allen Park, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Boyle
The Spun

Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days

It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback

With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Rumors Fly as Russell Wilson's Agent Spotted at Broncos HQ with Walton-Penner Group

Englewood, Colo. — Wednesday marked the first official practice launched under the Denver Broncos' new ownership team — the Walton-Penner group. While the Broncos sale became official on Tuesday afternoon, fans poured into UCHealth Training Center to get a glimpse of the star-studded ownership group led by Walmart heir Robert Walton and his son-in-law Greg Penner.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jeff Okudah#American Football
The Spun

Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission

Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice

Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

138K+
Followers
184K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy