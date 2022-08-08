ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, VT

Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

By JAKE COYLE
 4 days ago
Ezra Miler Vermont Burglary FILE - Ezra Miller attends the 15th annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund event at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in New York, Nov. 5, 2018. According to a report from the Vermont State Police on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vt., the latest in a string of recent incidents involving the embattled star of “The Flash.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini)

Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont, the latest in a string of incidents involving the embattled star of “The Flash.”

In a report Monday, Vermont State Police said they responded to a burglary complaint in Stamford on May 1 and found several bottles of alcohol were taken from a residence while the homeowners weren't present. Miller was charged after police consulted surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses.

The police report said Miller was located shortly before midnight Sunday and was issued a citation to appear for arraignment in Vermont Superior Court on Sept. 26.

The felony charge adds to Miller's mounting legal woes and reports of erratic behavior. The 29-year-old actor was arrested twice earlier this year in Hawaii, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar. The second incident was for second-degree assault.

The parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, a Native American activist, also earlier this year filed a protection order against Miller, accusing the actor of grooming their child and other inappropriate behavior with her as a minor from the age of 12. Tokata Iron Eyes recently told Insider that those allegations were false.

Attorneys for Miller didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the Vermont felony charge or the protection order related to Tokata Iron Eyes.

After appearing in several films for Warner Bros. and D.C. Films as the Flash, Miller stars in the upcoming standalone film “The Flash,” due out in June 2023. Though Warner Bros. last week axed the nearly completed “Batgirl” film, the studio has suggested it remains committed to releasing “The Flash.”

In an earnings report last week, David Zaslav, chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery referenced “The Flash.” “We have seen ‘The Flash,’ ‘Black Adam’ and ’Shazam 2. We are very excited about them," said Zaslav. "We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better.”

Representatives for Warner Bros. didn't respond to messages Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

