ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Thursday August 11th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Has Raheem Sterling Destroyed His Manchester City Reputation?

Signed from Liverpool under acrimonious circumstances, inconsistent performances for the national side and criticised constantly in the media. Raheem Sterling has rarely been out of the headlines in recent years. However, the support he received from the Manchester City faithful was mostly positive. They saw through what the media were trying to achieve with their relentless, barely veiled attacks on a talented young star, wasting not one opportunity to try and bring the player down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
César Azpilicueta
SB Nation

August 12th-14th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS
SB Nation

Everton at Aston Villa: Opposition Analysis | Where are the Goals?

Everton head to Villa Park in what feels like an (admittedly, very) early crunch match in Saturday’s 12.30pm local time kick-off to this weekend’s Premier league round of fixtures. Although a loss in Everton’s opener against a strong Chelsea outfit was hardly a complete longshot, it nevertheless was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Manchester City v Bournemouth: Preview, Team News and Prediction

Manchester City face a second match in the Premier League. This time the home opener is vs Bournemouth. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Saturday 13 August 2022 Kickoff at 15:00 (GMT-UK) 10.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Nick Hopton, Timothy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Sar#Stay Here
SB Nation

Why Isn’t Çağlar Söyüncü Playing For Leicester City?

Here’s the world’s easiest quiz: Which Leicester defender played the most minutes in the 2021/22 campaign in spite of being benched for the month of May? Hint: He didn’t feature in the back three of our opening match. If you guessed “Çağlar Söyüncü,” give yourself a prize....
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Report: Manchester United lodged failed bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner

We’re loath to ruin your Friday with another depressing transfer story, but this one might earn a chuckle or two. The Manchester Evening News reported this morning that Manchester United lodged an “11th-hour” bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner, “hours before” he packed his bags for Germany and headed back to RB Leipzig for £25 million.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’

After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

WATCH: The Pride — Jorginho

There is no midweek game for Chelsea this week, sure to be a rarity as we go forward in what is promising to be yet another hectic, congested, busy season, which means we have more than enough time to watch this lovely 12-minute video profiling Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho. While none...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton at Aston Villa: Starting Lineups | Coady starts, Onana on the bench

The lineups are out and Frank Lampard has not changed much from last weekend, with Mason Holgate and Conor Coady starting in place of the injured Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina. Amadou Onana is going to have to wait to make his debut, while Lampard persists with the same front three as last weekend with Anthony Gordon in the middle flanked by Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Six Liverpool Players Nominated For The 2022 Ballon d’Or

The nominees for the Ballon d’Or were named last night, and the list included six Liverpool players, plus Sadio Mané, who despite moving on (hold on a moment, need to go have a cry), is still being recognized for his achievements in a Liverpool shirt. The full list...
WORLD
SB Nation

Official: AS Monaco sign Malang Sarr on loan from Chelsea

The Premier League season is underway, but Chelsea continue to reshape and trim the squad, looking for impact players to add and surplus players to unload. A center back is seemingly still on the shopping list, and perhaps preemptively, we’re making room for one by sending Malang Sarr on loan.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Juventus ‘ready to step up pursuit’ of Jorginho, again — report

The idea of Jorginho returning to Italy is never far from the rumor mill’s mind — and Jorginho’s agent has done a good job in ensuring that stays the case — and with a few weeks to go still in the summer transfer window, it looks like we might get another round of such stories.
SOCCER
SB Nation

What Manchester City Means to Me

As a United States based fan of Manchester City, I have become conditioned to waking up at 6:15am central time in order to watch Manchester City play live in the U.K. I experience countless emotions, have breakfast, and at least 2 cups of coffee before many Americans even get out of their beds.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy