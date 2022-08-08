Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Thursday August 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA・
SB Nation
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
SB Nation
Has Raheem Sterling Destroyed His Manchester City Reputation?
Signed from Liverpool under acrimonious circumstances, inconsistent performances for the national side and criticised constantly in the media. Raheem Sterling has rarely been out of the headlines in recent years. However, the support he received from the Manchester City faithful was mostly positive. They saw through what the media were trying to achieve with their relentless, barely veiled attacks on a talented young star, wasting not one opportunity to try and bring the player down.
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Match Preview | Lampard meets Gerrard, who will come out on top?
Everton will seek their first points and goals of the season when they travel to the Midlands to take on Aston Villa on Saturday. The Toffees were spirited in defeat against Chelsea last weekend, with a Jorginho’s penalty deciding a scrappy contest that no side really deserved to win or lose.
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
August 12th-14th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
MLS・
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Opposition Analysis | Where are the Goals?
Everton head to Villa Park in what feels like an (admittedly, very) early crunch match in Saturday’s 12.30pm local time kick-off to this weekend’s Premier league round of fixtures. Although a loss in Everton’s opener against a strong Chelsea outfit was hardly a complete longshot, it nevertheless was...
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Camara instead of Gueye? Adams, Ajorque & Guirassy linked
“I’m delighted to continue my journey here. It’s been a really positive summer for me and I just want to keep working hard and progressing. I wasn’t expecting to go to America so when I was picked to go, I was buzzing!. “It was a really good...
SB Nation
Manchester City v Bournemouth: Preview, Team News and Prediction
Manchester City face a second match in the Premier League. This time the home opener is vs Bournemouth. The Premier League is rolling and we are all ready!. Time and Date: Saturday 13 August 2022 Kickoff at 15:00 (GMT-UK) 10.00 am (EST, USA) Referee: David Coote. Assistants: Nick Hopton, Timothy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Why Isn’t Çağlar Söyüncü Playing For Leicester City?
Here’s the world’s easiest quiz: Which Leicester defender played the most minutes in the 2021/22 campaign in spite of being benched for the month of May? Hint: He didn’t feature in the back three of our opening match. If you guessed “Çağlar Söyüncü,” give yourself a prize....
SB Nation
Report: Manchester United lodged failed bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner
We’re loath to ruin your Friday with another depressing transfer story, but this one might earn a chuckle or two. The Manchester Evening News reported this morning that Manchester United lodged an “11th-hour” bid for Chelsea flop Timo Werner, “hours before” he packed his bags for Germany and headed back to RB Leipzig for £25 million.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Meets the Press, Sergio Stays, Derby Day Schedule Set, and More...
Man City are set for their home opener as the sun rises on Matchday 2. The Manchester Blues welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Etihad and we’ve got the latest headlines to get you ready. Pep Talk: “...the first few games they are so dangerous,” - Saul Garcia - Bitter...
SB Nation
Brighton vs. Newcastle - Match thread: Down south playin’
After kicking the season off with a victory over promoted Nottingham Forest in an admittedly easy game, Newcastle is facing Brighton Hove & Albion today. This marks the first away game for the Magpies this summer in the Premier League while Brighton will be coming home for the first time this season after defeating Manchester United away in Old Trafford.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
WATCH: The Pride — Jorginho
There is no midweek game for Chelsea this week, sure to be a rarity as we go forward in what is promising to be yet another hectic, congested, busy season, which means we have more than enough time to watch this lovely 12-minute video profiling Chelsea Vice-captain Jorginho. While none...
SB Nation
Everton at Aston Villa: Starting Lineups | Coady starts, Onana on the bench
The lineups are out and Frank Lampard has not changed much from last weekend, with Mason Holgate and Conor Coady starting in place of the injured Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina. Amadou Onana is going to have to wait to make his debut, while Lampard persists with the same front three as last weekend with Anthony Gordon in the middle flanked by Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil.
SB Nation
Six Liverpool Players Nominated For The 2022 Ballon d’Or
The nominees for the Ballon d’Or were named last night, and the list included six Liverpool players, plus Sadio Mané, who despite moving on (hold on a moment, need to go have a cry), is still being recognized for his achievements in a Liverpool shirt. The full list...
SB Nation
Official: AS Monaco sign Malang Sarr on loan from Chelsea
The Premier League season is underway, but Chelsea continue to reshape and trim the squad, looking for impact players to add and surplus players to unload. A center back is seemingly still on the shopping list, and perhaps preemptively, we’re making room for one by sending Malang Sarr on loan.
SB Nation
Juventus ‘ready to step up pursuit’ of Jorginho, again — report
The idea of Jorginho returning to Italy is never far from the rumor mill’s mind — and Jorginho’s agent has done a good job in ensuring that stays the case — and with a few weeks to go still in the summer transfer window, it looks like we might get another round of such stories.
SB Nation
Nobody knows exactly what’s going on with the Ndombele & Lo Celso transfers
We’ve talked a lot about the potential outgoing transfers of Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele this summer. That’s because those two are the most prominent Tottenham Hotspur first team players that are linked with departures this summer, and the ones that are the highest priority due to their large weekly wages.
SB Nation
SAFC v QPR, 2017: Where are the Sunderland players now? (Sorry for the nightmares!)
GOALKEEPER – Jason Steele. Somehow, after being one of the worst goalkeepers in Sunderland’s recent history, Steele bagged a move to Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. Since that move four years ago, Steele has played 12 (TWELVE) times. His agent really must have the gift of the gab!
SB Nation
What Manchester City Means to Me
As a United States based fan of Manchester City, I have become conditioned to waking up at 6:15am central time in order to watch Manchester City play live in the U.K. I experience countless emotions, have breakfast, and at least 2 cups of coffee before many Americans even get out of their beds.
Comments / 0