ASU football drops sunrise-inspired tan uniforms

Arizona State football revealed a tan alternate uniform option that the Sun Devils will wear once in 2022 for an Oct. 8 home game against the Washington Huskies. The team tweeted that the wavy, semi-cursive font and bright gold letting of “Sun Devils” — and similarly bright numbering — is “inspired by spectacular sunrises and our desert landscape.” The darkness of an early desert morning sort of explains away the mostly tan colorway here.
