Large vessel intercepted in Florida Keys, 109 in custody

MIAMI - The US Border Patrol said Monday evening that a large sailing vessel carrying 109 Haitian migrants had made landfall in the Florida Keys.

Authorities said the migrants were taken into custody in Marathon.

This marks the latest migrant vessel to make it to South Florida.

On Saturday, a large sailboat carrying more than 100 migrants ran aground off Key Largo.

The US Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies were assisting Border Patrol.

As is usually the case, the migrants will likely be repatriated.

No other details were immediately available.