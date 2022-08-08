ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

97X

This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
CHICAGO, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Golf: Johnson wins 10th Annual Fairways Club Championship

ROCHELLE — Josh Johnson was nearly perfect on hitting greens in regulation during the 10th Annual Fairways Club Championship on Saturday. Johnson’s success on the approach led to him firing a 2-over-par 104 to win the Men’s Championship Flight for the first time in 10 years. “It...
ROCHELLE, IL
I-Rock 93.5

One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool

Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished

Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot endorses Pritzker; Groupon to lay off 500 workers

During a joint appearance on Chicago's South Side Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot endorsed Gov. J.B. Pritzker in his re-election bid, even though the governor still hasn't announced his choice in Chicago's mayoral race. Lightfoot pointed out Pritzker's Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, is a frequent critic of the city...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!

The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
AURORA, IL
949wdkb.com

Northern Illinois Steam Show Kicks Off August 11th

Head out to the 65th Annual Sycamore Steam Show August 11th – 14th at the Taylor Marshall Farm. The event was established in 1957 by a group of dedicated steam enthusiasts, the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club. They continue to preserve the history of steam today. The schedule of...
SYCAMORE, IL
949wdkb.com

STEM Fest 2022 Will Be October 15th

STEM Fest 2022 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STEM Fest is a celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and math. This free event is held each year in October on the campus of Northern Illinois University and features more than 100 exhibits, speakers, and demonstrations designed to inspire and engage guests of all ages with opportunities for STEM learning. It is one of the largest free family events in northern Illinois.
DEKALB, IL
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports

CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
CHICAGO, IL
starvedrock.media

Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71

If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
YORKVILLE, IL
TheDailyBeast

Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life

It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
WINNETKA, IL

