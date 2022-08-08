Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Kendall County Fair scheduled for 8/4 - 8/7Adrian HolmanKendall County, IL
What Ever Happened to Being "Neighborly?"Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Yelp says these are the top 10 water parks in Chicagoland: But are they?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Prices At Area Grocery Stores Are Through The RoofSherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Related
wlsam.com
‘The McCaskeys are still the worst family in sports.’ -Mark Giangreco, Chicago Sports Guru
Are Chicago sports owners paying any attention to their teams? Mark Giangreco and the Steve Cochran Show talk about the White Sox’s attitude this season and Roquan Smith’s trade request from the Bears.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Rochelle News-Leader
Golf: Johnson wins 10th Annual Fairways Club Championship
ROCHELLE — Josh Johnson was nearly perfect on hitting greens in regulation during the 10th Annual Fairways Club Championship on Saturday. Johnson’s success on the approach led to him firing a 2-over-par 104 to win the Men’s Championship Flight for the first time in 10 years. “It...
‘A bad deal’: Chicago’s NASCAR contract slammed by downtown aldermen
NASCAR has exclusive rights to sell sponsorship for next year's race.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weekend rain totals pushed 6+ inches in Minnesota, Iowa; 10 in Illinois
The weekend storm system delivered on its promise to squeeze out as much rain as possible, with numerous locations in southern Minnesota, southeast South Dakota, northern Iowa, southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois getting dumped on. Kandiyohi County, in the Willmar area, was pounded with heavy rain Saturday morning and wound...
The World’s Best Italian Beef is at 45 Different Illinois Restaurants
If you live in Illinois, you don't have to go too far to have the World's Best Italian Beef. I guess it makes sense we have the best on Earth. After all, Chicago is the home of the original. Here's the best part, you won't have to travel to The...
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Iconic Northern Illinois Landmark Is On The Brink Of Being Demolished
Residents in the Northern Illinois area, more specifically the Rockford region, have heard rumblings of renovations and improvements at Davis Park for the past few years. The park, whose name has been synonymous with Rockford for decades, has hosted many events in the past. Concerts, festivals, outdoor movies, outdoor ice...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stillman Valley football coach’s house stuck by lightning
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — It was a close call for Stillman Valley’s head football coach and his family on Monday. However, it was not flooding this time, but lightning. Mike Lalor said that the was getting ready to leave for the first football practice of the season when his property was hit, starting a […]
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Lightfoot endorses Pritzker; Groupon to lay off 500 workers
During a joint appearance on Chicago's South Side Monday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot endorsed Gov. J.B. Pritzker in his re-election bid, even though the governor still hasn't announced his choice in Chicago's mayoral race. Lightfoot pointed out Pritzker's Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, is a frequent critic of the city...
959theriver.com
Here’s Your Chance to Ride in a B-25 Bomber Out of the Aurora Airport!
The Experimental Aircraft Association is back in the western suburbs with another open invitation to anyone who’d interested flying in a World War II-era bomber!. Friday thru Sunday, the B-25 Mitchell will be giving rides out of the Aurora Municipal Airport. Getting your seat isn’t cheap – between $360 and $400 – but the money raised supports the EAA’s efforts to maintain and fly these living pieces of American history, as well as to grow participation and promote the spirit of aviation!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
949wdkb.com
Northern Illinois Steam Show Kicks Off August 11th
Head out to the 65th Annual Sycamore Steam Show August 11th – 14th at the Taylor Marshall Farm. The event was established in 1957 by a group of dedicated steam enthusiasts, the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club. They continue to preserve the history of steam today. The schedule of...
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
949wdkb.com
STEM Fest 2022 Will Be October 15th
STEM Fest 2022 will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. STEM Fest is a celebration of all things science, technology, engineering and math. This free event is held each year in October on the campus of Northern Illinois University and features more than 100 exhibits, speakers, and demonstrations designed to inspire and engage guests of all ages with opportunities for STEM learning. It is one of the largest free family events in northern Illinois.
MyStateline.com
What’s New at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport
We’re back at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport checking out inside and chatting about some of the new things happening! Head to flyrfd.com to check out their routes and get more details.
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois solar power farm to help power Chicago airports
CHICAGO - State officials on Monday announced plans for Illinois’ biggest-ever solar power facility. "By 2025, hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans will get their energy needs met by an entirely renewable energy source," Gov. JB Pritzker said. The facility will be built in central Illinois, nearly 200 miles south...
starvedrock.media
Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71
If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
Billionaire’s Land Battle With Village Is ‘Parks and Rec’ Come to Life
It has all the markings of a small-town standoff: a property dispute, a wealthy newcomer, bureaucratic dysfunction, 19th century law, and an army of furious dog owners. But Winnetka, Illinois, where this battle is unfolding, is no podunk community. Here, the median owner-occupied house is worth over $1.1 million, and along Lake Michigan, the nexus of the controversy, large estates can pull in 10 times that.The cast of characters in the saga includes officials on the Winnetka Park District Board of Commissioners—the bureaucrats—and a private equity billionaire, Justin Ishbia, who has snapped up four lakefront properties since 2020.The tricky bit:...
Comments / 0