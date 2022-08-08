Accelerated Workforce Training to be offered through joint partnership between Elgin, Kishwaukee and Waubonsee community colleges along with the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment

Read full article on original website
Northern Illinois Steam Show Kicks Off August 11th
Head out to the 65th Annual Sycamore Steam Show August 11th – 14th at the Taylor Marshall Farm. The event was established in 1957 by a group of dedicated steam enthusiasts, the Northern Illinois Steam Power Club. They continue to preserve the history of steam today. The schedule of...
