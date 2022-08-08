Accelerated Workforce Training to be offered through joint partnership between Elgin, Kishwaukee and Waubonsee community colleges along with the Kane County Office of Community Reinvestment

Join the DeKalb Public Library on August 20th at 2pm as they host a folk concert. Andy and Judy Daigle play the guitar, mandolin, banjo, ukulele, and other instruments. They will perform original songs in many different styles, such as traditional Folk, roots music, country swing or bluegrass. We invite the audience to participate by singing along, clapping, or stomping to the original tunes.

