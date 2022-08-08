FLINT, Mich.— August 13, 2022. Following an early morning emergency alert from the City of Flint’s primary water source, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), Flint Department of Public Works staff immediately connected to the Cedar Street Reservoir, and made the transition to the Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC) secondary water supply line. The City of Flint is now receiving 100% of its water from the GCDC pipeline until further notice. The City’s water quality is unaffected by this change.

