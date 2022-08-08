Read full article on original website
cityofflint.com
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley responds to water crisis mistrial
FLINT, Mich. – August 12, 2022. The following is a statement from Mayor Sheldon Neeley regarding the Flint water crisis bellwether mistrial:. As we learned yesterday, the jury delivered a mistrial in the case of four children who were residents of Flint in 2014-2015. They sought to hold former City of Flint consultants Veolia North America and Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam responsible for medical problems the children suffered because of lead poisoning.
No boil water advisory for City of Flint, thanks to secondary water source
FLINT, Mich.— August 13, 2022. Following an early morning emergency alert from the City of Flint’s primary water source, the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA), Flint Department of Public Works staff immediately connected to the Cedar Street Reservoir, and made the transition to the Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC) secondary water supply line. The City of Flint is now receiving 100% of its water from the GCDC pipeline until further notice. The City’s water quality is unaffected by this change.
