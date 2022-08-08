ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local lawmakers react to Indiana’s new abortion law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A near-total abortion ban goes into effect on September 15. The new law bans all abortions except for cases of rape, incest and serious risk to the mother’s physical health. Senator Jon Ford has not responded to our request for an interview or...
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — A judge in Kentucky has declared Delta-8 to be a legal derivative of hemp, and issued a permanent injunction against law enforcement which prevents them from charging retailers and producers with criminal activity for selling Delta-8. The chemical, called Delta-8 THC, is billed as producing a milder high than the better known Delta-9 THC. Delta-8 is often marketed as being legal even where marijuana is not.
