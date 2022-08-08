Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
The Conversation: Information for last-minute voters; More support in wastewater treatment
Chief Election Officer Scott Nago prepares for the primary election and predicts when we will hear the results. Find more information about the 2022 election here | Full Story. Maria Steadmon of the Association of Public Health Laboratories describes efforts to process wastewater locally and combat disease | Full Story.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Aloha Petroleum sues insurer over lack of coverage against climate change lawsuits
Aloha Petroleum filed a complaint against National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh in U.S. District Court this week, alleging breach of contract. The suit claims that National Union did not defend or indemnify Aloha Petroleum against two climate change lawsuits brought on by Honolulu and Maui counties in state court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiipublicradio.org
These local advocates are working to ensure voting is accessible for everyone
Over the last year, the Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center has helped 145 people fill out voter registration forms. “Our advocates carry these voter registration things with them, you know, everywhere,” Lou Erteschik, executive director of the center, said earlier this week. The center’s role during elections is to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan has sparked concern over China retaliation. Rob York, of the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, discusses the implications. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. With primary election 2...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Native Hawaiian student at Stanford using higher education to strengthen ties to her roots
Kailua-native and Stanford University student Camille Leihulu Slagle was recently chosen to be part of American Public Media’s new project "Standing in Two Worlds: Native American College Diaries." In the national podcast, four Indigenous students share how they’re using higher education to strengthen ties to their Indigenous roots and support their people.
Schofield Barracks calls on HECO to help with power outages
USAG Hawaii said the outage needs to happen to allow Hawaiian Electric Company to execute a tie-in to connect circuits from the Menoher substation to another on-post substation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update to Hawaii couple who got $18,000 electric bill to pay for neighborhood streetlights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been six months since a Maili couple received a $18,000 bill from Hawaiian Electric Company to cover the streetlights in their neighborhood. KHON2 was first to report the issue back in February when Desha-Ann Kealoha and her husband said their home was the only one to receive this bill and that […]
Honor Flights in Hawaii: Filling a hole for veterans
"This will be one of the aircrafts that we'll use and we'll take this first group out of Hawaii and we'll have them on this aircraft right here and take them to D.C.," said Tim Thompson, Alaska Airlines director of public engagement.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
hawaiipublicradio.org
TheBus will be free for 5 days beginning Aug. 22
To regain and encourage ridership, regular fares for TheBus on Oʻahu will be suspended for five days later this month. Riders will need to have HOLO cards to participate, which is how the city will evaluate the program. Free fares will last from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, which...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shipping fuel surcharges continue in an upward trend
There is no end in sight for the fuel surcharges from shipping and delivery companies, it is an added fee that continues to increase amid the volatility of oil prices.
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
DOH announces new COVID-19 vaccine available in Hawaii
The Hawaii Department of Health announced on Wednesday about scheduling opportunities for Novavax COVID-19 vaccines to be distributed in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
bigislandnow.com
Kahikina Enters Final Hours of His Attempt to Break Record for Longest Continued Broadcast
KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching is entering the final 24 hours of his nearly 10 days on air in an effort to break the world record for longest continued broadcast by one hour. The radiothon has a goal to raise $50,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way,...
What to expect at UH Manoa and HPU move in day
University of Hawaii at Manoa move in days are set for Tuesday the 16th and Friday the 19th. HPU has their move in day on Wednesday August 24th at all locations on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
New Honolulu road-test appointment no-show rules
Starting September 1 the City and County of Honolulu said no-shows for road tests will now be prevented from making another appointment for 60 days.
Comments / 0