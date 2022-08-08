ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Candidate calls on Super PAC to take down ‘sensational’ ads against opponent

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congressional candidate Patrick Branco is demanding that a Super PAC supporting him take down an ad that attacks his opponent, calling the content “sensational.”. “Throughout this campaign, I have raised what I believe are serious questions about Jill Tokuda’s record that voters deserve answers to before...
HAWAII STATE
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Government
hawaiipublicradio.org

These local advocates are working to ensure voting is accessible for everyone

Over the last year, the Hawaiʻi Disability Rights Center has helped 145 people fill out voter registration forms. “Our advocates carry these voter registration things with them, you know, everywhere,” Lou Erteschik, executive director of the center, said earlier this week. The center’s role during elections is to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Guy Hagi takes the skies in amazing flight with Blue Angles

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan has sparked concern over China retaliation. Rob York, of the Honolulu-based Pacific Forum, discusses the implications. From food to gas and eating out, business reporter Howard Dicus shows us which parts of the economy are rising the most. With primary election 2...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Native Hawaiian student at Stanford using higher education to strengthen ties to her roots

Kailua-native and Stanford University student Camille Leihulu Slagle was recently chosen to be part of American Public Media’s new project "Standing in Two Worlds: Native American College Diaries." In the national podcast, four Indigenous students share how they’re using higher education to strengthen ties to their Indigenous roots and support their people.
KAILUA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.

The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

TheBus will be free for 5 days beginning Aug. 22

To regain and encourage ridership, regular fares for TheBus on Oʻahu will be suspended for five days later this month. Riders will need to have HOLO cards to participate, which is how the city will evaluate the program. Free fares will last from Aug. 22 to Aug. 26, which...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket

When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Disturbance’ on Waipahu High campus triggers brief lockdown

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waipahu High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Friday afternoon following a “disturbance” on campus, the state Department of Education said. The lockdown happened around 12:45 p.m. The DOE did not specify the nature of the disturbance but said police were called to the...
WAIPAHU, HI

