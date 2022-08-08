ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talbot County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WBOC

Cove Road Beach will be Closed for Shoreline Restoration

WICOMICO COUNTY -- Starting on Monday, August 15th, the Cove Road Beach will be closed to the public so that shoreline and stream bank problems can be resolved. The project, which is led by Wicomico County Recreational Parks and DNR, will aim to fix erosion caused by storms. "What you're...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
City
Cordova, MD
City
Easton, MD
County
Talbot County, MD
NBC Philadelphia

2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours

Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st

SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
SALISBURY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockvillenights.com

Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches

Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Announces Partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission

SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Announces Partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission to provide homeowners access to safe and healthy living environments. Through funding provided by a Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation, Wicomico County is allocating $30,000, dedicated to low-income homeowners in Wicomico County. Wicomico County says home accessibility and...
SALISBURY, MD
wnav.com

Marine Warning Issued by National Weather Service

Weather maps and radar indicates there is a lot of lightning in and around Annapolis. Emergency services remind us that when you hear the thunder roaring you move indoors. Do not take shelter under trees as they can be conduits for cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Keep your ear on the radio...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
Bay Net

Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County

WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Medevac responding to serious Belair Road crash in Fallston

FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious Monday night crash in Fallston. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just past MD 152. Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was reportedly ejected into...
FALLSTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Hot & steamy Tuesday, with possible storms

BALTIMORE -- We may finally be seeing the end of these miserable, sweltering, steamy, sultry, hot, annoying, uncomfortable, unrelenting, humid dog days of Summer... but I digress. It will be mostly sunny this morning and afternoon, with a high of 95. With the humidity, heat index values could be as high as 107, according to the National Weather Service. We could be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and there's also a slight chance of showers overnight. The best chance of storms is after 4 p.m.A pair of cold fronts moving in from the Great Lakes region will bring rain...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts

SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island

STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera. The person wrote song lyrics, black letter...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
WTOP

8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
Nottingham MD

Injuries reported in Perry Hall crash

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a serious crash in Perry Hall on Monday afternoon. The collision was reported at just after 12:30 p.m. on Honeygo Boulevard at Sunni Shade Court (21128). The crash resulted in multiple injured patients, including a pediatric patient with serious injuries. Three ambulances responded to...
PERRY HALL, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy