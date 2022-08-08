Read full article on original website
Related
WBOC
Cove Road Beach will be Closed for Shoreline Restoration
WICOMICO COUNTY -- Starting on Monday, August 15th, the Cove Road Beach will be closed to the public so that shoreline and stream bank problems can be resolved. The project, which is led by Wicomico County Recreational Parks and DNR, will aim to fix erosion caused by storms. "What you're...
WBOC
Two Dozen Fire Hydrants Found in Delmar Not Working Properly
The town found the problem back in July during routine flushing of the hydrants. 11 have been fixed so far.
NBC Washington
‘It Was Unstoppable': Prince George's Woman Rescued From 5 Feet of Floodwaters Inside Apartment
A Greenbelt, Maryland, woman had a terrifying experience Wednesday when flash floodwaters tore into her apartment, trapping her inside as water rose as high as 5 feet. The woman, who did not want to be named, said water quickly poured into her lower level apartment unit when the storms hit.
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
Flash Flooding Overwhelms Highways and Businesses in Northeast DC, Prince George's County
Flood waters overran highways, city streets and Metro stations across Washington, D.C., and Prince George's County, Maryland, on Wednesday afternoon as storms dumped more than 4 inches of rain on the region in less than two hours. The flash flooding caught drivers off guard on the Capital Beltway causing some...
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
WTOP
‘Really horrifying’: People rescued from their vehicles after flash flooding in Prince George’s Co.
Some people were briefly trapped after major flooding hit the region Monday afternoon in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Riverdale area got the brunt of the flooding in the afternoon. Olufunmi Lola Johnson told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper that she was working in an office building in the 6000 block...
WBOC
The Wicomico County Fair is Back August 19th-21st
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is back August 19-21 in WinterPlace Park in Salisbury. The event is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont and produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County. “Our team is excited to produce another year of the Fair,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
rockvillenights.com
Flood watch in effect for Montgomery County, most of Maryland, Washington, D.C., N. Virginia as severe weather approaches
Severe thunderstorms are expected to pass through the area this afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch that will remain in effect until 11:00 PM tonight for Montgomery County, Prince George's County and most of Maryland west of the Chesapeake Bay, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. Rainfall amounts of 2-4" are expected, in timeframes as little as one or two hours, leading to potential flash flooding. Isolated strong wind gusts are also expected.
WBOC
Wicomico County Announces Partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission
SALISBURY, Md.- Wicomico County Announces Partnership with Chesapeake Housing Mission to provide homeowners access to safe and healthy living environments. Through funding provided by a Community Development Block Grant for housing rehabilitation, Wicomico County is allocating $30,000, dedicated to low-income homeowners in Wicomico County. Wicomico County says home accessibility and...
wnav.com
Marine Warning Issued by National Weather Service
Weather maps and radar indicates there is a lot of lightning in and around Annapolis. Emergency services remind us that when you hear the thunder roaring you move indoors. Do not take shelter under trees as they can be conduits for cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Keep your ear on the radio...
WGMD Radio
Ad-Boat Rescues Paddleboarder During Saturday’s Sudden Storm
The “Hero of the Week” award this week goes to Karisma Alenovitz and Jack Roache, crew of the Ad-Boat, who rescued a paddleboarder as a violent thunderstorm struck with little warning around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in Rehoboth. This is what it looked like in Dewey at that time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
Nottingham MD
Medevac responding to serious Belair Road crash in Fallston
FALLSTON, MD—Crews are on the scene of a serious Monday night crash in Fallston. The crash was reported at just after 8 p.m. in the 2000-block of Belair Road, just past MD 152. Four vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was reportedly ejected into...
Maryland Weather: Hot & steamy Tuesday, with possible storms
BALTIMORE -- We may finally be seeing the end of these miserable, sweltering, steamy, sultry, hot, annoying, uncomfortable, unrelenting, humid dog days of Summer... but I digress. It will be mostly sunny this morning and afternoon, with a high of 95. With the humidity, heat index values could be as high as 107, according to the National Weather Service. We could be seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and there's also a slight chance of showers overnight. The best chance of storms is after 4 p.m.A pair of cold fronts moving in from the Great Lakes region will bring rain...
WBOC
Seaford Police Warn of Car Thefts
SEAFORD, Del.- The Seaford Police Department says there has been a recent spike of theft from vehicles within the city. Some areas the department mentioned were Hickory Lane, Oak Street, Rodney Street, Shipley Street, Bradford Street and Nylon Ave just outside of SPD jurisdiction. SPD asks residents to be sure...
Water rescue calls in Prince George’s County
Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department said crews were working a couple of water rescues late Monday afternoon after heavy rain moved across the area.
WBOC
Two Incidents Of Vandalism In Kent Island
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Vandals defaced a mural and a historic caboose. The unfinished mural is on the side of the Cult Classic Brewing Company. The manager tells us the one vandal defaced the art Monday night. And, they caught it all on camera. The person wrote song lyrics, black letter...
WTOP
8 displaced after reported grill fire burns Laurel, Md. townhouse, officials say
Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said eight people were displaced after a townhouse fire burned their home in Laurel, Maryland, Sunday afternoon. Officials said the fire happened after 5 p.m. in the 7200 block of Paperbark Terrace. Approx. 5:01 PM #PGFD units were dispatched to a two-story townhouse...
Nottingham MD
Injuries reported in Perry Hall crash
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews responded to a serious crash in Perry Hall on Monday afternoon. The collision was reported at just after 12:30 p.m. on Honeygo Boulevard at Sunni Shade Court (21128). The crash resulted in multiple injured patients, including a pediatric patient with serious injuries. Three ambulances responded to...
Comments / 0