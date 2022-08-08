ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Victim Runs Inside Bank Asking for Help

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two Rock Hill men were charged with Strong Armed Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy during a home improvement project. The Police Department says Lamar Douglas, 42, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, got into an argument with the victim who was demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street in Rock Hill Thursday morning around 9.
ROCK HILL, SC
iredellfreenews.com

MPD: Suspect charged in armed robbery of tobacco and vape shop

Mooresville police have arrested a suspect in the April 7 armed robbery of Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape shop in the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Karl Alexander Thunberg, 36, of Mooresville was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond for the armed robbery charge, police said. He was also served with two arrest warrants for failure to appear in court on unrelated charges and received an additional $8,500 secured bond.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Sheriff’s Office arrests Albemarle resident after finding more than 600 grams of meth

On Aug. 8, detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted a traffic stop on Albemarle resident Fredrick Douglas Rush Jr. During the course of the investigation, approximately 58.2 grams of methamphetamine were seized from the stop. Two subsequent search warrants were conducted at Rush’s residences, one...
WBTV

Man arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged last month after he allegedly was involved in drug trafficking in Burke County and in the City of Morganton. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Ashley Sylvester Butler was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-40 in Burke County on July 25 after it was determined he was driving with an active driver’s license.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Footage released in violent Lincoln Co. arrest

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 56 minutes ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One dead after shooting at Hickory furniture store, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after an argument in a Hickory parking lot on Wednesday night, police say. According to the Hickory Police Department, 40-year-old Luis Alonso Torres was found with a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of King Hickory Furniture located at 1028 15th Street Drive Northeast.
HICKORY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Wanted: Mooresville vape shop armed robbery suspect

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed robbery suspect who held Mooresville vape shop employees at gunpoint is being sought, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to the incident on Sunday at the Hope 1 Tobacco and Vape store at the Rocky River Promenade Shopping Center. Employees told police a man entered the store […]
MOORESVILLE, NC
Stanly News & Press

Two arrested for drugs, possessing a stolen vehicle following chase

Following a Thursday morning multi-county chase that began in Charlotte with a stolen vehicle and ended in Albemarle, law enforcement arrested two individuals after their vehicle crashed on Concord Road, near Harwood Road in Albemarle. The driver of the vehicle, Joekeem Shamar Neal, 25, of Kannapolis, is facing charges including...
ALBEMARLE, NC

