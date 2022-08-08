ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Nicki Minaj set to receive Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

By Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Nicki Minaj is set to receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards later this month, joining such previous winning music luminaries as Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Minaj, who has won five MTV trophies for such hits as Anaconda, Chun-Li and Hot Girl Summer, will get the award and perform at the ceremony on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

'Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,' said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount+ and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRVdi_0h9kl6SW00
Nicki Minaj will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Awards later this month, joining such previous winning music luminaries as Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott; pictured in 2018

'She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically `Nicki´.'

Jack Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar are the top award contenders with seven nominations.

Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year.

Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChMws_0h9kl6SW00
Chart-topper! Minaj, who has won five MTV trophies for such hits as Anaconda, Chun-Li and Hot Girl Summer, will get the award and perform at the ceremony on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; pictured last month at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture 

Madonna, who is the most awarded artist in MTV history with 20 wins, becomes the only artist to receive a nomination in each of the VMAs five decades. She earned her 69th nomination for her 14th studio album Madame X.

Also performing will be Anitta, J Balvin, Marshmello with Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. More acts will be announced soon.

Nicki, whose hits include Super Bass and Anaconda, is set to release more new music in a few days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTYB3_0h9kl6SW00
Coming soon: She has a new single, Super Freaky Girl, which is set to be dropped on August 12

She has a new single, Super Freaky Girl, which is set to be dropped on August 12.

The track, which prominently samples Rick James' 1981 classic Super Freak, was originally titled Freaky Girl, though she let her fans vote on a new title after legal issues allegedly prevented her from using her original title.

'Thank you for your over 200K votes but we could not legally use the name freak or freaky girl. You’re stuck with this. Love you,' she posted to Instagram several days ago.

The coveted Vanguard award will be the latest achievement Nicki has received since kickstarting her career over a decade ago.

She has been honored with countless awards and nominations over the years, and more recently has garnered numerous honors and nominations for her collaboration with Karol G, Tusa.

defpen

Beyoncé Tops Billboard Hot 100 With ‘Break My Soul’

Queen B reigns supreme yet again! For the first time in more than a decade, Beyoncé has topped the Billboard Hot 100 with a solo single. The Houston native’s “Break My Soul” has outperformed “About Damn Time” by Lizzo and “As It Was” by Harry Styles.
MUSIC
Vibe

Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win

Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
CELEBRITIES
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Mtv#Music Industry#Mtv Video Music Awards#Hot Girl Summer#Paramount#Doja Cat
XXL Mag

Singer Chloe Names Andre 3000 as Her Favorite Rapper

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. Coming up as a child musical prodigy alongside her younger sister Halle, Chlöe is now a 24-year-old woman who is walking her own path. The young sisters signed to Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment management, production and entertainment company in 2015, establishing a relationship that continues to this day. Now, stepping out as a solo act, Chlöe exists in a world where she mixes R&B, pop, dance and more into one package. Hailing from Atlanta, Chlöe is quickly becoming one of the “it” girls, shining both in the studio as she prepares her self-titled debut album, and on-screen on ABC’s Grown-ish, plus upcoming films Jane and The Georgetown Project. She took time out of her busy schedule to discuss her hip-hop roots, how she chooses which songs to cover and her favorite rappers.
HIP HOP
XXL Mag

Jay-Z’s Best Guest Verses Since His 4:44 Album Ranked

An appearance from Jay-Z is rare these days. Since unleashing his critically acclaimed 4:44 album in 2017, his presence on the mic has gotten quieter. Occasionally, fans are blessed in the form of a feature. And while his foot isn’t on the gas at the moment when it comes to his bars, that’s exactly what the results have been.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

