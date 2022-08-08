Lake-area realtor suspected in murder-for-hire plot to serve 96 hours in Camden County jail

Read full article on original website
Related
KOMU
Eldon man charged in connection to 2020 trooper-involved shooting
ELDON − A man now faces felony charges in connection to a 2020 trooper-involved shooting in Eldon. A prosecutor charged David Wallace with three counts of second-degree assault on a special victim and resisting arrest Thursday in Miller County. The charges stem from an April 22, 2020 hostage situation,...
KOMU
Two men charged for burglary and stealing in Camden County
CAMDENTON - Two men were charged for allegedly burglarizing a home Monday evening in Camden County. Camden County deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity at a residence off State Road BB in Montreal. The caller notified law enforcement that several individuals were loading items from a barn and...
Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond
A Lake-area real estate agent accused in a murder-for-hire plot had her bond revoked this week and will have to spend time in jail. The post Lake-area woman charged with murder for hire violates bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Cooper County judge sentenced a Bunceton man to probation for hitting a child with a vehicle in 2021. Judge Robert L. Koffman sentenced Treyvon Korte at a hearing on Monday to four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in physical The post Judge sentences Bunceton man to probation for hitting child with vehicle appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rolla narcotics investigation leads to arrest
ROLLA, Mo. — A Rolla man was arrested after law enforcement discovered cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, Suboxone, Percocet and a gun in a residence. George H. Barsoum, 23, of Rolla was taken into custody after law enforcement searched a property on the 100 block of Savannah Court in Rolla, according to a press release from the […]
kfmo.com
Area Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault
(Camden County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 43 year old Jeffrey Raymond Walker, has an initial court appearance in Camden County, Missouri, today on charges of second degree robbery, third degree assault, first degree property damage, first degree harassment, assault in the fourth degree, property damage, animal abuse, and DWI persistent offender. The charges come after Walker is alleged to have attempted to rob a general store in Linn Creek near the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County August 3rd. He is also accused of assaulting several people and a dog. Walker is also said to have wrecked his pick up causing thousands of dollars worth of damage to several boats and trailers at a marina after the general store incident. Walker was arrested and taken to the Camden County detention facility.
KOMU
Woman sentenced to probation after Jefferson City church arson
COLE COUNTY − A woman was sentenced Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court for her involvement in a church arson last May. Anna-Marie Mullins pleaded guilty to third-degree arson, stealing and second-degree property damage, all misdemeanors. She was sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation. Mullins was arrested in...
Laclede County men charged in rural Missouri barn burglary
Two Laclede County men have been arrested and charged in connection with a barn and home burglary in neighboring Camden County, located in central Missouri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is facing a parental kidnapping charge after the mother reported their 3-year-old daughter missing on Friday. A Cole County prosecutor has charged Thomas Chee with one county of parental kidnapping. The child's mother called the police after Chee allegedly picked up the child from daycare but then The post Jefferson City man charged with parental kidnapping appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Miller County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Eldon teen
Authorities are asking for your help in finding a missing Eldon teen last seen in the St. Louis area nearly a year ago. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says David Bowers Jr. 18, was last seen in Affton, Missouri on September 12. He was wearing a white and black hoodie, jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Tipton Man Accused of Stealing From Menard’s
A Tipton man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole over $100 worth of merchandise from Menard's, 4400 Wisconsin. Sedalia Police responded to Menard's just after noon after receiving a report of a shoplifter at the store. The suspect, 28-year-old Mark A. Brookfelt was in the office when police arrived....
Lebanon men arrested for burgling barn
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — Two Laclede County men were arrested after Camden County deputies responded to suspicious activity at a barn in Montreal. Around 9 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to a residence off State Road BB in Montreal in Camden County to address a report of several people loading items from a barn into […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOMU
Jefferson City police respond to shots fired
On Thursday the Jefferson City Police Department received several calls regarding a man being shot on N Ventura Avenue. When officers got to the scene they found a 46-year-old man had been shot during a family dispute. He was taken to a local hospital and was transported to University Hospital with serious injuries.
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
Webster Co. man charged with child molestation gets 7 years
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation. Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years […]
MISSING CHILD: Maxwell Robbins in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo.– The Wright County Sheriff’s Office have issued a missing juvenile alert for 12-year-old Maxwell Robbins. Robbins is described as about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweat pants with Adidas branding on the left leg with no shoes or shirt on, with long shaggy hair. He […]
showmeprogress.com
Former County Sheriff Publicly Denounces “No one is above the law”
Governor Parson is a veteran who served six years in the United States Army. He served more than 22 years in law enforcement, including 12 years as the sheriff of Polk County. [….]. Rule 41. Search and Seizure. [….]. f) Executing and Returning the Warrant. (1) Warrant to...
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
kwos.com
Lake area man charged in shooting
A Sunrise Beach man faces felony assault charges after a Thursday shooting. 36 year old Corbin Everitt is accused of shooting the victim during a fight. Law officers found him hiding inside beauty salon. Investigators believe that Everitt’s family members helping hide him from officers.
Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sunrise Beach toddler was flown to a hospital Wednesday night following a near drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a home on Tara Vista Road near the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm around 8:10 p.m. Troopers said the 2-year-old boy The post Toddler flown to hospital after near drowning at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0