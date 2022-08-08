Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ranchandcoast.com
Discover San Diego’s Vibrant Literary Community
When Anastasia Zadeik steps up to the microphone at Warwick’s bookstore in La Jolla this month, she will not only be reading from her just-released debut novel Blurred Fates — a gripping psychological thriller about love, loss, betrayal, and more — she will be joining a long list of writers who have come before her, from established literary lions to newer, best-selling authors. Zadeik (AKA Stacy Hipkins) says launching at the premier bookstore is like having a “stamp of authenticity,” and indeed many local writers have ascended into the national spotlight after readings there.
sduptownnews.com
6 Reasons To Consider San Diego As Your Next Moving Destination
If you’re on the hunt for a new place to call home, you may be considering San Diego as your next moving destination. There are plenty of reasons why San Diego should be at the top of your list! From the endless sunny days to the diverse population, there’s a lot to love about this California city. Here are six reasons why San Diego should be your next moving destination.
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's First Truly Local Beer
A coalition of California-based businesses have united with one goal: create San Diego’s first estate beer. Estate beers are brews created with purely hyper-local ingredients to showcase the specific terroir of a region. They remain extraordinarily rare due to challenges like varying growing conditions, climate change, and crop availability. But for those who manage to grow, process, and brew beer in one place, the results can wholly encapsulate the concept of “local.”
Nothing Bundt Cakes Opening El Cajon Bakery
Popular Dessert Shop Bringing Everything from Bundtinis to Bundtlets to Rancho San Diego
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fitness Innovator P.volve to Open Two New Franchises in Carlsbad And Encinitas
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- P.volve, the leader in evidence-based functional fitness, announced today that it will open two new locations in Carlsbad and Encinitas, California. After a detailed due diligence process, P.volve awarded the franchises to Carlsbad residents Kristin and Jeff Springborn, experienced veterans of corporate sales and client services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005748/en/ “After more than two years of intensive research and analysis on potential franchise opportunities in the fitness space, P.volve was by far our top choice,” said Kristin Springborn, who will serve as the studio manager in addition to being a co-owner. “Fitness is a central part of our lives, and being able to start our own business with such an amazing brand and a hugely dedicated following is a dream come true.”
sandiegoville.com
After Nearly 50 Years In Business, San Diego Breakfast-Destination The Menu To Shutter On August 14
After nearly 50 years in business, San Diego breakfast destination The Menu will shutter on August 14 and will be replaced by a new location of Japanese ramen restaurant Tajima. The Menu has been a fixture in the Crown Point neighborhood of Pacific Beach since 1976. Known for its inexpensive...
Snorkeling with leopard sharks at La Jolla Cove
SAN DIEGO — It's that time of year when the Leopard Sharks show up at La Jolla Shores and to help us find them is Alexandra Meir y Teran from Everyday California. "They'll be right in this area in front of the Marine Room Restaurant, we call that Leopard Shark City," said Mier y Teran.
Alicia Keys making San Diego stop on world tour
Fifteen-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Alicia Keys will be coming to San Diego later this summer for the North American leg of her world tour, it was announced Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tee Up & Take a Swing at Our Favorite Mini Golf Courses
The summer is almost over and we’d like to see your little birdies come out swinging … their golf clubs. A delightful activity for all ages of your clan includes some good, old-fashioned putting around, so head to one of our favorite, family-friendly mini golf courses in San Diego. These crazy mini golf courses are full of adventure––from beach, castle and pirate-themed putting to adjacent trampoline and theme parks.
coolsandiegosights.com
Coronado’s Spreckels Mansion: then and now.
John D. Spreckels and his family owned the Hotel del Coronado during the first half of the 20th century. In 1906 Spreckels began construction of a palatial home in Coronado. His mansion would stand at 1630 Glorietta Boulevard, across from his extraordinarily elegant Hotel del Coronado. The Italian Renaissance style...
theresandiego.com
Internationally Acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ Coming To San Diego Botanic Garden For 2022 Holiday Season
Lightscape will transform the 37-acre San Diego Botanic Garden from November 18 through January 1. The enchanting, after-dark, illuminated trail will span one mile and feature spectacular sights with eye-catching artistic installations from international artists that come alive at night with color, imagination, and sound. Lightscape in San Diego is...
Muhammad Ali’s grandson to box at Pechanga Arena
Nico Ali Walsh, Muhammad Ali's grandson, hopes to carve his own path in the sport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone
A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
sandiegomagazine.com
This Casual Pizza Place Just Won a Fancy National Wine Award
It’s one thing to have a great wine list, it’s another to have Wine Spectator agree that your collection has bragging rights. But this kind of accolade only comes after plenty of hard work. It took Susan Porter-Guarino, the wine and beverage director of Privateer Coal Fire Pizza in Oceanside, months of preparation and hours of computer time to submit her application for the award.
Work begins on outdoor dining area of Paradisaea restaurant in 'Piano Building,' but councilman isn't pleased
Work has begun on the outdoor dining area of the planned Paradisaea restaurant in Bird Rock, with some claiming there was insufficient communication about it.
Don Chicken to Debut First US Location in San Diego
Local Franchisee Introducing Korean Brand to Encinitas
daytrippen.com
Oceanside Harbor Days Family Fun
Oceanside Harbor Days is a two-day event sponsored by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Harbor Days feature arts and craft exhibits, food booths, and many fun activities for the entire family. Highlights of the festival include The Miss Southern California Children’s and Teen Pageant, Fishing derby, live entertainment, Pirate School...
theregistrysocal.com
Champion Pays $12.7MM for Former Fraternity House at SDSU, Plans to Redevelop as 226-Bed Student Housing Project
SAN DIEGO, CALIF. — Champion Real Estate Company (“Champion”), announced today that it has acquired a former fraternity house adjacent to San Diego State University and located at 5505-25 Lindo Paseo in San Diego for $12.7 million. The property, which will be rebranded as Victory at SDSU, is the company’s first student-housing property in San Diego. However, Champion is no stranger to the market having developed a half dozen properties in San Diego spanning two decades including the Gaslamp City Square project adjacent to Petco Park.
New California Pizza Chain Opening Soon
A new Italian-style pizza restaurant is opening soon.Gor Davtyan/Unsplash. Not all pizza styles are the same. It goes far beyond New York and Chicago-style pizzas. Just in the Midwestern United States alone, you will find everything from Detroit to Milwaukee-style pizzas. Here out on the West side of the country, many pizzas take advantage of thinner crusts, although you can find just about any variation of pizza in metro Phoenix. And now, a Southern California-based restaurant is bringing its Milanese-style pizza to the heart of the city.
Tarantula's on the prowl during mating season in Poway
SAN DIEGO — Southern California is home to all sorts of animals and wildlife. Recently, people in Poway are finding creepy crawlers along their neighborhood streets. Neighbors in Poway say running into wild animals and strange critters is quite common. "We’ll see hawks, coyotes, bunnies, rattlesnakes," said Lindsay Whittaker,...
Comments / 0